This Walkable Florida Neighborhood Dazzles With A Central Lake And A Lush Park With Scenic Outdoor Beauty
When it comes to great-value vacations, Florida is hard to beat. Many travel experts are even choosing it as America's best affordable getaway, but while most visitors are flocking to places like Orlando, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale, it's worth adding another city to the bucket list: St. Petersburg, a scenic destination with a vibrant downtown and award-winning beaches. If you want to experience it beyond the crowded coastline and busy downtown, though, there's one neighborhood that might impress you with its central lake, lush park, and outdoor beauty: Crescent Lake. Even beyond the natural allure, this is a walkable gem with many nearby shops and restaurants.
The neighborhood is just a little over a mile north of downtown St. Petersburg, a distance that can be covered on foot, by bike, or by taking advantage of the local public transit. Pro tip: It might be worth looking through the PSTA routes and schedules beforehand. Being part of a decent-sized city, Crescent Lake is well-connected and a great road trip destination. For those flying in, there are two main entryways to choose from: St. Pete-Clearwater International (11 miles away) and Tampa International Airport (19 miles away). The former is usually the more popular option, since it's not only closer, but it also has a direct bus line to Crescent Lake. Alternatively, you can get a taxi, book a transfer, or rent a car. Free street parking is often available around the park and lake.
Crescent Lake is a walkable neighborhood with shops and eateries
Crescent Lake gets its name from the body of water that sits right in its center (more on that below), and the juxtaposition of what one Yelp reviewer describes as a place to "find pure joy and relaxation" and the fast-paced city scene is nothing short of dazzling. There's another quality that makes this area feel so different from the rest of the heavily car-dependent Florida: its walkability. Not only are there a handful of great finds in the neighborhood, but it's only a half-hour walk into downtown St. Pete.
Say you start your day by picking up a cup of coffee at The Blend. It's open from 7 a.m., not too expensive, and serves a wide array of drinks, including your classic Americanos and cappuccinos, as well as specialty iced coffees and smoothies. From here, Marion's is just a three-minute walk north. This is a store that sells everything from gifts and home decor to children's and women's clothing. One Google reviewer raved, "Beautiful store with a million beautiful gifts! The kindest workers who are always there and so helpful and friendly." It's open every day but Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (5 p.m. on Saturdays).
If, by this point, you're feeling a bit hungry, CAVA is right across the street. It's a Mediterranean restaurant with some healthy options. Their standout dishes include the curated bowls, classic pita chips, and Greek chicken pitas. Everything's pretty reasonably-priced, with most main dishes costing between $10 and $20 at the time of writing this article. Another unmissable stop while in Crescent Lake is Sunken Gardens. It's one of Florida's oldest tourist attractions and an exotic oasis in the heart of St. Petersburg, and only an eight-minute walk from CAVA.
Taking in the neighborhood's park, scenic outdoor beauty, and iconic Crescent Lake
While most people know St. Petersburg for its beach, an affordable Florida gem perfect for swimming and sunshine, the city's lakeside allure is worth exploring all on its own. Crescent Lake is one of the best places to do that, mainly thanks to the 50-something-acre lush park that surrounds it. The area promises facilities like walking, jogging, and biking trails, pickleball courts, a playground, a tennis court, and a dog park. There's also an on-site drinking fountain. Keep in mind, however, that you might struggle to find a nearby restroom.
Tripadvisor reviewers praise the scenic views, and there are plenty of benches from where you can take it all in. According to Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, this is where you'll find Crescent Lake's most prominent landmark — a century-old water tower that has been repainted as an aquarium. It's a great place to spot the local wildlife, too. Common species you might come across include ducks, herons, and other waterfowl, and you might even spot a flock of white pelicans here during the winter. The park is also known for its banyan trees.
You can fish in the lake, but only in designated spots. For most visitors, it just serves as a peaceful background for their walks. Boating and swimming aren't allowed here, but can spot an otter or two floating around instead. Haven't gotten enough of that Florida sunshine? Gulfport is roughly 13 minutes away, and it's a lovely little Florida town that's perfect for a crowd-free weekend getaway.