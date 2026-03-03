This Walkable Florida Neighborhood Dazzles With A Central Lake And A Lush Park With Scenic Outdoor Beauty

Crescent Lake gets its name from the body of water that sits right in its center (more on that below), and the juxtaposition of what one Yelp reviewer describes as a place to "find pure joy and relaxation" and the fast-paced city scene is nothing short of dazzling. There's another quality that makes this area feel so different from the rest of the heavily car-dependent Florida: its walkability. Not only are there a handful of great finds in the neighborhood, but it's only a half-hour walk into downtown St. Pete.

Say you start your day by picking up a cup of coffee at The Blend. It's open from 7 a.m., not too expensive, and serves a wide array of drinks, including your classic Americanos and cappuccinos, as well as specialty iced coffees and smoothies. From here, Marion's is just a three-minute walk north. This is a store that sells everything from gifts and home decor to children's and women's clothing. One Google reviewer raved, "Beautiful store with a million beautiful gifts! The kindest workers who are always there and so helpful and friendly." It's open every day but Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (5 p.m. on Saturdays).

If, by this point, you're feeling a bit hungry, CAVA is right across the street. It's a Mediterranean restaurant with some healthy options. Their standout dishes include the curated bowls, classic pita chips, and Greek chicken pitas. Everything's pretty reasonably-priced, with most main dishes costing between $10 and $20 at the time of writing this article. Another unmissable stop while in Crescent Lake is Sunken Gardens. It's one of Florida's oldest tourist attractions and an exotic oasis in the heart of St. Petersburg, and only an eight-minute walk from CAVA.