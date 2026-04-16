Florida's Hands-Down 5 Best Golf Courses In Orlando, According To Golfers

If you're coming to Orlando, you'll find that there are several incredible things to do in the city besides visiting Disney World – including playing a round or two of golf. Golfers who are looking to head to The City Beautiful do have one big problem, though — there are a lot of courses to choose from. According to Links Magazine, Florida is, hands-down, the best state for golf. Golfers will find more than 1,200 golf courses there. That's more than any other state – and more than 170 of those courses in the Orlando area. You obviously can't play that many if you're planning an Orlando golf getaway, and it can be hard to narrow down that long list. We've done the research for you, though, and have put together a handy list of the five best golf courses in Orlando.

Who better to choose Orlando's top golf courses than golfers themselves? We combed through Tripadvisor's list of top-ranked golf courses in Orlando, and also looked at Reddit and Google reviews to see what real golfers were saying about the courses in the area. We've diligently scoured through comments from those who have experienced these courses firsthand to make sure these are indeed the five best golf courses in Orlando, according to golfers.

We also took into account the opinions of one of the sport's greatest golfers, who happens to have an affiliation with one of the courses on this list. Finally, although there are many great courses in central Florida, we've also whittled this list down to only include golf courses within the city of Orlando, excluding those located within the surrounding communities.