Between Austin And San Antonio Is An Underrated Texas Lake With Premier Fishing Spots And Crystal-Clear Waters
Texas has many scenic state parks, wide-open prairies, and hill-country landscapes, but it also has an abundance of beautiful lakes worth exploring, especially come summertime. When the most popular Texas lakes become sardine tins for vacationers trying to cool off, the underrated Lake Dunlap is a more peaceful hideaway, with a stunning natural setting and bright, crystal-clear waters.
You can find Lake Dunlap just under 43 miles from San Antonio, 52 miles from Austin, and around 6 miles from the German-influenced suburb of New Braunfels. The closest commercial airport is San Antonio International Airport, roughly 31 miles away, and the lake is nestled alongside State Highway 46. If you come across somewhere that could pass for a tropical lagoon, you're in the right place. While the connected Comal River in New Braunfels is noted as the third best body of water in Texas on Tripadvisor, Lake Dunlap is seldom mentioned when discussing the best lakes near Austin or San Antonio, despite being a haven for recreation.
The lake spans 410 acres and is part of the Guadalupe River. It was first built in 1928 as a reservoir, but today, it's a well-loved spot where both tourists and locals can enjoy boat trips, tubing, fishing, and many other activities. Bring your rods and water sports equipment to this hidden Texas gem.
Lake Dunlap's quiet beauty
The lake is quite narrow (just shy of 950 feet at its widest point), meaning visitors can absorb the scenery on both sides of the water. Spot ducks gliding on the surface, turtles bobbing below, and picturesque boathouses with wooden docks along the shore. As you sail by, you'll also see remote ranchland dotted with cows and wildlife, and lush trees lining the banks, all creating a sense of calm.
Wander to the dam by heading past Faust Street Bridge. There, you'll hear the crashing waters and enjoy some of the best views in the area. The dam collapsed unexpectedly in 2019, and the lake lost its appeal for several years due to lower water levels. Since then, it has been refilled to its former glory. As local resident Randy Duplecion told KENS5, "It is very much a hidden treasure."
You'll find plenty of hotels in neighboring New Braunfels, and several budget B&Bs available for those who wish to stay a while. But if you want to be closer to the lake, Guadalupe River Houses has waterfront homes for rent with multiple options to suit any number of guests. Lake Dunlap Vacation Rentals & RV Park at Clear Springs also offers fishing cabins and RV pitches for those who prefer a more rustic stay. "Access to the water without the crowds," remarked one past customer on Google Reviews. "The docks were great for swimming in the day and fishing at night."
Fishing in Lake Dunlap's clear waters
Lake Dunlap's maximum depth is 40 feet near the dam, with excellent clarity for fishing. The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) maintains a healthy stock of various species, including white crappie, sunfish, channel and flathead catfish, and spotted and smallmouth bass. There's plenty on offer to keep you (and the fish) hooked for a full day on the water. Largemouth bass are plentiful and are thought to be most prominent in spring, fall, and winter, but be sure to check local fishing limits and regulations. Also, some fish get pretty large, so don't forget your camera to snap a picture when you reel in your hefty catch!
The area is usually warm from May until September, and boasts average daily highs of around 89 degrees Fahrenheit. August temperatures can climb to average highs of 96 degrees Fahrenheit, so pack lots of sunscreen, especially if you're floating on the water for hours. Notably, water temperatures on the Comal River (which feeds Lake Dunlap) stay 72 degrees Fahrenheit all year, so you can take a cooling dip in the summer.
Fish aren't biting? No problem. You can still tuck into tasty, fresh seafood at family-owned Clear Springs Restaurant, whose catfish is well-known and well-loved by locals. Sunset is seriously striking while floating on the water, so if you love to discover scenic fishing destinations in Texas, don't miss out on some end-of-day angling at Lake Dunlap.