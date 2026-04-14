Between Austin And San Antonio Is An Underrated Texas Lake With Premier Fishing Spots And Crystal-Clear Waters

Texas has many scenic state parks, wide-open prairies, and hill-country landscapes, but it also has an abundance of beautiful lakes worth exploring, especially come summertime. When the most popular Texas lakes become sardine tins for vacationers trying to cool off, the underrated Lake Dunlap is a more peaceful hideaway, with a stunning natural setting and bright, crystal-clear waters.

You can find Lake Dunlap just under 43 miles from San Antonio, 52 miles from Austin, and around 6 miles from the German-influenced suburb of New Braunfels. The closest commercial airport is San Antonio International Airport, roughly 31 miles away, and the lake is nestled alongside State Highway 46. If you come across somewhere that could pass for a tropical lagoon, you're in the right place. While the connected Comal River in New Braunfels is noted as the third best body of water in Texas on Tripadvisor, Lake Dunlap is seldom mentioned when discussing the best lakes near Austin or San Antonio, despite being a haven for recreation.

The lake spans 410 acres and is part of the Guadalupe River. It was first built in 1928 as a reservoir, but today, it's a well-loved spot where both tourists and locals can enjoy boat trips, tubing, fishing, and many other activities. Bring your rods and water sports equipment to this hidden Texas gem.