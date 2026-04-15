Between Phoenix And Las Vegas Is A Desert Community With Good Food, Mountain Views, And Quirky Attractions

The Mohave Desert, which spreads out between Phoenix and Las Vegas like the petals of a blooming mariposa lily, contains many treasures unbeknownst to travelers who remain within the city limits. Fort Mohave, a desert community with mountain views and rural charm, is one. But it's far from the most fascinating place out here, especially if you enjoy your sights on the weirder side. That title might belong to the town of Wikieup, which translates to "home" in the native Mohave people's language. You can find home, however temporarily, along U.S. Route 93 in Arizona's Mohave County, about 160 miles from Las Vegas or 140 miles from Phoenix.

Wikieup is an incredibly small town, home to fewer than 100 residents who tend to live within a 4-mile radius of each other. However, you'd be forgiven for thinking it has more or even fewer than that because Wikieup has a revolving door of residents, sometimes even surpassing 300 inhabitants. One thing's for certain, though, this is a tight-knit local community that supports each other and welcomes travelers driving Arizona's byways.

Situated around 2,000 feet above sea level and connected to the Mohave, Sonoran, and Great Basin deserts, Wikieup also has beautiful views of the surrounding mountains, plus diverse flora and fauna. Sprawling desert, Joshua trees, various cacti species, and fragrant cedars surround the town. The distant mountains are also home to mountain lions, bobcats, and wild horses, while badgers, foxes, raccoons, owls, and snakes can be seen throughout the encircling landscapes. One of the best ways to explore the area is by hiking the 3.6-mile Kaiser Hot Springs Trail. The trailhead and parking lot are about 12 miles south of town. From here, you can trek through a canyon, passing rocky outcrops and mountains to reach a rejuvenating geothermal hot spring.