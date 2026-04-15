Between Phoenix And Las Vegas Is A Desert Community With Good Food, Mountain Views, And Quirky Attractions
The Mohave Desert, which spreads out between Phoenix and Las Vegas like the petals of a blooming mariposa lily, contains many treasures unbeknownst to travelers who remain within the city limits. Fort Mohave, a desert community with mountain views and rural charm, is one. But it's far from the most fascinating place out here, especially if you enjoy your sights on the weirder side. That title might belong to the town of Wikieup, which translates to "home" in the native Mohave people's language. You can find home, however temporarily, along U.S. Route 93 in Arizona's Mohave County, about 160 miles from Las Vegas or 140 miles from Phoenix.
Wikieup is an incredibly small town, home to fewer than 100 residents who tend to live within a 4-mile radius of each other. However, you'd be forgiven for thinking it has more or even fewer than that because Wikieup has a revolving door of residents, sometimes even surpassing 300 inhabitants. One thing's for certain, though, this is a tight-knit local community that supports each other and welcomes travelers driving Arizona's byways.
Situated around 2,000 feet above sea level and connected to the Mohave, Sonoran, and Great Basin deserts, Wikieup also has beautiful views of the surrounding mountains, plus diverse flora and fauna. Sprawling desert, Joshua trees, various cacti species, and fragrant cedars surround the town. The distant mountains are also home to mountain lions, bobcats, and wild horses, while badgers, foxes, raccoons, owls, and snakes can be seen throughout the encircling landscapes. One of the best ways to explore the area is by hiking the 3.6-mile Kaiser Hot Springs Trail. The trailhead and parking lot are about 12 miles south of town. From here, you can trek through a canyon, passing rocky outcrops and mountains to reach a rejuvenating geothermal hot spring.
Unassuming yet great dining in Wikieup
One way Wikieup keeps its locals and visitors happy is through good eating. If you're entering town from the south, you'll pass Los Alamitos Mexican and Seafood first. Currently rated 4.8 stars on Google, it's one of the state's best hidden gems for Mexican food. It's located within a gas station and serves authentic tostadas, tacos, quesadillas, and more. Seafood lovers can buy shrimp or fish tacos. "I was skeptical when I saw it was inside a gas station, but this has become my go-to spot now when driving between Las Vegas and Phoenix," wrote a previous diner.
Just north of town sits Dazzo's Chicago Style Eatery, which prides itself of giving customers an authentic taste of Chicago in the desert. It's another popular gas and food stop for many road trippers. The menu comprises a variety of burgers, hot dogs, Philly cheese steaks, and sides like mozzarella cheese sticks, chili bowls, and fried pickles. "I know what good quality Chicago style food [is, and] this place is as close as you're going to get without being in Chicago," one visitor wrote on Google, where the restaurant as a 4.6-star rating (at the time of writing).
Not to be outdone by its neighbor, the Cool Water Cafe is only a few minutes' walk away and also comes highly recommended by past diners. Part gift shop, part deli, part bakery, the cafe is all hospitality with its peaceful setting and friendly staff. Most people come here for the homemade pies, but you can also find fresh cakes, cookies, and tamales on the menu. The cafe is part of the Hidden Oasis RV Park. They have units for rent as well as powered RV sites with potable water set amongst lush desert gardens with walking paths and ponds.
Wikieup's surprising homage to Peanuts
If you love eating peanuts, you'll want to visit Plains, Georgia's uniquely Southern city with peanuts and parades. Wikieup honors a different "Peanuts" entirely: the beloved comic created by Charles Schulz. You can see this quirky homage to "Peanuts" as you're leaving town towards the north. It's called the Snoopy Rocket of Wikieup and it's exactly as the name suggests: a large model rocket with Snoopy riding on its back with his bird friend Woodstock and a couple of family members. The rocket also has the town's name and state on its side, making it a popular photo op for "Peanuts" and Wikieup fans alike.
You can find a few other decent photo ops around Wikieup, including the town's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The small, white church strikes an unassuming facade against the desert backdrop, with surrounding cacti and dirt, distant mountains, and an often-times blue sky. There's also a historical marker just north of the Snoopy rocket that's unfortunately had its plaque removed by vandals recently. People still stop for photos but you can no longer learn about the region's early Spanish and American explorers.
Wikieup is right in the middle of Las Vegas and Phoenix, between 2.5 and three hours' drive from both. Although you can stay at the aforementioned RV park, this is more of a town people stop in at on their way to other places. If you're passing through here on your way to Phoenix and can't get enough of Arizona's mountain views, consider staying at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, a massive desert getaway with a scenic golf course.