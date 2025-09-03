This Luxurious Hotel In Phoenix Is A Massive Desert Getaway With Mountain Views And A Scenic Golf Course

When you're looking for an indulgent getaway in Arizona, the Phoenix area has no shortage of fantastic options. There's a number of romantic resorts near Phoenix's Camelback Mountain, and Paradise Valley has some great golf courses and spas. And, of course, there's the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on the northern edge of Phoenix. Whether you're looking for a family-friendly getaway, a golf weekend, or a romantic escape, this sprawling resort set amidst 300 acres of Sonoran Desert has something for everyone to stay busy (even if staying busy is dedicated relaxing).

The resort underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2023, and the result is truly a luxurious escape. There are 950 rooms with options for resort, pool, and mountain views. There's a selection of premium rooms perfect for a romantic getaway, like the fire pit rooms with their own private patios. There's also expansive suites, like the wellness suite that comes complete with a Peloton. For some dining extras with your stay, get JW Griffin Club Access, which features six different food and drink offerings throughout the day from a breakfast buffet to evening desserts.

One major part of the 2023 renovation was expanding the pool area. The AquaRidge Water Park is now 140,000 square feet of aqua-based fun – there's a lazy river, waterslides, a waterfall, splash pads, poolside dining options, and more. And it's not just for kids; there's also an adults-only pool with cabanas and daybeds set amidst the palm trees. For more relaxation, the Revive Spa has its own pool and cabanas along with a variety of treatments and activities, like an evening floating sound bath, a massage that incorporates desert sage, and a prickly pear sugar scrub that will leave your skin feeling smooth.