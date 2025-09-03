This Luxurious Hotel In Phoenix Is A Massive Desert Getaway With Mountain Views And A Scenic Golf Course
When you're looking for an indulgent getaway in Arizona, the Phoenix area has no shortage of fantastic options. There's a number of romantic resorts near Phoenix's Camelback Mountain, and Paradise Valley has some great golf courses and spas. And, of course, there's the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on the northern edge of Phoenix. Whether you're looking for a family-friendly getaway, a golf weekend, or a romantic escape, this sprawling resort set amidst 300 acres of Sonoran Desert has something for everyone to stay busy (even if staying busy is dedicated relaxing).
The resort underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2023, and the result is truly a luxurious escape. There are 950 rooms with options for resort, pool, and mountain views. There's a selection of premium rooms perfect for a romantic getaway, like the fire pit rooms with their own private patios. There's also expansive suites, like the wellness suite that comes complete with a Peloton. For some dining extras with your stay, get JW Griffin Club Access, which features six different food and drink offerings throughout the day from a breakfast buffet to evening desserts.
One major part of the 2023 renovation was expanding the pool area. The AquaRidge Water Park is now 140,000 square feet of aqua-based fun – there's a lazy river, waterslides, a waterfall, splash pads, poolside dining options, and more. And it's not just for kids; there's also an adults-only pool with cabanas and daybeds set amidst the palm trees. For more relaxation, the Revive Spa has its own pool and cabanas along with a variety of treatments and activities, like an evening floating sound bath, a massage that incorporates desert sage, and a prickly pear sugar scrub that will leave your skin feeling smooth.
Immerse yourself in golfing, racquet sports, restaurants, and more
Along with the water park, JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa has plenty of other ways to keep you active. There are two 18-hole championship golf courses at the Wildfire Golf Club, one designed by Nick Faldo and the other designed by Arnold Palmer. Set amidst the desert and with incredible views of the mountains, you're sure to have a memorable round of golf here. The golf club also has an expansive golf shop, a driving range, and high-end golf carts. And if you've gotten into the pickleball craze, there are dedicated pickleball courts as well as tennis courts at the resort. There's also a 24-hour fitness center and group exercise classes that you can join.
With all that activity, you're bound to work up an appetite. The two signature restaurants are headed by Chef Angelo Sosa, who you might recognize from Seasons 7 and 8 of "Top Chef." At Tía Carmen, he created a menu dedicated to the flavors of the Southwest, and at Kembara, Sosa designed the menu around dishes and ingredients he discovered while traveling in Asia.
There's enough to do at the resort that you don't really have to leave to have a good time. But if you do want to explore the area, it's roughly a 20-minute drive to Cave Creek, one of Arizona's best-kept secrets with Old West charm. It's also about 15 minutes to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, an urban park with miles of hiking trails through the desert, and about 25 minutes to Scottsdale, a great place to retire full of outdoor fun.