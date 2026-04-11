Texas' Historic Home Turned Museum In San Antonio Is A Gem With Antiques, Art, And Lovely Gardens
There is no shortage of noteworthy structures and landmarks in San Antonio, Texas. As a matter of fact, the Alamo City is home to the only historic site in Texas owned by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. That site is Villa Finale. Located in the architecturally stunning King William Historic District in Southtown (San Antonio's artsy, walkable neighborhood with Victorian vibes and great eats), this grand Italianate-style abode was formerly a private residence and was once even used as a boarding house. Nowadays, Villa Finale, which is brimming with antiques and art, serves as a museum (and has since 2010). That's all thanks to the efforts of the home's late owner, Walter Mathis.
Villa Finale was originally constructed in 1876, and it would be nearly a century until it came into the possession of Mathis, a Texas native and collector who had an eye for rare and one-of-a-kind items. Though the site had various owners before Mathis, it was ultimately he who would breathe new life into the home and its gardens. Committed to enhancing San Antonio and preserving the city's past, Mathis is also the one who dubbed the mansion Villa Finale.
Mathis' dedication to the region is evident. He died in 2005 but not before ensuring that Villa Finale would one day be open to the public. However, it's not just the house that is the main attraction, it's also the treasures found inside the mansion. In a 2024 interview with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Jane Lewis, Villa Finale's executive director, explained: "In our case, there are 12,850 pieces in the collection, all of which are on exhibit just as they were when Mathis occupied the house"
Revel in the relics displayed at Villa Finale
Villa Finale spans 6,500 square feet and two floors with various rooms that can be explored via a self-guided tour. Every inch of the opulent mansion is packed with Walter Mathis' distinct belongings, ranging from religious art to a Violano Virtuoso (a violin-playing music box dating back to the early 20th century), antique furniture, and much more. Visitors will be awestruck as they enter the home and are met with the sheer volume of items displayed. Highlights include the first floor's Napoleon Parlors, where guests will encounter a plethora of Napoleon Bonaparte-themed art and memorabilia.
There, you'll also find a bronze death mask of the former French emperor, who died in 1821. According to the San Antonio Report, this item was said to be highly coveted by Mathis. Elsewhere on the first floor is the dining room. Among the items showcased in this space is a wall decorated with a handful of serene landscape paintings by Texas artists Robert and Julian Onderdonk, whose works are highly acclaimed and displayed at other museums in the Lone Star State. Directly across from these pieces is an ornate mirror that war veteran Mathis purchased in France during World War II.
Of course, there are even more antiques and artworks for visitors to discover on the second floor. This includes lithographs (created via an early printmaking process) depicting the Mexican-American War, fought from 1846 to 1848. These were made by artist Carl Nebel shortly after the conflict. Arguably, each item in Villa Finale has a story to tell. However, visitors should not miss out on experiencing Villa Finale's gardens, too.
Explore Villa Finale's lush green spaces
Villa Finale is surrounded by six lush gardens that were designed by Walter Mathis, and each has a different purpose (the side garden, for example, creates a buffer between the property and the street). The gardens also boast paved pathways and burgeoning flora consisting of live oak, pecan, and other native Texas trees. Additional features include an intricate metal gazebo and seating areas where guests can enjoy the historic home's idyllic landscaping. You might even be able to spot a glimpse of the San Antonio River Walk, which is situated a few feet away from Villa Finale. It's also worth mentioning that Mathis' ashes are buried here in what is known as the memorial corner.
While these gardens are open to those not paying to tour the home, visitors shouldn't pass up a chance to enter the mansion. "If you're at all interested in historical homes and collections, this is an absolute must see," a Google reviewer wrote. Currently, Villa Finale is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Guided tours are offered on Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. But even if you opt for a self-guided visit, reviewers on Google say employees are around to answer any questions you might have.
Outside the King William Historic District, architectural enthusiasts can find other noteworthy gems in San Antonio neighborhoods such as Monte Vista, which has walkable streets, impressive homes, and cute cafes. Alternatively, you can visit La Villita, an artsy cultural Texas hub with shopping and cobbled streets.