Texas' Historic Home Turned Museum In San Antonio Is A Gem With Antiques, Art, And Lovely Gardens

There is no shortage of noteworthy structures and landmarks in San Antonio, Texas. As a matter of fact, the Alamo City is home to the only historic site in Texas owned by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. That site is Villa Finale. Located in the architecturally stunning King William Historic District in Southtown (San Antonio's artsy, walkable neighborhood with Victorian vibes and great eats), this grand Italianate-style abode was formerly a private residence and was once even used as a boarding house. Nowadays, Villa Finale, which is brimming with antiques and art, serves as a museum (and has since 2010). That's all thanks to the efforts of the home's late owner, Walter Mathis.

Villa Finale was originally constructed in 1876, and it would be nearly a century until it came into the possession of Mathis, a Texas native and collector who had an eye for rare and one-of-a-kind items. Though the site had various owners before Mathis, it was ultimately he who would breathe new life into the home and its gardens. Committed to enhancing San Antonio and preserving the city's past, Mathis is also the one who dubbed the mansion Villa Finale.

Mathis' dedication to the region is evident. He died in 2005 but not before ensuring that Villa Finale would one day be open to the public. However, it's not just the house that is the main attraction, it's also the treasures found inside the mansion. In a 2024 interview with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Jane Lewis, Villa Finale's executive director, explained: "In our case, there are 12,850 pieces in the collection, all of which are on exhibit just as they were when Mathis occupied the house"