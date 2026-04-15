Between Orlando And Ocala Is Florida's Oldest Continuously Operating Hotel With Lake Views And Charm

While St. Augustine, Florida, is America's oldest city and is full of historic charm, there are plenty of other important historic destinations in the Sunshine State. Tucked amidst central Florida's idyllic Lake County is the Lakeside Inn, which was built in 1883 and is Florida's oldest continuously operating hotel. The classic inn brimming with charm occupies a scenic, Spanish moss-dotted perch on the shores of the nearly 4,400-acre Lake Dora in the artsy, underrated Florida town of Mount Dora.

The Lakeside Inn captures the gracious elegance and ease of Old Florida, with its butter-yellow facade trimmed with white and breezy lakefront verandas. Opening in the Gilded Age, the inn was a retreat for Northerners seeking winter sun. Over the years, it has welcomed eminent guests like Calvin Coolidge, who stayed at the inn in 1930, following his presidency. In 1987, the inn earned a coveted spot on the National Register of Historic Places, and — thanks to a full renovation in 2011 — it has been restored to its original glory. Staying at this well-preserved marvel of a bygone era, with its nearly 150 years of hospitality, is akin to stepping back in time, albeit with plenty of modern comforts. Today, the property boasts 90 rooms and suites, as well as multiple restaurants, a lakefront swimming pool, and a beach.

The Lakeside Inn is easily reachable by a 50-minute drive from Orlando International Airport. Its location between Orlando and Ocala offers convenient access to nearby attractions like Walt Disney World or Ocala National Forest, an underrated national forest for endless recreation. The inn is open year-round, but the best time to visit is the spring and fall months, when temperatures hover around the mid-70s and low 80s.