New Mexico's River Canyon State Park An Hour Southeast Of Santa Fe Offers Scenic Tubing And Camping

The canyon system at Villanueva State Park is not the largest in the country, but its views are about as epic as any others. The Villanueva State Park canyon features prominent sandstone bluffs presiding over a captivating river valley. Essentially, Villanueva State Park has all of the same elements as iconic canyons like the Grand Canyon and Zion Canyon, only at a smaller (and more visitor friendly) scale. And much like those other famous canyons, Villanueva State Park's geological story is just as much about a river as it is about rocks. Below the park's eye-catching sandstone bluffs is the scenic Pecos River, a gorgeous freshwater gem with a pedigree nearly as impressive as the much more famous Colorado River.

For some travelers, the Pecos River is better known for its stretch through Texas, where it serves as a blue river recreation paradise through rugged Texan canyons. The Pecos, however, is just as worthwhile in New Mexico as it is in Texas, creating premier riverside fishing and camping spots like Pecos Canyon State Park just outside of Santa Fe. Villanueva State Park, about an hour to the south, showcases another side of the mighty Pecos and its canyon craftsmanship.

The geology of this part of New Mexico brings a bright smattering of colors to Villanueva State Park's riverside bluffs. With rich layers of siltstone, quartz sandstone, and dolomite limestone, the park's canyon exudes a vibrant array of reds, oranges, and yellows. Atop this geological canvas is a bright layer of green, courtesy of the park's beautiful forest of cottonwood trees. Depending on the season, visitors can catch additional colors from blooming spring wildflowers or bright gold cottonwood leaves in autumn.