Between Fort Wayne And Ann Arbor Is A Charming Michigan City With A Historic Downtown, Golf, And Trails

Between city parks, walking trails, and a local golf course, outdoor recreation is a popular pastime in Hudson. Webster's Park, Thompson Memorial Park, and Will Carleton Park all offer playgrounds, sports fields, and picnic areas, making them popular spots for families with kids. Another, smaller park — Civic Pocket Park — is home to local events such as an annual tree lighting.

A series of six different paved pathways connect the parks, making up the Hudson Trail System. While generally an easy walk or bicycle ride, the connected trails yields a four-mile loop with scenic views of a historic railway bridge and Bean Creek. At certain times of the year, the fall foliage is stunning. The 77-acre Kauffman Nature Sanctuary offers even more trails with views of streams, forests, and grasslands. One Google reviewer describes it as the "perfect place for a relaxing hike through nature" with "natural beauty everywhere." And while not in Hudson itself, the Lake Hudson Recreation Area in the neighboring town of Clayton is another local favorite. Along with offering hiking, fishing, and swimming, it's a Dark Sky Preserve, making it perfect for stargazing.

For another type of outdoor activity, Evergreen Golf Course has been operating since 1963 and under its current ownership since 2007. With nine holes and a welcoming environment, it's a local favorite for beginner and intermediate golfers. One Google reviewer calls it the "best greens in the county." And you want to explore more of southern Michigan, about a 15-minute drive away, you'll find Hillsdale, a college city with a serene beach and Victorian architecture.