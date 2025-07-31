Wild Horses Roam Freely At These 13 Unforgettable U.S. Destinations

The mythic creatures that represent the spirit of American freedom still roam in several parts of the U.S. While you can't get too close (these are big, wild animals after all), there are many sites open to equine-inclined travelers who want to catch a glimpse of their magic. In fact, across the west, there are at least 175 federally-recognized areas where horses roam freely.

Horses have wandered their way through American history and culture and onto the sandy shores of remote islands and across rugged terrains. "You may be surprised to learn that wild horses naturally thrive in relatively severe conditions, despite how pampered some domestic horses are," wild horse photographer Deb Lee Carson shared on her website. "Wild horses tend to do best in environments with plenty of wide-open space like arid plains, grasslands, prairies, high deserts, and mountainous regions."

Before rounding up all the destinations, let's pause for a moment to appreciate the long, remarkable journey of the wild horse. How exactly did so many end up in the U.S.? Hold on to your britches: We're covering thousands of years of history in just a blip.