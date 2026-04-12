Maryland's Under-The-Radar College Town Is The Perfect Place For Mountain Adventures Without The Crowds
Allegany County is a beautiful region of Western Maryland recognized across the nation for its natural beauty and history. Nicknamed "the Mountain Side of Maryland," this region is filled with small towns that sit high in the mountains, providing stunning sights that a phone camera can't quite do justice. One of these towns is an artsy, charming area that acts as a gateway for exploring the beauty of Western Maryland without the bustling crowds. For an underrated treasure trove of culture, shopping, and outdoor adventures, visit Frostburg, a historic college town that often slips under the radar.
Frostburg, established in 1812 by the Frost family, began as a mining town that grew after the construction of the National Road in 1806. The town's slogan, "It's just cooler here," is not just a play on its name; Frostburg sits 2,200 feet high in the mountains, so the summer months here are a lot cooler than those in the towns below. It is home to Frostburg State University (FSU), which, according to the city's website, "serves as a center of multicultural activity for the residents of our region." Frostburg has a population of just under 7,000 residents, making this quaint town a great place to visit if you want to avoid crowded attractions. It is almost a two-hour drive from Pittsburgh and about two and a half hours from both Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
Enjoy mountain views and outdoor adventure
Frostburg's location in the Allegheny Mountains provides tons of unique ways to take in the beauty of Western Maryland. It is considered a trail town because it sits along the Great Allegheny Passage, a 150-mile path that is known for its historic sites and Appalachian beauty. The trail begins in the nearby Cumberland, an artistic city hidden in the mountains, and ends in Downtown Pittsburgh. The passage is accessible from the Frostburg Trail off of Depot Street and offers beautiful sights for nature lovers to enjoy as they walk, bike, or hike along the trail.
One of the most unique ways to explore Frostburg for nature lovers is Tracks and Yaks, the state's only rail bike tour right along the Great Allegheny Passage. This two-hour railbike ride offers over 15 miles of stunning mountain scenery as guests learn about the area's history from tour guides before concluding in Cumberland. Guests may then return aboard the historic and unique Western Maryland Scenic Railroad.
Frostburg places visitors in proximity to some impressive natural landmarks. Just southwest of town is Big Savage Mountain, whose peak, High Rock, sits at about 2,986 feet in elevation. It contains the Big Savage Mountain Trail, a challenging 18-mile trail that rewards hikers with stunning panoramic views at the top of the mountain. One of the area's most interesting features is the Big Savage Tunnel, a 3,291-foot tunnel on the Great Allegheny Passage trail that features a large overlook where guests can look over four states at once.
Head downtown and embrace the college town charm
Although Frostburg is small, there is plenty to do in its charming downtown. The town is home to the picturesque campus of Frostburg State University. Spanning 260 acres, the campus is located right in the heart of downtown Frostburg, giving the town a vibrant community atmosphere. FSU offers plenty of educational and cultural events and activities for all visitors to enjoy, ranging from musical theatre performances to fitness classes to art showcases. One of FSU's local programs is Mountain City Traditional Arts, a venue where artisans gather to sell and display their homemade goods. This is also a good place to catch an occasional performance by traditional musicians, honoring the program's goal to promote and preserve traditional art.
Downtown Frostburg features several historic and unique attractions that add to the town's charm. Beginning on Main Street, learn more about the area's history at the Frostburg Museum, located in a former school built in 1899. For theater lovers, whether you're in the mood for a classic film or a live performance, check out the Palace Theatre, a volunteer-run theatre that first opened in 1911.
A few feet away is the stylish Hotel Gunter, a convenient lodging option in the heart of the area. Built in 1897, this elegant hotel has a unique history, as its basement once contained a jail cell for transporting prisoners. It was also once a speakeasy during Prohibition.