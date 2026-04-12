Maryland's Under-The-Radar College Town Is The Perfect Place For Mountain Adventures Without The Crowds

Allegany County is a beautiful region of Western Maryland recognized across the nation for its natural beauty and history. Nicknamed "the Mountain Side of Maryland," this region is filled with small towns that sit high in the mountains, providing stunning sights that a phone camera can't quite do justice. One of these towns is an artsy, charming area that acts as a gateway for exploring the beauty of Western Maryland without the bustling crowds. For an underrated treasure trove of culture, shopping, and outdoor adventures, visit Frostburg, a historic college town that often slips under the radar.

Frostburg, established in 1812 by the Frost family, began as a mining town that grew after the construction of the National Road in 1806. The town's slogan, "It's just cooler here," is not just a play on its name; Frostburg sits 2,200 feet high in the mountains, so the summer months here are a lot cooler than those in the towns below. It is home to Frostburg State University (FSU), which, according to the city's website, "serves as a center of multicultural activity for the residents of our region." Frostburg has a population of just under 7,000 residents, making this quaint town a great place to visit if you want to avoid crowded attractions. It is almost a two-hour drive from Pittsburgh and about two and a half hours from both Baltimore and Washington, D.C.