Nestled Between Chicago And Springfield Is A Lovely Illinois State Park With Trails, Camping, And River Views
Home to far more than cows, cornfields, and a renowned windy city, the state of Illinois boasts some surprisingly scenic state parks. One of these is Kankakee River State Park, a forested, riverside oasis about an hour's drive from Chicago, and about 2.5 hours from Springfield. Islands even found this state park to be one of the most picturesque camping spots near Chicago.
Besides being a stone's throw from one of the Midwest's largest cities, Kankakee River State Park is only an hour's drive from one of America's most visited parks, Starved Rock State Park, making it possible for road trippers to hit both spots in the same weekend if they're feeling ambitious. Compared to Starved Rock — its more famous cousin — one of the great things about Kankakee River State Park is that it's "an uncrowded and underrated gem on the banks of a lesser known Illinois river," according to a Google reviewer. They went on to say that "there are some small gorges with rock formations, great campsites, bald eagles to view [at some] times of the year, and all kinds of great recreational activities."
The beating heart of the roughly 4,000-acre park, and the main focus for visitors, is the sparkling Kankakee River, one of the state's cleanest stream, which is also listed on the Federal Clean Streams Register. Adding to its accolades, an 85-mile stretch of the river was also named a National Water Trail, having served as a canoe route between the Great Lakes and the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers for more than 100 years. Today, visitors to Kankakee River State Park can enjoy year-round activities, including canoeing and other water sports on the river, as well as hiking, biking, horseback riding, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, hunting, and camping in designated areas straddling the river.
Hitting the trails at Kankakee River State Park
The trails on the state park's property span both sides of the Kankakee River. Hikers, bikers, and cross-country skiers are free to use the trails on the northern side of the state park, which meander through the forest alongside the river, passing a river-overlook platform, a suspension bridge, limestone rock formations, and even a gushing waterfall along the way. Meanwhile, a seasonal 12-mile equestrian trail is located on the southern side of the river near Route 113, open from April 1 through October 31. After hunting season ends in late January, this trail opens for snowmobiling if there's been enough snowfall.
One of the highlights of the park's trail system is the Kankakee River Trail, a partially paved 10.6-mile trail that begins at the Davis Creek Group Camp and follows the shoreline all the way through the park. While the trail is particularly popular with cyclists, it's also open to pedestrians, with accessible sections for families with children in strollers and individuals using wheelchairs. Reviewers note that, except for some hills on the west end, the trail is mostly flat, shaded, and well maintained. However, it can be buggy, so pack insect repellant.
Camping options at Kankakee River State Park
Kankakee River State Park boasts not one, but four campgrounds for those who want to stay. Note that no alcohol is allowed at any of the campgrounds, and that strict quiet times are observed from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. to maintain a peaceful ambiance. The Chippewa campground is located on the northern side of the river, on the western end of the park. It has 98 sites, some with electricity, but none with showers. On Google, the most recent reviews of Chippewa are mainly positive, with one reviewer calling it "primitive but cozy." A few people lamented noise from the nearby road and the absence of showers.
A larger campground with showers, Potawatomi is also located on the northern side of the river but on the eastern end of the park. It has 110 sites with electricity spread across several loops. Of the two campgrounds, reviewers seem to prefer Potawatomi, which has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Google reviews, compared to Chippewa's 4.5. Almost all recent reviews of Potawatomi are positive, with one reviewer exclaiming, "Hidden gem! ... It is a really nice campground. The hosts are very friendly and helpful. The shower house is large and clean and the water is actually faucets, not having to keep pushing a button over and over again. Camp sites are nice. Good fire pits."
The state park has two other campgrounds: an equestrian campground on the south side of the river adjacent to the equestrian trail and the Davis Creek Campground for organized groups. Before your camping trip, brush up on the camping etiquette tips that distinguish the newbies from the pros, including being friendly to your fellow campers, but not wandering through their campsites without asking first.