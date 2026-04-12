Nestled Between Chicago And Springfield Is A Lovely Illinois State Park With Trails, Camping, And River Views

Home to far more than cows, cornfields, and a renowned windy city, the state of Illinois boasts some surprisingly scenic state parks. One of these is Kankakee River State Park, a forested, riverside oasis about an hour's drive from Chicago, and about 2.5 hours from Springfield. Islands even found this state park to be one of the most picturesque camping spots near Chicago.

Besides being a stone's throw from one of the Midwest's largest cities, Kankakee River State Park is only an hour's drive from one of America's most visited parks, Starved Rock State Park, making it possible for road trippers to hit both spots in the same weekend if they're feeling ambitious. Compared to Starved Rock — its more famous cousin — one of the great things about Kankakee River State Park is that it's "an uncrowded and underrated gem on the banks of a lesser known Illinois river," according to a Google reviewer. They went on to say that "there are some small gorges with rock formations, great campsites, bald eagles to view [at some] times of the year, and all kinds of great recreational activities."

The beating heart of the roughly 4,000-acre park, and the main focus for visitors, is the sparkling Kankakee River, one of the state's cleanest stream, which is also listed on the Federal Clean Streams Register. Adding to its accolades, an 85-mile stretch of the river was also named a National Water Trail, having served as a canoe route between the Great Lakes and the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers for more than 100 years. Today, visitors to Kankakee River State Park can enjoy year-round activities, including canoeing and other water sports on the river, as well as hiking, biking, horseback riding, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, hunting, and camping in designated areas straddling the river.