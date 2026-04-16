Between Boston And Providence Is Massachusetts' Lovely State Park With Scenic Trails And Pond Recreation

Of the nearly half a million acres of land that the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation manages, perhaps one of the most interesting areas can be found nestled between Boston and the artsy city of Providence. Borderland State Park provides endless recreation opportunities across its more than 1,800 acres, including over 20 miles of hiking trails and six incredible ponds just waiting to be explored. From historical sites to its carefully planned recreation areas, this state park, located in North Easton, is known for its varied natural and cultural landscape.

With wetlands, brooks, ponds, open fields, and forest, visitors can take in several different landscapes during their time in the park. They can select from 18 different trails, which vary in length from a quarter mile to nearly 2 miles, making it a great place for leisurely hikes. In addition, horseback riding is available on certain trails, as is cross-country skiing in the winter months. Mountain bikers will also find trails perfect for exploration on two wheels, including the challenging New England Mountain Bikers Trail. Whether you want to amble around Leach Pond, the largest of the park's six bodies of water, or explore high ridges and granite outcroppings, there is always something interesting to explore.

Borderland State Park also makes a great escape for fishing enthusiasts due to the number of ponds on site. It's not uncommon to find bass, perch, sunfish, and pickerel, as well as the trout that are stocked in Leach Pond each year. If fishing isn't your thing, you can still enjoy time out on the water in a canoe or kayak, though there is no on-site rental service, so you'll need to bring your own.