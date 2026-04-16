Between Boston And Providence Is Massachusetts' Lovely State Park With Scenic Trails And Pond Recreation
Of the nearly half a million acres of land that the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation manages, perhaps one of the most interesting areas can be found nestled between Boston and the artsy city of Providence. Borderland State Park provides endless recreation opportunities across its more than 1,800 acres, including over 20 miles of hiking trails and six incredible ponds just waiting to be explored. From historical sites to its carefully planned recreation areas, this state park, located in North Easton, is known for its varied natural and cultural landscape.
With wetlands, brooks, ponds, open fields, and forest, visitors can take in several different landscapes during their time in the park. They can select from 18 different trails, which vary in length from a quarter mile to nearly 2 miles, making it a great place for leisurely hikes. In addition, horseback riding is available on certain trails, as is cross-country skiing in the winter months. Mountain bikers will also find trails perfect for exploration on two wheels, including the challenging New England Mountain Bikers Trail. Whether you want to amble around Leach Pond, the largest of the park's six bodies of water, or explore high ridges and granite outcroppings, there is always something interesting to explore.
Borderland State Park also makes a great escape for fishing enthusiasts due to the number of ponds on site. It's not uncommon to find bass, perch, sunfish, and pickerel, as well as the trout that are stocked in Leach Pond each year. If fishing isn't your thing, you can still enjoy time out on the water in a canoe or kayak, though there is no on-site rental service, so you'll need to bring your own.
Recreation and history make Borderland State Park a unique find in Massachusetts
Borderland State Park's trails and ponds would be enough to draw people in, but the park offers even more reasons to visit. Recreation lovers will find tennis courts, as well as a disc golf course on the grounds. The course weaves its way through the woods, allowing players to explore new areas while enjoying some leisure time. Not far from the main entrance there are bathrooms and a picnic area, though plenty of picnic tables are spread around the park. Propane-only grilling is allowed, making it an idyllic setting for a barbecue with friends.
The park is certainly appreciated for its great facilities, but one of its biggest attractions is the historic Ames Mansion that sits on the grounds. This three-story stone house was built by artist, suffragist, and inventor Blanche Ames and her husband, botanist Oakes Ames, in 1910. Enjoy a picnic on the well-manicured lawn and, on select dates, partake in a tour of the early 20th-century mansion, which has been used as a location for several films. During the visits, run by the Friends of Borderland nonprofit, visitors can take in the stunning interior, complete with its period furnishings.
From hiking and fishing to frisbee golf and a historic home, Borderland State Park is an intriguing place for a day out. Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., there is a visitor center near the entrance to help you plan your time. The state park charges a parking fee year-round: $5 for Massachusetts residents and $20 for out-of-state visitors. Just 28 miles from Boston and 26 miles from Providence, it's a wonderful escape from the city. If you're looking for charming New England towns to explore after a morning in the park, you can also head over to suburban Randolph, which is just 30 minutes away and filled with historical landmarks and its own parks to explore.