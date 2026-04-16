California's Affordable Sun-Soaked City West Of Sequoia National Park Has Laid-Back Streets And Local Dining

California truly has it all. From the dazzling beach cities scattered along the recently reopened Highway 1 to the snowy peaks of the Sierra Nevada and the vast network of state parks — the Golden State boasts the largest concentration of protected landscapes in the country – there is something for every kind of traveler. Even if you are in search of something quieter and off the beaten path, you will be in for a treat. In the heart of the state lies the 400-mile-long Central Valley (officially, San Joaquin Valley), an area known for its fertile fields and orchards, the hospitality of its people, and — not least — some of the best wines in the state. It is here that you can find quaint, tight-knit communities boasting year-round sunshine and good weather, appealing dining options, and convenient access to some of the country's most iconic natural attractions. Take, for example, Parlier.

This small town of around 14,500 residents is situated less than a 30-minute drive east of Fresno, California's gateway to Yosemite National Park, one of the most visited national parks in the United States. Both Sequoia National Park and Kings Canyon National Park –home to the General Grant, one of the largest trees on Earth — are about an hour east.

Yet this strategic location does not come with the hefty price tag often associated with proximity to major touristy destinations — a rarity, especially in California, which is not exactly known for its affordability. For instance, you can base yourself in nearby Reedley or Selma, where you will find a range of budget-friendly motels and inns, rather than opting for the often limited and expensive lodging options inside the national parks. You can also take advantage of a variety of free or low-cost activities, from paddling or fishing in the Kings River and nearby waterways to walking the scenic 3.8-mile trail along the riverbank.