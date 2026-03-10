5 Dazzling California Beach Cities You Need To See On The Reopened Highway 1, According To Past Travelers

America is laden with some of the world's most legendary roads. There's what's known as America's favorite drive on the Blue Ridge Parkway, which winds and wiggles through the wooded hills of Appalachia. There's the fabled Mother Road of Route 66, which traverses deserts, rolling rancher plains, and the mighty Mississippi River alike. Then there's California's Highway 1, a 650-mile odyssey that runs from sunny Southern California to the redwood-fringed northern coast, casually dropping in epic wonders like the Big Sur and opulent Hearst Castle as it goes.

The problem is, Highway 1 isn't always drivable. Large portions of the route, typically around the Big Sur, suffer from regular closures, keeping those dreamt-of road trips from end to end firmly in the realm of, well, dreams. Until now, that is. In January 2026, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that key parts of the highway would be reopened earlier than planned, putting bucket-list trips to cliff-edge hiking paths, beaches filled with elephant seals, and gorgeous coastal cities back on the menu.

And gorgeous coastal cities are what this guide is all about. Having done a month-long jaunt down Highway 1 in 2025 (despite closures), this is my personal list of the route's most dazzling urban destinations. It's got everything from surfer escapes and historic seaside port cities to sun-kissed college towns, all of which are knitted together by the utter delights of this classic California coast road.