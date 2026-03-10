5 Dazzling California Beach Cities You Need To See On The Reopened Highway 1, According To Past Travelers
America is laden with some of the world's most legendary roads. There's what's known as America's favorite drive on the Blue Ridge Parkway, which winds and wiggles through the wooded hills of Appalachia. There's the fabled Mother Road of Route 66, which traverses deserts, rolling rancher plains, and the mighty Mississippi River alike. Then there's California's Highway 1, a 650-mile odyssey that runs from sunny Southern California to the redwood-fringed northern coast, casually dropping in epic wonders like the Big Sur and opulent Hearst Castle as it goes.
The problem is, Highway 1 isn't always drivable. Large portions of the route, typically around the Big Sur, suffer from regular closures, keeping those dreamt-of road trips from end to end firmly in the realm of, well, dreams. Until now, that is. In January 2026, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that key parts of the highway would be reopened earlier than planned, putting bucket-list trips to cliff-edge hiking paths, beaches filled with elephant seals, and gorgeous coastal cities back on the menu.
And gorgeous coastal cities are what this guide is all about. Having done a month-long jaunt down Highway 1 in 2025 (despite closures), this is my personal list of the route's most dazzling urban destinations. It's got everything from surfer escapes and historic seaside port cities to sun-kissed college towns, all of which are knitted together by the utter delights of this classic California coast road.
Santa Cruz
The sheer laid-back pace of it all hit me the moment I stepped from the rental car in Santa Cruz, a salt-washed town on the Central Coast that I'd wanted to visit for years. Its setting is simply wonderful, what with the wide scythes of sand and reef that form the northern end of Monterrey Bay opening up in front, and the fog-haloed Santa Cruz Mountains rising behind.
The surf history here is hard to ignore. Legend has it that surfing on the mainland of the North American continent began in Santa Cruz way back in the 1880s, when traveling Hawaiian royalty brought their island pastime to California. Later, it became the place where the modern wetsuit was popularized. All that background feeds into a number of key surf-related attractions here, chief among them the Santa Cruz Surfing Museum. Plonked right on the point of Steamer Lane, one of the most iconic right-hand breaks on the West Coast. Duck inside the museum to see vintage boards and photo exhibits going back decades. Or simply grab a breakfast taco and organic coffee at nearby Steamer Lane Supply (one of my personal favorite food spots on Highway 1 as a whole) and watch the surfers from above.
The main beach in Santa Cruz is the other focal point here. It's fringed by a lively boardwalk that's got high-octane rollercoaster rides like the Giant Dipper, and West Coast chowder stalls alike. For something quieter, there are plenty of under-the-radar spots in Santa Cruz, such as the Natural Bridges State Beach, where a rugged sea stack rises from the reefs. It takes under 10 minutes to reach by car from the center.
Monterey
Monterey sits on the far side of its namesake bay from the aforementioned Santa Cruz, and you might want to consider taking it slow as you drive from one to the other. Although much of Highway 1 skirts inland at this point along the coast, a quick detour off could bring you to dune-framed Manresa State Beach, or even the hidden outdoor adventure gem of Moss Landing, where kayaking through bird-filled lagoons is on the menu.
All of these are highlights that culminate with Monterey itself, a city with many claims to fame. At the top of that list has to be the historic quarter of Cannery Row, immortalized in legend by John Steinbeck in his 1945 novel of the same name. Once upon a time, it was an epicenter of California's sardine industry. Today, it's a montage of souvenir shops and seafood restaurants, and it hosts the Monterey Bay Aquarium, where sea otters, sharks, and clownfish are all in attendance.
From there, it should be easy to find the start of the Monterey Bay Coastal Recreation Trail, an 18-mile, multi-use path that's the perfect leg-stretcher after long drives up and down Highway 1. Head northwest from Cannery Row and you'll pass a spot where you can watch harbor seals nesting on the sand, eventually arriving at Lovers Point Beach, a beautiful dash of urban sand below cypress-peppered cliffs.
Morro Bay
You'll see the most iconic landmark of Morro Bay a long way off as you approach from the north along Highway 1. It's called Morro Rock, and it rises up dramatically from the Pacific Ocean in the shape of an arrowhead, forming the cap of a prehistoric lava chamber. That commands the skyline of the town's seafront, where you'll also discover the brackish marshes and sands of Morro Bay State Park, one of the best California state parks for camping.
The downtown core of Morro Bay spreads up a hillside along Main Street and Morro Bay Boulevard. Stroll those to get a taste of old-school West Coast Americana, in the form of erstwhile roller skating rinks turned cafe bars, retro movie houses, and vintage clothes shops. Dropping down onto Embarcadero, the thoroughfare that lines the waters of Morro Bay itself, things get noticeably maritime, as seafood kitchens and surf shops take center stage.
Wildlife lovers in particular should enjoy this Pacific Coast Highway pitstop. Morro Bay's large coastal lagoon makes it a haven for all types of native California fauna. You can see sea otters and sea lions simply by standing on the boardwalk beside Embarcadero. Meanwhile, tours depart from right in town to seek out huge blue whales throughout the summer months, and the mountains and secluded beaches of Montaña De Oro State Park — all 8,000 acres of it, located about 20 minutes' drive out of town — offer oodles of birding.
Pismo Beach
Pismo Beach has been described as the "classic California beach town." It's hard to disagree. It has all the right ingredients: a 1,200-foot pier dating back almost a century, ultra-reliable surf, and a palm-speckled downtown of vintage surf shops and food markets. "I love Pismo Beach," writes another past visitor and apparent Pismo fan on a thread on the r/TravelHacks subreddit. "It has some pretty beaches. A nice pier with a quaint downtown. Some nice restaurants."
There's plenty to do here between pulling the car off Highway 1 and pulling it back on again, and most of them involve just taking it easy. Grab a coffee or some wine and enjoy the sunset, go surfing, bike around the coastal roads, or go for a hike.
Surf-wise, you often get cleaner waves on the south side of the pier, with good conditions for intermediates in particular, compared to more protected breaks further up the coast. For hiking, the 1.3-mile Meadow Creek Trail weaves through dunes and meadows on a wide boardwalk before opening onto the beach. For coffee, check out Kortado Bakery and Coffee, a pastry-and-caffeine fixer that locals love.
Santa Barbara
There's not a single list of the tip-top city stops on California's Highway 1 that could possibly skip out on Santa Barbara. Nicknamed the American Riviera for its Spanish-inspired architecture, it has long drawn in Los Angeles locals with its 300 days of sunshine, a fine location between the Sierra Nevada and the ocean, and a combination of laid-back surfer character and upscale charm. It also worked its spell on me during a short but sweet stay in 2025, one filled with beach days, artisan coffee, and hikes in the surrounding hills. What's not to love?
So, where to begin? The Old Mission, of course. It's stood for over two centuries and echoes the styles of Rome's great ancient temples in its wonderful facade. From there, you can walk into the heart of downtown Santa Barbara in just 30 minutes, which brings you to the buzzing, 10-block walking district of State Street, where restaurants spill onto the sidewalks to really hammer home the European summer vibe.
The other thing about Santa Barbara is that it lords over a truly wonderful run of shoreline known as the Gaviota Coast. It's easy to explore — simply head west of Santa Barbara for a mere 20 minutes, and you'll end up at the tree-lined El Capitán State Beach, known for its surf breaks. Drive a bit farther, and you'll find Gaviota State Park Beach, a windblown place where the trainline arches right above the sand.
Methodology
The main inspiration for this list of five incredible cities and urban spots along Highway 1 comes from a road trip I took down the route in 2025. The journey took me from the forests north of San Francisco all the way through the Central Coast, and eventually into sunny Southern California, following Highway 1 wherever possible. Although one long detour was required to dodge Big Sur road closures that, thanks to the road's recent reopening, these should no longer be an issue. I also took into account other testimonials from locals and past visitors to these locations from online platforms like Reddit.
The selection above comprises five of my favorite destinations on the highway. I did my best to ensure the list includes a good spread of places from north to south so that there's fair representation of all portions of Highway 1. Keep in mind that access to the cities mentioned via the highway may depend on it remaining open, which cannot be fully guaranteed due to regular maintenance and unforeseen closures. But if you are fortunate enough to take a trip without those closures, you'll be in for an excellent drive.