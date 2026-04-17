Between Fort Worth And San Angelo Is Texas' Lakeside State Park With Swimming, Fishing, And Cabins

Some of the best Texas lakes offer sunny shores, smooth waters, and slow-paced fishing, although many people may be surprised given the popularity of its desert landscapes. One destination in the heart of the Lone Star State is a recreation haven, where you have 7,300 acres of water surface as your playground. Located between Fort Worth and San Angelo, Lake Brownwood State Park spans 537 acres of space that serve as your jumping off point for water-based recreation. Built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s, this "gem of a park," as one visitor called it, has wooded sites for camping and cabins. Lake Brownwood gives you the opportunity to go boating, swimming, and fishing, all in a picturesque setting.

Referred to as the "most extensively developed CCC park in Texas," Lake Brownwood allows you to spend the night with a range of accommodations. Your options include furnished cabins, screened shelters, and campsites with electric and water hookups. There's lodging for bigger groups, along with recreation halls. Settle into your rustic home-away-from-home before hitting the trails. With 6 miles of paths — such as the Nopales Ridge and Texas Oak Trail — you'll bask in scenic lake vistas and view wildlife like white-tailed deer and opossums.

Hiking is just the prelude to the main event: lakeside activities. The reservoir is popular for launching your vessel into the water, be it a leisurely cruise, adrenaline-pumping jet skiing, or a fishing excursion to reel in a variety of species. With a designated swimming beach, refreshing plunges await. Those coming from Fort Worth can arrive within two hours and 20 minutes — San Angelo is closer at one hour and 45 minutes. You can make the drive from Austin, too, one of the best destinations for solo female travelers, within two hours and 45 minutes.