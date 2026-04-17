Between Fort Worth And San Angelo Is Texas' Lakeside State Park With Swimming, Fishing, And Cabins
Some of the best Texas lakes offer sunny shores, smooth waters, and slow-paced fishing, although many people may be surprised given the popularity of its desert landscapes. One destination in the heart of the Lone Star State is a recreation haven, where you have 7,300 acres of water surface as your playground. Located between Fort Worth and San Angelo, Lake Brownwood State Park spans 537 acres of space that serve as your jumping off point for water-based recreation. Built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s, this "gem of a park," as one visitor called it, has wooded sites for camping and cabins. Lake Brownwood gives you the opportunity to go boating, swimming, and fishing, all in a picturesque setting.
Referred to as the "most extensively developed CCC park in Texas," Lake Brownwood allows you to spend the night with a range of accommodations. Your options include furnished cabins, screened shelters, and campsites with electric and water hookups. There's lodging for bigger groups, along with recreation halls. Settle into your rustic home-away-from-home before hitting the trails. With 6 miles of paths — such as the Nopales Ridge and Texas Oak Trail — you'll bask in scenic lake vistas and view wildlife like white-tailed deer and opossums.
Hiking is just the prelude to the main event: lakeside activities. The reservoir is popular for launching your vessel into the water, be it a leisurely cruise, adrenaline-pumping jet skiing, or a fishing excursion to reel in a variety of species. With a designated swimming beach, refreshing plunges await. Those coming from Fort Worth can arrive within two hours and 20 minutes — San Angelo is closer at one hour and 45 minutes. You can make the drive from Austin, too, one of the best destinations for solo female travelers, within two hours and 45 minutes.
Spend the night in one of Lake Brownwood State Park's cabins
Why not snuggle up in a cabin with a fireplace at Lake Brownwood State Park without compromising on amenities? There are nine two-person cabins available for bookings, which come with water, electricity, a toilet, and a shower. Each cabin accommodates two vehicles (additional fees apply for extra vehicles and must be parked in a different area) — one night here currently costs $95. These cabins are equipped with a double bed — while linens are included, you have to bring your own blankets. Outside, there's a grill, picnic table, and fire ring. You can store ingredients in the fridge and use the coffee pot in the morning. Unfortunately, your pets cannot join you here.
You can rent out one of the seven, four-person cabins, which cost $115 a night — these come with two double beds and hold up to two vehicles. One of the cabins has an ADA-compliant path that connects accessible parking to the cabin's entrance. Similar to the other cabins, guests have access to water and electricity, as well as a shower, toilet, AC, and heating. You can cozy up by the fireplace in the winter. There's also kitchenware like a refrigerator, a coffee pot, and a stove, so you can have a lovely meal inside. Or, opt for grilling outside and enjoying it on the patio.
There are several bigger spots in the state park, such as Oak Lodge, which boasts two bedrooms with space for four people. The Loma Vista Lodge is better suited for groups of eight, complete with two bedrooms. If your party consists of up to 24 guests, book the Beach Lodge — this has two spacious dorms with eight bunks and eight twin beds.
Don't forget to splash around at Lake Brownwood State Park
With 7,300 acres, Lake Brownwood has ample room for water activities. While there are multiple ramps dotting the lake, the state park specifically has three boat ramps for setting afloat. You can enjoy high-speed thrills like jet and water skiing. Those who brought their own watercraft must remove all mud, plants, and debris to protect native biodiversity. For rentals, check out West Texas Jet Ski Rental for kayaks and jet skis. You can also find the calmer areas for serene kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding.
Anglers can cast a line from the pier or a boat. The fishing pier is situated near Willow Point and Council Bluff campgrounds. With a maximum depth of 95 feet, the reservoir is stocked with a number of species. The most predominant fish in the lake is white bass — the summer and early fall months offer peak action, and don't overlook lighted docks for nighttime catches. Flathead and channel catfish, along with largemouth bass, are among the common catches, too. September through May is the perfect season for largemouth bass fishing. Lucky anglers might even catch white crappie and sunfish. You can borrow rods, reels, and tackle from the park office.
For sunbathing and swimming, make your way to the designated beach, located by the campground. With picnic spots scattered along the beach, you can easily shift from lakeside lunch to a cool dip. Make sure to swim responsibly, as there are no lifeguard services at the lake. A visitor described the area as a "great place to swim and relax with the family," with another noting that it's "well maintained." When your getaway approaches its end, consider extending your adventure at the nearby overlooked city of Fort Worth, brimming with fun and cowboy charm.