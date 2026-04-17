Forget Crowded Glacier National Park, This Giant, Underrated Montana Wilderness Is Full Of Breathtaking Trails

Glacier National Park in Montana is so beautiful that it's known as the "Crown of the Continent." But its mind-boggling scenery is no secret. These days, around 3 million people visit the park every year (via Statista), and the national park's website even has an entire page devoted to "Tips for Dealing with Crowds" while touring Glacier's most popular locations. So if noisy traffic jams and tourist-packed visitor centers aren't your idea of serene nature, you might want to head somewhere else — like Montana's lesser-known Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness, which is referred to simply as the AB.

Spread across 937,000 acres in southern Montana and northern Wyoming, the AB includes parts of two ranges of the Rocky Mountains: the forested Absaroka Range and the higher, glacier-strewn Beartooth Range. Jutting up from the latter is Granite Peak, Montana's tallest mountain at 12,799 feet, and the towering Beartooth spire, after which the range is named. Scattered among these mountains are nearly 1,000 alpine lakes, churning waterfalls, dramatic gorges, and desolate plateaus, ancient glaciers, including Grashopper Glacier, a bizarre natural wonder preserving extinct locusts.

Around 700 miles of hiking trails weave through all this majesty, making the AB an ideal destination for those seeking a true nature escape, away from the cacophony of Glacier and its nearby cousin, Yellowstone National Park. But hikers who dare to brave the AB should be prepared for rugged terrain, ever-changing weather conditions, and the possibility of encountering a few furry friends. While the roadless stretches of this wilderness may lack many humans, they're no stranger to bighorn sheep, mountain goats, elk, moose, black bears, wolves, and grizzly bears.