Indiana's Charming Town Near Indianapolis Offers Family-Friendly Fun, Trails, And Shopping

The Indianapolis area loves its multi-use bike trails. You can even bike from the middle of downtown all the way to the countryside on the north side of the city. Plainfield is no exception and has an extensive trail system with 20 miles of trails and additional sidewalks, connecting parks and neighborhoods for easy access to the town's recreation facilities. The White Lick Creek Trail alone connects seven parks that can be cycled between in under an hour. Alternatively, the portion of the Vandalia Rail Trail that passes through Plainfield is paved, mostly shaded, and has long stretches offset from roadways, making it ideal for a quick family walk or bike ride without worrying about the kids stumbling into traffic.

The Richard A. Carlucci Recreation and Aquatic Center brings together indoor and outdoor recreation opportunities so there's always something to do, no matter the season. Inside, there's a fitness center, community rooms, a gymnasium divided into multiple courts, and an indoor pool for water aerobics, swim lessons, and free swim. Splash Island, the outdoor waterpark, includes a zero-entry kiddie pool, waterslides, diving boards, whirlpools, and a 900-foot-long lazy river. Bring the family and enjoy a day relaxing by the pool or in the gym.

Echo Hollow Nature Park (formerly Sodalis Nature Park) is one of the newest developed parks in Plainfield. The town bought the park from Hendricks County in 2018 and immediately included the land in its master plan, connecting it to the White Lick Creek Trail and adding more amenities and trails. Located south of I-70, this park is similar to another well-loved and breathtaking nature park on Indy's west side, just roughly half the size and less crowded. Enjoy hiking and biking trails, water views, and picnic areas.