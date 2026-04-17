Indiana's Charming Town Near Indianapolis Offers Family-Friendly Fun, Trails, And Shopping
On Indianapolis' southwest corner sits the suburb of Plainfield, Indiana, waiting to welcome visitors from around the world. Plainfield is the closest Indy suburb to Indianapolis International Airport. This charming town, though, isn't another urban industrial park with the constant sound of airplanes landing. It is quiet, hosts family-friendly neighborhoods, and enjoys parks and local shops thriving right alongside major shopping centers. Plus, you can find all of that only 30 minutes from downtown Indianapolis.
While Indianapolis is probably best known for the suburb that hosts the world's largest racing event, there are a lot of other reasons visitors come to Indy. Whether it's the annual National Future Farmers of America Conference, another Big Ten Basketball or Football Championship Game, or Gen Con, Indianapolis is frequently host to thousands of visitors at a time. It gets expensive and crowded downtown when it happens, too. That's when it's Plainfield's time to shine. Several major U.S. hotel chains have locations in Plainfield, many just an exit or two west on I-70 from the airport. Enjoy easy access to both the airport and downtown Indianapolis for an event or sightseeing while also enjoying Plainfield's trails, parks, and shopping.
Plainfield's parks and trails are fun for the whole family
The Indianapolis area loves its multi-use bike trails. You can even bike from the middle of downtown all the way to the countryside on the north side of the city. Plainfield is no exception and has an extensive trail system with 20 miles of trails and additional sidewalks, connecting parks and neighborhoods for easy access to the town's recreation facilities. The White Lick Creek Trail alone connects seven parks that can be cycled between in under an hour. Alternatively, the portion of the Vandalia Rail Trail that passes through Plainfield is paved, mostly shaded, and has long stretches offset from roadways, making it ideal for a quick family walk or bike ride without worrying about the kids stumbling into traffic.
The Richard A. Carlucci Recreation and Aquatic Center brings together indoor and outdoor recreation opportunities so there's always something to do, no matter the season. Inside, there's a fitness center, community rooms, a gymnasium divided into multiple courts, and an indoor pool for water aerobics, swim lessons, and free swim. Splash Island, the outdoor waterpark, includes a zero-entry kiddie pool, waterslides, diving boards, whirlpools, and a 900-foot-long lazy river. Bring the family and enjoy a day relaxing by the pool or in the gym.
Echo Hollow Nature Park (formerly Sodalis Nature Park) is one of the newest developed parks in Plainfield. The town bought the park from Hendricks County in 2018 and immediately included the land in its master plan, connecting it to the White Lick Creek Trail and adding more amenities and trails. Located south of I-70, this park is similar to another well-loved and breathtaking nature park on Indy's west side, just roughly half the size and less crowded. Enjoy hiking and biking trails, water views, and picnic areas.
Find more exciting things to do in Plainfield
Hummel Park is bigger than most people realize. It includes the main field area by the parking lots, plus playground equipment and basketball courts looped by a paved perimeter trail. That trail connects across White Lick Creek and into the woods on the park's west side. There, you'll find the Hummel Performing Arts Center (an outdoor stage used in the summer) and the park's sledding hill (a wintertime hit in otherwise flat Indiana). The paved trail then continues south along White Lick Creek until meeting Blue Heron Lake at Hadley Road, which has its own parking lot. Fishing is allowed in all the waterways within Hummel Park, but you will need a valid Indiana fishing license.
For a dose of retail therapy, head to The Shops at Perry Crossing, an outdoor mall with 60 stores to browse, plus a Kids Empire indoor playground and AMC movie theater. This mall has everything from clothing and books to kids' toys and home decor. Several dining options, both sit-down restaurants like BRU Burger Bar and casual takeaway like HotBox Pizza, are available, and there are two hotels on the premises. Park once, and enjoy a day of shopping, dining, and relaxing at the movies. For more shopping and dining options, try Gilley's Antique and Decorator Mall on the west side of town, or continue on U.S.-40 to the local eateries and shops in downtown Plainfield. Flap Jack's Pancake House is a local favorite!