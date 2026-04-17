Why Do Hotels Always Use White Bed Sheets?
Crisp white sheets are the hallmark of most hotels. But if you've ever had makeup rub off or spilled a drink on them, you may be wondering why hotels don't use other colors for their bedding. The answer, while multifaceted, is actually quite simple once you stop and think about it, especially in a day and age when we're all concerned about the dirtiest parts of our hotel rooms.
Hotels are all about giving a good impression, and fresh white sheets have a strong impact on guests when they walk in the door, above all because white sheets don't allow hotels to hide anything. If a sheet is stained or slightly worn, it will show on the white. "White, crisp linen reminds the guest how clean the hotel is," hotel manager Delane McCoy tells Travel + Leisure. "The hotel bed is the focal point of any guest room, and all attention is drawn there. A bed with fresh, crisp, clean, white linen gives guests the peace of mind that the entire room is clean and sanitized."
The white sheets also make it easier for housekeeping to spot which linens are dirty and need to be laundered, ensuring nothing will get missed when rooms are changed over. And, when white sheets are washed using hotel-grade detergent and bleach, they come back looking good as new and are ready to be placed on the next guest's bed without the hotel having to worry about fading colors. High-quality hotel sheets will not only hold up to the heavy-duty laundering but also show obvious signs of wear that make it easier for staff to know when to replace them.
White sheets make the perfect blank canvas for any hotel room
The second strong case for white sheets has nothing to do with cleanliness and everything to do with decor. Simply put, white goes with everything. No matter the color of the walls or the decor, white will fit right in, making it easy for staff to grab a set of sheets and go without having to worry about interior design. When asked why hotel sheets are white, one person on r/AskReddit answered, "I work at a small bed and breakfast ... we get white because it goes with any color. We don't have to have different sheets for every room, just white sheets that work in any colored room."
White is also timeless. By leaving trendy patterns and colors to things like throw pillows and other accents in the room, hotels can refresh their decor without having to constantly spend money on new linens. So in the end, transparency, trust, and ease all make white sheets the go-to for the hospitality industry. Customers benefit by having a clear visual of what they're about to tuck into for the night, giving them peace of mind when staying in a hotel room.
While you might want to think twice about using items like the hotel ice bucket or hotel hair dryer, white sheets have come to symbolize a certain level of cleanliness in your room. Just remember, although pillowcases and sheets will get washed in between stays, the same can't be said for the comforter. Depending on the individual hotel and the price point, it could be anywhere from days to a month before a hotel comforter is cleaned, so take care to inspect it well before use.