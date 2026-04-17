Why Do Hotels Always Use White Bed Sheets?

Crisp white sheets are the hallmark of most hotels. But if you've ever had makeup rub off or spilled a drink on them, you may be wondering why hotels don't use other colors for their bedding. The answer, while multifaceted, is actually quite simple once you stop and think about it, especially in a day and age when we're all concerned about the dirtiest parts of our hotel rooms.

Hotels are all about giving a good impression, and fresh white sheets have a strong impact on guests when they walk in the door, above all because white sheets don't allow hotels to hide anything. If a sheet is stained or slightly worn, it will show on the white. "White, crisp linen reminds the guest how clean the hotel is," hotel manager Delane McCoy tells Travel + Leisure. "The hotel bed is the focal point of any guest room, and all attention is drawn there. A bed with fresh, crisp, clean, white linen gives guests the peace of mind that the entire room is clean and sanitized."

The white sheets also make it easier for housekeeping to spot which linens are dirty and need to be laundered, ensuring nothing will get missed when rooms are changed over. And, when white sheets are washed using hotel-grade detergent and bleach, they come back looking good as new and are ready to be placed on the next guest's bed without the hotel having to worry about fading colors. High-quality hotel sheets will not only hold up to the heavy-duty laundering but also show obvious signs of wear that make it easier for staff to know when to replace them.