Two Unique Shops With Locations You'll Only Find In The Mall Of America
Mall of America attracts over 32 million visitors each year, thanks to attractions such as its 1.3 million-gallon indoor aquarium, the full-size rollercoaster at Nickelodeon Universe, celebrity-endorsed eateries, and even a human crane machine. But it's the roughly 500 stores that make up the mall's retail foundation.
However, from Zara and H&M to L.L. Bean and GameStop, most Mall of America stores also have branches elsewhere. There are only two stores with locations exclusive to America's largest mall full of unique attractions: Alpaca Connection and Mona Williams. Although the mall offers many one-of-a-kind experiences — from The Crayola Experience to FlyOver America's simulated flights, and Redditors on r/minnesota reminisce about defunct stores such as BareBones (you could buy a full-sized replica human skeleton) — these are the only standalone retail storefronts unique to the property, according to shopper reviews on Google.
At 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is even larger than you might expect. Opened in 1992, the mall can be found in Bloomington, Minnesota, minutes from the famously friendly Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) that's a destination unto itself. When planning a visit, consider mapping out stores in advance and noting the nearest parking garages. Each business listing on the mall's website notes includes floor location, nearest parking area, and hours.
Alpaca Connection
Craving the fuzzy feel only alpaca wool can deliver? Alpaca Connection can get you warmth and texture reminiscent of the Andes without leaving Minnesota. From the moment you spot the shop's neon orange sign, displays filled with colorful ponchos, woven wall hangings, and a full-sized alpaca replica take center stage. The shop only requires a two-word description: "everything alpaca."
Despite the niche appeal, even shoppers new to alpaca products tend to be impressed. "I honestly didn't know Alpaca wool was used in so many products or how soft it was until I stopped here. It's a really neat place with very unique gifts for all shapes and sizes," per a visitor on Google. The products use only 100% alpaca wool, which feels softer against the skin than sheep's wool. In addition, this ultra-lightweight material is stronger than sheep's wool, so your socks or sweater will last longer. Shoppers note that the staff is knowledgeable and often willing to guide first-time buyers.
Beyond clothing, Alpaca Connection also sells fluffy alpaca stuffed animals in a wide range of colors. While other shops bear the name, Alpaca Connection is a family-run business with a single location. In addition, its entire product line is sustainably sourced and eco-friendly. "We work closely with our artisans to ensure that the animals are well-cared for and that their wool is harvested in a humane and environmentally friendly manner. We also use natural dyes and avoid harsh chemicals in our production process," per the company website.
Mona Williams
Situated on the second floor, Mona Williams started out as a women's clothing store and has evolved into the promised land for laundry fanatics with a side of vintage clothes. This shop houses the "Laundry Evangelist," Patric Richardson, a washing guru known for his Discover+ show, "The Laundry Guy, where he demonstrates how to wash garments and remove stubborn stains using almost anything at home.
At Mona Williams, shoppers pick up stain-removing bars, lavender-scented dryer balls, and other store-specific items not widely available elsewhere. "This is easily one of my MUST VISIT stores when I go to the Mall of America. I always load up on soap flakes, oxygen bleach, and other laundry essentials, and Patric always curates the most amazing and fun gifts," shared a visitor on Google. While shoppers might not specifically say Mona Williams is unique, it's the only store where you can chat with the Laundry Evangelist in-person.
Not only does the shop sell cleaning products, but the staff also go out of their way to solve laundry emergencies. One shopper praised Mona Williams for saving a dress an hour before a wedding, while others appreciate Richardson's recommendations. The shop has also offered "Laundry Camp," a how-to course for getting the toughest stains out of items you could never throw away. Planning a Midwest trip? Round out your vacation with the 10 best Midwest destinations worth visiting more than once.