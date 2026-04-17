Two Unique Shops With Locations You'll Only Find In The Mall Of America

Mall of America attracts over 32 million visitors each year, thanks to attractions such as its 1.3 million-gallon indoor aquarium, the full-size rollercoaster at Nickelodeon Universe, celebrity-endorsed eateries, and even a human crane machine. But it's the roughly 500 stores that make up the mall's retail foundation.

However, from Zara and H&M to L.L. Bean and GameStop, most Mall of America stores also have branches elsewhere. There are only two stores with locations exclusive to America's largest mall full of unique attractions: Alpaca Connection and Mona Williams. Although the mall offers many one-of-a-kind experiences — from The Crayola Experience to FlyOver America's simulated flights, and Redditors on r/minnesota reminisce about defunct stores such as BareBones (you could buy a full-sized replica human skeleton) — these are the only standalone retail storefronts unique to the property, according to shopper reviews on Google.

At 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is even larger than you might expect. Opened in 1992, the mall can be found in Bloomington, Minnesota, minutes from the famously friendly Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) that's a destination unto itself. When planning a visit, consider mapping out stores in advance and noting the nearest parking garages. Each business listing on the mall's website notes includes floor location, nearest parking area, and hours.