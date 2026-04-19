Texas' First Modern Art Museum Is In A Gorgeous San Antonio Colonial Mansion

Art museums can give visitors hours of enjoyment through the great works inside. However, some of them also have architecture that can give the art a run for its money. One of those places is in San Antonio, Texas. Along with San Antonio's culture, great antique shops, and the cuisine, the McNay Art Museum is the first modern art museum in Texas, housed inside a beautiful building.

The museum, founded in 1954, is within a 1929 Spanish Colonial Revival-style mansion, once owned by art collector Marion Koogler McNay. Featuring works from masters like Pablo Picasso, Georgia O'Keeffe, Paul Gauguin, Henri Matisse, Mary Cassatt, and Diego Rivera, the McNay Art Museum took the No. 1 spot on USA Today's 10Best Museums in San Antonio in 2022. The artwork in this 24-room mansion is largely 19th- and 20th-century artists from the Americas and Europe, and there are over 20,000 objects between the museum itself and its 25 acres of gardens.

One Google reviewer says, "The museum itself is stunning, with gorgeous Spanish Colonial–style architecture and beautifully maintained grounds that make the entire visit feel special." They also praise the galleries, the layout, and the "peaceful outdoor spaces." In fact, the Google rating for the museum is 4.7 stars, with over 3,600 reviews. While you won't be able to play, walk, and climb on the artwork like at San Antonio's Yanaguana Garden, the museum has plenty of great exhibitions and pieces to explore.