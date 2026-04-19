Texas' First Modern Art Museum Is In A Gorgeous San Antonio Colonial Mansion
Art museums can give visitors hours of enjoyment through the great works inside. However, some of them also have architecture that can give the art a run for its money. One of those places is in San Antonio, Texas. Along with San Antonio's culture, great antique shops, and the cuisine, the McNay Art Museum is the first modern art museum in Texas, housed inside a beautiful building.
The museum, founded in 1954, is within a 1929 Spanish Colonial Revival-style mansion, once owned by art collector Marion Koogler McNay. Featuring works from masters like Pablo Picasso, Georgia O'Keeffe, Paul Gauguin, Henri Matisse, Mary Cassatt, and Diego Rivera, the McNay Art Museum took the No. 1 spot on USA Today's 10Best Museums in San Antonio in 2022. The artwork in this 24-room mansion is largely 19th- and 20th-century artists from the Americas and Europe, and there are over 20,000 objects between the museum itself and its 25 acres of gardens.
One Google reviewer says, "The museum itself is stunning, with gorgeous Spanish Colonial–style architecture and beautifully maintained grounds that make the entire visit feel special." They also praise the galleries, the layout, and the "peaceful outdoor spaces." In fact, the Google rating for the museum is 4.7 stars, with over 3,600 reviews. While you won't be able to play, walk, and climb on the artwork like at San Antonio's Yanaguana Garden, the museum has plenty of great exhibitions and pieces to explore.
All about the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio, Texas
Not only can you see some incredible pieces of art in the McNay Art Museum, but some of the tiles and painted ceilings were designed by Marion Koogler McNay, who left the home and her collection to the city. There are also rotating exhibits and events. At the time of this writing, one of them is the Ferias, Parques, y Plazas exhibit, with over 40 pieces of art from 24 artists celebrating Hispanic and Caribbean heritage and culture (per The Paisano).
Some notable works in the museum include Pablo Picasso's "Woman with a Plumed Hat" (1901), Henri Matisse's "The Red Blouse" (1936), and Paul Gauguin's "Sister of Charity" (1902). The French art glass pieces from the Jeanne and Irving Mathews collection are absolutely gorgeous as well. Despite this being a modern art museum, you can also check out Medieval and Renaissance pieces like Master of Frankfurt's (1460-ca.1553) "Saint Catherine," and Albert Bouts' "Gideon and the Fleece" and "Moses and the Burning Bush" from 1490.
Entrance for kids 12 and under is free, and there are also discounts for students, military, teens, seniors, and more. You can get in free every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on the first Sunday of every month from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. — special exhibitions are also $10 at that time. The museum is largely accessible, outside of a few galleries that require assistance. Parking is also free when you visit. Finally, if you're looking for a place to stay, check out our list of five San Antonio River Walk hotels that guests rave about.