San Juan's Stylish, Top-Rated Restaurant Has Deservedly Appeared On Countless 'Best Of' Lists

In Puerto Rico's political (and tourism) capital of San Juan, culinary-minded visitors can sample everything from the upscale restaurants in Puerto Rico's beachfront "Manhattan of the Caribbean" Condado neighborhood to the humble, yet delicious, Puerto Rican street food at Carolina Beach and Kioskos Municipales de Piñones. But one particular restaurant consistently ranks high in countless San Juan "best of" lists. Located along Old San Juan's Calle de la Fortaleza, just a few blocks away from Plaza Colón, is the exceptional Marmalade Restaurant & Wine Bar. With notable blends of style and flavor, Marmalade stands out in San Juan's crowded fine dining scene.

Marmalade is the brainchild of Chef Peter Schintler. Drawing from a diverse culinary education, Schintler infuses Marmalade with a blend of authentic Puerto Rican and international styles that matches the colliding Caribbean and European charms of Old San Juan. Marmalade's exterior meshes with the district's Spanish-style architecture, but once inside, guests will experience a modern atmosphere that's simultaneously upscale and cozy. Marmalade's bar incorporates a chic, contemporary design, while its dining area blends a luxurious vibe with a noticeable "lounge-like" aesthetic that features sofas, pillows, and curtains, as noted by the blogger behind Wayward.

Marmalade's food options are just as stylish, with a well-cultivated and ever-changing tasting menu that showcases the best local ingredients and Chef Schintler's creativity. Parties of five or fewer enjoy a five-course meal featuring internationally inspired appetizers; intermediate soup, salad, and pasta creations; entrees of local seafood, meat, or vegetarian dishes; and Marmalade's delectable "ambrosial" and liquid desserts. (Parties of six or more can have a separate multi-course, seasonal tasting menu.) Marmalade's cocktail menu features memorable drinks like a basil, hibiscus, and chili margarita known, appropriately, as Global Warming.