San Juan's Stylish, Top-Rated Restaurant Has Deservedly Appeared On Countless 'Best Of' Lists
In Puerto Rico's political (and tourism) capital of San Juan, culinary-minded visitors can sample everything from the upscale restaurants in Puerto Rico's beachfront "Manhattan of the Caribbean" Condado neighborhood to the humble, yet delicious, Puerto Rican street food at Carolina Beach and Kioskos Municipales de Piñones. But one particular restaurant consistently ranks high in countless San Juan "best of" lists. Located along Old San Juan's Calle de la Fortaleza, just a few blocks away from Plaza Colón, is the exceptional Marmalade Restaurant & Wine Bar. With notable blends of style and flavor, Marmalade stands out in San Juan's crowded fine dining scene.
Marmalade is the brainchild of Chef Peter Schintler. Drawing from a diverse culinary education, Schintler infuses Marmalade with a blend of authentic Puerto Rican and international styles that matches the colliding Caribbean and European charms of Old San Juan. Marmalade's exterior meshes with the district's Spanish-style architecture, but once inside, guests will experience a modern atmosphere that's simultaneously upscale and cozy. Marmalade's bar incorporates a chic, contemporary design, while its dining area blends a luxurious vibe with a noticeable "lounge-like" aesthetic that features sofas, pillows, and curtains, as noted by the blogger behind Wayward.
Marmalade's food options are just as stylish, with a well-cultivated and ever-changing tasting menu that showcases the best local ingredients and Chef Schintler's creativity. Parties of five or fewer enjoy a five-course meal featuring internationally inspired appetizers; intermediate soup, salad, and pasta creations; entrees of local seafood, meat, or vegetarian dishes; and Marmalade's delectable "ambrosial" and liquid desserts. (Parties of six or more can have a separate multi-course, seasonal tasting menu.) Marmalade's cocktail menu features memorable drinks like a basil, hibiscus, and chili margarita known, appropriately, as Global Warming.
Marmalade is a top-reviewed San Juan culinary destination
Marmalade's vibrant style, culinary creativity, and high-end ingredients consistently earn it inclusion on lists of top San Juan restaurants. Discover Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico's own tourism bureau, identifies Marmalade as a top-14 "can't miss" restaurant in San Juan, describing it as "one of the most exciting culinary destinations in Puerto Rico." This official recognition goes beyond even the delicious food. Discover Puerto Rico lauds Marmalade's use of locally sourced products via the restaurant's Fundación Retoño non-profit, which supports Puerto Rico's multicultural farmers and food producers.
Marmalade also earns high rankings from outlets as diverse as Wine Spectator, AAA Travel, and OpenTable. OpenTable in particular ranks Marmalade No. 2 overall on its list of "Best Restaurants with a Tasting Menu in San Juan," giving it a coveted "top experience" designation and a five-star rating over more than 8,000 user reviews. AAA Travel gives Marmalade its "Four Diamond" rating, commenting: "Distinctive fine dining, well-serviced amid upscale ambiance." Wine Spectator gives Marmalade's wine selection the magazine's prestigious "Best of Award of Excellence" for its extensive wine menu (having previously listed Marmalade as a "Rising-Star Wine Restaurant" in 2023).
Marmalade's individual reviews are just as celebratory. On Tripadvisor, Marmalade won a "Travelers' Choice Best of the Best" award for 2025, with an excellent 4.8 rating over more than 5,000 reviews, with multiple diners describing their Marmalade experience as one of the best meals they've ever had. San Juan visitors who want to experience this for themselves can make reservations at Marmalade via OpenTable, with daily availability from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.