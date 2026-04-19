The 5 Best Places To Get Ice Cream In Sunny Santa Cruz

When it comes to foodie destinations in California, you might think of places like Los Angeles, which has a lot of can't-miss restaurants, or Yountville, the so-called "culinary heart" of Napa Valley. Santa Cruz — tucked along the Central Coast at the northern end of Monterey Bay — probably isn't the first place that comes to mind.

But if you have a sweet tooth that is best satisfied with a good scoop of ice cream, Santa Cruz should definitely be on your radar. For a relatively small city of just over 62,000 people, it offers a surprising number of artisanal ice cream shops with flavors to suit nearly any palate.

As with any food, personal taste varies. Still, each of these spots has built a strong reputation over the years, so there's a good chance you'll at least find a new favorite — or perhaps rediscover a classic.