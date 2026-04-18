Michigan's Oldest Hotel Is Brimming With Historic Charm Between Ann Arbor And Kalamazoo
In a world of contemporary, cookie-cutter hotels, there's something both nostalgic and unique about staying in a well-preserved historic inn. In the town of Marshall, a charming Michigan city full of historic museums and small-town vibes, is the state's oldest hotel, the National House Inn. The inn was founded in 1835 as a stagecoach stop for travelers between Chicago and Detroit. After its closure as an inn in 1878, the inn's building served different functions, but didn't reopen as a hotel until nearly a century later in 1976, when it was added to the National Register for Historic Places.
Occupying a prominent place in the center of Marshall, the National House Inn is a Federal-style brick building across from the Versailles-inspired Brooks Memorial Fountain. While the exterior is stately and dignified, the interiors are a fanciful expression of Victorian-era style. The inn's charming rooms make this one of Michigan's most romantic getaways. Located in the heart of Marshall, a picture-perfect Michigan town, the inn is convenient for exploring the area on foot.
All of Marshall's fascinating historic attractions beckon, as it's tucked in the Marshall Historic District and is just steps from the town's most important landmarks, such as the Honolulu House, a Hawaiian-inspired residence built in 1860 that is now a museum. Though the National House Inn does not have a restaurant, there are plenty of delicious dining options in Marshall, such as Schuler's, a legendary European-style pub that first opened in 1909.
A charming stay at the historic National House Inn
Each of the National House Inn's 15 rooms and suites is unique, from the spacious and old-world Ketchum Suite to the petite and airy George S. Wright Room. The inn's accommodations transport guests to the faded elegance of a bygone era with quaint decor of floral wallpapers, four-poster beds with frilly canopies, vintage photographs, brocaded furniture, and carved fireplaces. Some of the rooms even boast direct views over the Brooks Memorial Fountain or the inn's leafy garden. Though the building is over 190 years old, all of the accommodations have been updated with private bathrooms, heating, and air conditioning, and offer modern amenities like cable TV and WiFi. "The room was comfortable, staff were very friendly and helpful, and breakfast was excellent," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The history of the Inn was fascinating, and the building and rooms are beautiful."
A hearty breakfast is included in the nightly rate, featuring home-cooked pastries, waffles, eggs, fruit, and more, which is served in the cozy dining room adorned with antique tableware, wooden tables and chairs, and tartan carpeting. Throughout the day, guests can relax in the elegant parlor with traditional afternoon tea or freshly-popped popcorn. The inn also houses the Tin Whistle Gift Shoppe, an adorable boutique brimming with curated souvenirs and antique treasures.
Since one doesn't need to arrive by a multi-day stagecoach journey anymore, the inn is now easy to reach. It's located off of Interstate 94 between Kalamazoo and Ann Arbor, considered America's best college town. The nearest airport is Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport, which is just a 30-minute drive west. The inn is open year-round, but is closed on Sunday evenings. Nightly rates range from $140 for the smallest rooms to $210 for the suites.