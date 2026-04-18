Michigan's Oldest Hotel Is Brimming With Historic Charm Between Ann Arbor And Kalamazoo

In a world of contemporary, cookie-cutter hotels, there's something both nostalgic and unique about staying in a well-preserved historic inn. In the town of Marshall, a charming Michigan city full of historic museums and small-town vibes, is the state's oldest hotel, the National House Inn. The inn was founded in 1835 as a stagecoach stop for travelers between Chicago and Detroit. After its closure as an inn in 1878, the inn's building served different functions, but didn't reopen as a hotel until nearly a century later in 1976, when it was added to the National Register for Historic Places.

Occupying a prominent place in the center of Marshall, the National House Inn is a Federal-style brick building across from the Versailles-inspired Brooks Memorial Fountain. While the exterior is stately and dignified, the interiors are a fanciful expression of Victorian-era style. The inn's charming rooms make this one of Michigan's most romantic getaways. Located in the heart of Marshall, a picture-perfect Michigan town, the inn is convenient for exploring the area on foot.

All of Marshall's fascinating historic attractions beckon, as it's tucked in the Marshall Historic District and is just steps from the town's most important landmarks, such as the Honolulu House, a Hawaiian-inspired residence built in 1860 that is now a museum. Though the National House Inn does not have a restaurant, there are plenty of delicious dining options in Marshall, such as Schuler's, a legendary European-style pub that first opened in 1909.