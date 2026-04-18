This Ride-Share Company Is Ranked The Highest In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction, According To A Study
Since launching in the late aughts, ride-share platforms have revolutionized how people move through the world. The birth of Uber in 2009, followed by Lyft in 2012, took people from frantically hailing taxis street-side to the orderly scheduling of drop-offs and pick-ups right on their smartphones. Dominating the ride-share market ever since, Uber and Lyft are both committed to helping riders navigate life more efficiently, from providing convenient service to vacationers with mobility issues to ensuring a smooth kick-off to air travel that allows us to avoid airport parking completely. But they're also fierce rivals locked in stiff competition across a host of key performance metrics, with customer satisfaction topping the list. Uber boasts an exponentially larger revenue and global footprint than Lyft, but it's Lyft that shines when it comes to people-pleasing.
In its second year of reporting on customer satisfaction within the ride-share industry, American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) assessed both ride-hailing apps against a comprehensive list of benchmarks focused on performance indicators like ride safety, driver courtesy, mobile app satisfaction, and more. Each benchmark had an individual score, which ACSI averaged to calculate which ride-share app satisfied customers the most. While Uber and Lyft tied in 2024, Lyft was the winner in 2025 with a score of 77, two points higher than Uber.
Lyft, known for its whimsical, pink-mustached branding, has long strived to satisfy riders. In a 2016 post on Medium, Lyft co-founder John Zimmer shared that the company was founded on principles of "humanity, hospitality and a dose of magic." In a 2025 earnings call, Lyft CEO David Risher confirmed this riders-first ethos lives on and is driving massive profits. "We are executing spectacularly and customer obsession has driven profitable growth," Risher said (via Pymnts) while announcing Lyft's record $9 billion revenue.
How customer satisfaction with Lyft and Uber stacks up around the U.S.
Lyft's mission to connect with customers has gone a long way to foster its likability and rider trust. In a survey of 300 people, consumer insights company Quantilope found that 53% of ride-share users declared that they "love" Lyft, which is 10% more than those who said the same of Uber. This emotional connection shows that ride-share users value far more than just ride speed and availability.
While Uber operates globally, Lyft operates economy and premium rides in cities across Canada and the U.S. According to Travel and Tour World, Lyft excels at customer satisfaction in several hubs it serves across the U.S. Lyft riders in bustling Chicago and other vibrant Midwest cities give Lyft high marks for affordability and competitive pricing. In scenic, sunny Los Angeles and friendly, laid-back San Diego, it's speedy arrival times and the app's tidy interface that impress riders. That said, not everyone is satisfied. Southern California riders on both apps aren't too happy about driver cancellations, while up the coast in San Francisco, passengers are irked by late arrivals and inconsistent fares. Riders in East Coast metro areas like Atlanta and Miami are frustrated by a lack of transparency with tipping over ride-share apps, as well as insufficient driver availability.
Uber and Lyft face significant competition from each other to improve customer satisfaction in these areas. Additionally, both are seeing an uptick in competition coming from convenient transportation options like peer-to-peer car rental companies such as Turo, and affordable, grab-and-go green options like scooters and e-bikes. With the ACSI study also revealing a 1% decline in customer satisfaction within the ride-share industry as a whole, the growing competition is a powerful incentive for Uber and Lyft to continue striving for happy riders.