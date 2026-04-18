This Ride-Share Company Is Ranked The Highest In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction, According To A Study

Since launching in the late aughts, ride-share platforms have revolutionized how people move through the world. The birth of Uber in 2009, followed by Lyft in 2012, took people from frantically hailing taxis street-side to the orderly scheduling of drop-offs and pick-ups right on their smartphones. Dominating the ride-share market ever since, Uber and Lyft are both committed to helping riders navigate life more efficiently, from providing convenient service to vacationers with mobility issues to ensuring a smooth kick-off to air travel that allows us to avoid airport parking completely. But they're also fierce rivals locked in stiff competition across a host of key performance metrics, with customer satisfaction topping the list. Uber boasts an exponentially larger revenue and global footprint than Lyft, but it's Lyft that shines when it comes to people-pleasing.

In its second year of reporting on customer satisfaction within the ride-share industry, American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) assessed both ride-hailing apps against a comprehensive list of benchmarks focused on performance indicators like ride safety, driver courtesy, mobile app satisfaction, and more. Each benchmark had an individual score, which ACSI averaged to calculate which ride-share app satisfied customers the most. While Uber and Lyft tied in 2024, Lyft was the winner in 2025 with a score of 77, two points higher than Uber.

Lyft, known for its whimsical, pink-mustached branding, has long strived to satisfy riders. In a 2016 post on Medium, Lyft co-founder John Zimmer shared that the company was founded on principles of "humanity, hospitality and a dose of magic." In a 2025 earnings call, Lyft CEO David Risher confirmed this riders-first ethos lives on and is driving massive profits. "We are executing spectacularly and customer obsession has driven profitable growth," Risher said (via Pymnts) while announcing Lyft's record $9 billion revenue.