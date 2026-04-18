Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is Illinois' Largest Theme Park Known As The 'Thrill Capital Of The Midwest'
For years, the Six Flags brand was one of the strongest in America, catering to local, middle-class families and thrill-seekers for whom Disney was a financial pipe dream. Although recent financial constraints have led the company to part ways with some of its locations and permanently close down two Six Flags parks in 2025, one Six Flags location continues to perform well, attracting over 3 million visitors in 2024 and placing within the top 20 most-visited North American theme parks (via the Themed Entertainment Association).
Almost exactly halfway between Chicago and Milwaukee (and just over 30 miles from Chicago O'Hare International Airport) is the ultimate family-friendly getaway of Gurnee, where Six Flags Great America opened in 1976. It was originally created by the Marriott group but was acquired by Six Flags in 1984. Today, the amusement park sprawls across a 300-acre lot, with an attached water park and a myriad of thrilling rides, making it the largest theme park in Illinois (via Travel Magazine). As of 2026, the park is commemorating its 50th anniversary and has announced plans to celebrate with "new experiences, nostalgic touches, and extended park hours" throughout the summer.
Unlike theme parks like Disney or Universal, which center around immersive storytelling and characters, Six Flags is a good old-fashioned amusement park promising fun rides, dining, and shopping. The self-proclaimed "Thrill Capital of the Midwest" prides itself on its insane roller coasters and other death-defying rides. Thrill-seekers who find Disney a bit too vanilla or local families who want fun without breaking the bank form the main customer base of Six Flags.
Scream your heart out on Six Flags Great America's most thrilling rides
With 17 roller coasters and a number of equally thrilling non-coaster rides, Six Flags Great America is a daring destination even for the most avid thrill-seekers. Some of its most famous roller coasters include Goliath, which was the fastest wooden roller coaster at its inception, reaching 72 mph, and Raging Bull, a rodeo-themed coaster designed to mimic the extreme bucking of an angry bull. The Raging Bull is still the park's tallest roller coaster, at 202 feet.
Roller coaster enthusiasts will know that, even more than the loops and tunnels, the most heart-stopping moment in any coaster is that first drop. As roller coaster technology has advanced, these drops have become taller and steeper, with many coasters boasting completely vertical, 90-degree plunges. However, Six Flags Great America goes above and beyond in delivering the most terrifying drop with its newest roller coaster (as of this writing), the Wrath of Rakshasa. Unlike the standard, near-90-degree vertical drop expected from a good coaster, this dive coaster plunges 171 feet at a 96-degree angle. From there, the roller coaster continues on a dizzying series of loops and corkscrews, providing a continuous adrenaline surge until the end of the ride.
If roller coasters aren't your thing, Six Flags Great America still has you covered. The Giant Drop lives up to its name with a 62 mph drop down a 227-foot tower. And if a sheer drop isn't thrilling enough, why not combine a pendulum-like free fall with constant spinning in the Sky Striker? The Thrill Level 5-rated ride — the highest thrill rating in Six Flags' system — swings and spins passengers from side to side in a giant pendulum-like motion, reaching 75 mph.
Six Flags Great America for the non-thrill-seekers
While its death-defying rides are the main attractions at Six Flags Great America, they're hardly the only ones. The park also caters to families with young children and people looking for a less adrenaline-pumping vacation with simpler, but equally fun, attractions. Rides like Condor and The Lobster provide that same up-and-down motion and spin that the more thrill-inducing rides do, but at a gentler pace. These rides are great for those who want that swooping, spinning movement but can't quite stomach the speeds and deep plunges of a standard roller coaster or giant pendulum. Similarly, Sky Trek Tower is a gentler alternative to the Giant Drop, with a slower, rotating ascent to the top of a 330-foot tower for a bird's-eye view of the park, and an equally gentle descent.
After you've had your fill of rides, you can also check out the shops at Six Flags Great America for themed curios or have a bite at one of the park's many eateries. Relax with a range of craft beers at the Taphouse or Mission Beer Garden, or enjoy burgers, nachos, and grilled meat at Windy City Sports Bar and Grill or Yukon BBQ Pit, which one frequent visitor on Reddit swears are the best in-park dining options. Or, cool down from the summer heat with ice cream at Six Below or Dippin' Dots, and try some of the park's famous sweet funnel cakes — a quintessential Six Flags Great America treat, according to Visit Lake County. Before you visit, make sure you're following Six Flags' accessory and clothing rules so you can enjoy your day at Six Flags Great America hassle-free.