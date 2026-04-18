Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is Illinois' Largest Theme Park Known As The 'Thrill Capital Of The Midwest'

For years, the Six Flags brand was one of the strongest in America, catering to local, middle-class families and thrill-seekers for whom Disney was a financial pipe dream. Although recent financial constraints have led the company to part ways with some of its locations and permanently close down two Six Flags parks in 2025, one Six Flags location continues to perform well, attracting over 3 million visitors in 2024 and placing within the top 20 most-visited North American theme parks (via the Themed Entertainment Association).

Almost exactly halfway between Chicago and Milwaukee (and just over 30 miles from Chicago O'Hare International Airport) is the ultimate family-friendly getaway of Gurnee, where Six Flags Great America opened in 1976. It was originally created by the Marriott group but was acquired by Six Flags in 1984. Today, the amusement park sprawls across a 300-acre lot, with an attached water park and a myriad of thrilling rides, making it the largest theme park in Illinois (via Travel Magazine). As of 2026, the park is commemorating its 50th anniversary and has announced plans to celebrate with "new experiences, nostalgic touches, and extended park hours" throughout the summer.

Unlike theme parks like Disney or Universal, which center around immersive storytelling and characters, Six Flags is a good old-fashioned amusement park promising fun rides, dining, and shopping. The self-proclaimed "Thrill Capital of the Midwest" prides itself on its insane roller coasters and other death-defying rides. Thrill-seekers who find Disney a bit too vanilla or local families who want fun without breaking the bank form the main customer base of Six Flags.