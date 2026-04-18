Between Springfield And St. Louis Is Illinois' Vibrant Lake For Swimming, Fishing, And Beach Fun

Lake Lou Yaeger's main swimming spot, Milnot Beach, runs the gamut of shoreline fun, albeit within the tight schedule of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. There's plenty to do in so little time, though. If you've brought energetic kids, send them off to the inflatable aquatic playground floating at the far end of the swimming area. Some visitors have pointed out the long lines for the inflatables, so plan accordingly. Of course, you could also just simply kick back and enjoy a relaxing day along the water. When hunger strikes, head over to the snack bar (it's cash only, and there's no ATM nearby, so come prepared). For a bit of exploration, rent a kayak or stand-up paddleboard. You'll be sharing the water with several species of fish, and you can use a line and reel to meet some of them.

Lake Lou Yaeger's waters include bluegill, crappie, and bass they restock every year. Be sure you have an Illinois Fishing License and respect the lake's limits. You're free to fish from the shore as you please. Competitive anglers can reach their honeyholes quickly since Lake Lou Yaeger has no horsepower restrictions on boat engines. This, of course, creates a din of roaring engines, which may put a dent in any plans for a quiet weekend. Still, locals give the beach and lake good ratings overall.

"Fun place to bring the kids and swim or lay in the sun," one wrote in a Google review. "It's a sandy beach, and the day we went, you could have fried an egg on the sand. Outside of the swimming area has some good fishing. My boys caught a couple of catfish and a few bluegill."