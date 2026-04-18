Carnival Put Its Foot Down And Banned This Divisive Item On Ships

You don't have to be a "cruise person" to know that some items are strictly prohibited on cruise ships. From fireworks to sharp objects and a whole slew of other common-sense items, passengers understand that some things will be confiscated before they get on a cruise ship. However, Carnival became the first cruise line to ban speakers of all kinds back in 2024, a decision that sparked both joy and consternation among seafaring vacationers.

While hearing the neighbors' go-to vacation playlist blasting into the wee hours might drive your average cruiser up the cabin walls, Carnival's reasons for banning speakers are multifaceted. "All speakers (including Bluetooth, portable, and wireless types) and radios are prohibited and will be held and returned at the end of the cruise. For safety reasons, public announcements must be heard by all guests and crew," per the Carnival website. Furthermore, guests who want to listen to music at the pool or other public spaces must pack headphones — an additional step to prevent guests from blasting music on their phones or tablets.

The ban came into play after Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald posted a Facebook poll in 2024, asking whether Bluetooth portable speakers should be allowed onboard. A whopping 88% of respondents gave a resounding "no," and the ban went into effect soon after.