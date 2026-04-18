Carnival Put Its Foot Down And Banned This Divisive Item On Ships
You don't have to be a "cruise person" to know that some items are strictly prohibited on cruise ships. From fireworks to sharp objects and a whole slew of other common-sense items, passengers understand that some things will be confiscated before they get on a cruise ship. However, Carnival became the first cruise line to ban speakers of all kinds back in 2024, a decision that sparked both joy and consternation among seafaring vacationers.
While hearing the neighbors' go-to vacation playlist blasting into the wee hours might drive your average cruiser up the cabin walls, Carnival's reasons for banning speakers are multifaceted. "All speakers (including Bluetooth, portable, and wireless types) and radios are prohibited and will be held and returned at the end of the cruise. For safety reasons, public announcements must be heard by all guests and crew," per the Carnival website. Furthermore, guests who want to listen to music at the pool or other public spaces must pack headphones — an additional step to prevent guests from blasting music on their phones or tablets.
The ban came into play after Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald posted a Facebook poll in 2024, asking whether Bluetooth portable speakers should be allowed onboard. A whopping 88% of respondents gave a resounding "no," and the ban went into effect soon after.
Is the Carnival Cruise Line speaker ban actually enforced?
While some bizarre cruise ship rules were made to be broken, Carnival takes its speaker ban seriously. In a thread on r/CarnivalCruiseFans, Redditors shared their experiences attempting to smuggle one on board or accidentally packing speakers by mistake.
"They found it in my carry-on, honestly had forgotten about the ban. We use it for ocean sounds. They said I could put it in the car, it was 10 years old, so I said they can have it and got on board," shared a Redditor who departed from Long Beach. Similarly, a couple disembarking in Long Beach reported dozens of people waiting in line to retrieve confiscated speakers. Speakers and other non-hazardous prohibited items go to a place many cruisers call the "Naughty Room." However, a few guests managed to bring speakers undetected in both carry-ons and checked luggage, according to a Facebook group for Carnival Cruise Line tips — though trying to get around the rules is probably not a wise decision.
Despite the Carnival ban having been in place for over a year, Bluetooth speakers are still a hotly debated topic on cruise forums, such as Reddit's r/VirginVoyages. While some passengers consider quiet music in your own stateroom acceptable, others feel private balconies are off-limits or wish Carnival-style bans would apply to all cruise lines.