Nestled Between Tulsa And Fort Smith Is Oklahoma's Lakeside State Park For Scenic Camping And Fishing
Oklahoma's Cookson Hills may not be as well-known as other parts of the Ozarks, but this wooded region hides lakes and oak-lined trails rivaling more famous places. One destination that impresses visitors with natural beauty and abundant recreation opportunities is Cherokee Landing State Park. Here, outdoor adventurers can enjoy short hikes, lake swims, and fishing at a waterfront campground visitors say is one of the best along Lake Tenkiller, aka Oklahoma's "Heaven In The Hills."
Situated just outside the Cherokee Nation's capital, Tahlequah, the park lies 80 miles east of Tulsa and 60 miles northwest of Fort Smith, Arkansas' thriving art scene full of murals and museums. It sits on a peninsula extending into Lake Tenkiller, a 13,000-acre body of water dammed in 1947 and named in honor of one of the many Cherokee families who were forcibly moved from Georgia to what's today known as Cherokee County via the Trail of Tears. Visitors say sunsets are particularly vibrant, which is due in part to the lake's mirror-like waters, while others praise the lake views from the waterfront sites.
Featuring over 100 campsites, the campground offers tent and RV camping spread across the park. The sites nearest the shoreline are dry, while those in the Choctaw Area have electricity and water hookups for RVs (up to 40 feet long) and concrete pads. Although there are waterfront sites for tents and RVs, the tent-only Cherokee Area boasts campsites at the very tip of the peninsula. Campers report inconsistent bathroom cleanliness, but get access to hot showers, picnic pavilions, and a swimming beach.
Things to do at Cherokee Landing State Park
Despite its 146-acre size, Cherokee Landing State Park keeps visitors busy with a variety of activities. Whether casting a line from the shore or a boat, you can reel in bass, catfish, or crappie. To check which fish are biting, head to the park's official Facebook page. The Cherokee County game warden regularly surveys the waters, providing fishing updates posted to the page. There's also a boat ramp and dock adjacent to the Cherokee tent camp. Swimming is another popular activity, with visitors praising the small beach found near the campgrounds.
On land, the 9-hole disc golf course invites campers to practice their frisbee throws, while all you need is a ball, a bat, and a glove to play at the softball field. There's a volleyball court, basketball slab, and two kids' playgrounds. "If you are looking for a place to take the family for a day at the lake or on a weekend camping adventure then there's no need to look any further," shared a visitor on Google Reviews.
The park offers one trail, the Red Fox Trail, a beginner-friendly, 0.75-mile path. Bring your binoculars to spot woodpeckers drilling into the trees in spring, migratory white pelicans in fall, and cranes in mid-October through November. The park often sponsors guided hikes, such as the annual National Trails Day excursion, and activities, including scavenger hunts, bird feeder building, and birding walks.
Things to know before visiting Cherokee Landing State Park
The park remains open year-round, but extreme weather events, such as flooding, can cause all or parts to close. Some sections shut down during the winter months, but you'll need to check the park's Facebook page for updates. During heavy rains, the southern tip of the park can flood, but RV sites away from the shoreline remain open, depending on weather severity. Due to the park's location along Highway 82, you'll likely hear some road noise if you stay at a campsite near the road.
The best time for camping is during the fall, when it's not as hot and humid as summer. In addition, mid to late October brings autumn foliage in reds, golds, and oranges. But, be warned, by the end of October, temperatures drop into the 40s degrees Fahrenheit. However, springtime camping is generally considered mild, and summer is best for swimming and picnicking.
In case you forget anything, you can visit the Oklahoma Station, a gas station and convenience store at the front of the park, where you can buy all your lake essentials plus barbecue. There's also a gift shop next to the park office for all your state park needs. For another lakefront park in the Cookson Hills, visit Greenleaf State Park's cabins, mountain trails, and fishing.