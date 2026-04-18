Nestled Between Tulsa And Fort Smith Is Oklahoma's Lakeside State Park For Scenic Camping And Fishing

Oklahoma's Cookson Hills may not be as well-known as other parts of the Ozarks, but this wooded region hides lakes and oak-lined trails rivaling more famous places. One destination that impresses visitors with natural beauty and abundant recreation opportunities is Cherokee Landing State Park. Here, outdoor adventurers can enjoy short hikes, lake swims, and fishing at a waterfront campground visitors say is one of the best along Lake Tenkiller, aka Oklahoma's "Heaven In The Hills."

Situated just outside the Cherokee Nation's capital, Tahlequah, the park lies 80 miles east of Tulsa and 60 miles northwest of Fort Smith, Arkansas' thriving art scene full of murals and museums. It sits on a peninsula extending into Lake Tenkiller, a 13,000-acre body of water dammed in 1947 and named in honor of one of the many Cherokee families who were forcibly moved from Georgia to what's today known as Cherokee County via the Trail of Tears. Visitors say sunsets are particularly vibrant, which is due in part to the lake's mirror-like waters, while others praise the lake views from the waterfront sites.

Featuring over 100 campsites, the campground offers tent and RV camping spread across the park. The sites nearest the shoreline are dry, while those in the Choctaw Area have electricity and water hookups for RVs (up to 40 feet long) and concrete pads. Although there are waterfront sites for tents and RVs, the tent-only Cherokee Area boasts campsites at the very tip of the peninsula. Campers report inconsistent bathroom cleanliness, but get access to hot showers, picnic pavilions, and a swimming beach.