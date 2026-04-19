Massachusetts' Scenic Small-Town Boardwalk Offers Stunning Blue Water Views And Natural Sights

Given its location on the Atlantic, it's no surprise that Massachusetts is full of charming seaside escapes. Some are known for their sandy beaches while others are filled with artsy shops and delicious seafood eateries, but there is one town, in particular, that has a unique feature that makes it stand out just as much as it's unique name.

The historic town of Sandwich, located just over the Bourne Bridge at the start of Cape Cod, is home to an iconic boardwalk. However, this boardwalk isn't like the traditional seaside boardwalks you'll find on the lively Jersey Shore or eclectic Venice Beach. That's because there are no amusements, no shops, and no restaurants. Instead, in Sandwich, nature is the attraction.

Originally built in 1875, this wooden boardwalk allows visitors to experience the incredible nature of Sandwich. Though its been rebuilt several times throughout the years, the design of the 1,350-foot-long boardwalk remains the same, though the latest iteration now includes handrails for safety. Passing over a creek and over wetlands, it brings visitors to the local Town Neck Beach where they can take in the sea. "Great spot to get a feel for the Cape Cod coast. ... The marshland is lovely and we saw what we believe was an osprey nest," writes one visitor on Google.