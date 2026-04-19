Massachusetts' Scenic Small-Town Boardwalk Offers Stunning Blue Water Views And Natural Sights
Given its location on the Atlantic, it's no surprise that Massachusetts is full of charming seaside escapes. Some are known for their sandy beaches while others are filled with artsy shops and delicious seafood eateries, but there is one town, in particular, that has a unique feature that makes it stand out just as much as it's unique name.
The historic town of Sandwich, located just over the Bourne Bridge at the start of Cape Cod, is home to an iconic boardwalk. However, this boardwalk isn't like the traditional seaside boardwalks you'll find on the lively Jersey Shore or eclectic Venice Beach. That's because there are no amusements, no shops, and no restaurants. Instead, in Sandwich, nature is the attraction.
Originally built in 1875, this wooden boardwalk allows visitors to experience the incredible nature of Sandwich. Though its been rebuilt several times throughout the years, the design of the 1,350-foot-long boardwalk remains the same, though the latest iteration now includes handrails for safety. Passing over a creek and over wetlands, it brings visitors to the local Town Neck Beach where they can take in the sea. "Great spot to get a feel for the Cape Cod coast. ... The marshland is lovely and we saw what we believe was an osprey nest," writes one visitor on Google.
The historic Sandwich Boardwalk is an excellent way to observe Cape Cod's incredible wildlife
The Sandwich Boardwalk is a wonderful way to spend time outdoors and drink in a bit of New England's flora and fauna, whether spotting osprey nests, strolling past an oyster farm, or observing kayakers paddling through the marsh. The boardwalk has signage to highlight the area's wildlife, as well as how the community protects this precious ecosystem. And there are also plenty of benches to simply slow down, stop, and observe the environment in action. Best of all, it is free of charge.
"A romantic spot to stroll and admire the marshes," writes a visitor on AllTrails, where the boardwalk hike has earned 4.6 stars across 105 reviews. "At low tide you can wade through the sandy tide pools." However, there are a few things to note: While walking the boardwalk is free, there is a seasonal parking fee that runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day and costs $20 for a daily pass. Passes can be purchased at local gate houses, including one by the Boardwalk and Town Neck Beach. To get around the fee, some visitors mention coming after 5 pm when the parking is free.
The town of Sandwich is an hour and a half drive south of Boston and its international airport. Located just over the Sagamore Bridge, it's the first major town to greet travelers coming to Cape Cod. This makes it a great jumping off point for exploring the peninsula's seaside resort towns. As the bridge is known for its heavy traffic during the summer months, stopping in Sandwich is a great way to get out of the car and stretch your legs before returning to the road and moving further afield to experience more of the Cape.