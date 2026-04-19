Washington's Sail-In State Park Island Has Quiet Coastal Camping

Marooned in the Salish Sea between Vancouver and Seattle lie the San Juan Islands, which boast wildly pristine views and fun activities. One of the most far-flung of the San Juan Islands is Stuart Island, a nearly 3-square-mile islet tucked in the northwestern corner of the archipelago right near the Canadian border. Stuart Island Marine State Park encompasses about 85 acres along the central spit of the island, flanked by two scenic harbors: Reid Harbor and Prevost Harbor. Today, the state park can only be accessed by private motorboat, sailboat, or kayak, as there is no regular public ferry service to the island. The fastest way to get there is by flying from Seattle to the airport in Friday Harbor, a walkable coastal town nestled on San Juan Island, and then boating the 5 miles from northern San Juan Island to Stuart Island. From this secluded state park, intrepid travelers can enjoy camping, fishing, hiking, and swimming.

The island was originally inhabited by the Coast Salish Indigenous people, and the island's fishermen subsisted on the bounty of the sea. After a U.S. government-sponsored expedition ship visited the island in 1841, the captain of the ship named the island after his clerk, Frederick Stuart. Beginning in the 1950s, the state of Washington started acquiring parcels of the island's land to create Stuart Island Marine State Park. There are 18 camping sites on the island, four of which are only accessible for non-motorized boaters, so campers can spend the night amidst the park's wild majesty (no reservations required). Idyllic days unfold by boating or kayaking around the rugged coastline, swimming in the cool harbors, hiking through the island's trails, and simply admiring the island's beauty. While the park is open year-round, the best time to visit is May through September for the warmest temperatures — typically between 63 and 72 degrees Fahrenheit.