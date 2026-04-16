Southwest Airlines Now Allows A Specific Type Of Free Checked Bag From Select West Coast Locations

Southwest Airlines has made several changes in 2026, including eliminating its open seating policy and introducing fees for checked bags. Shortly after those fees were introduced, the major U.S. airline raised prices. But for travelers who enjoy wine, there's a notable exception. Through its new "Sip and Ship" program, Southwest will allow passengers departing select West Coast locations to check one case of wine at no extra cost starting April 24, 2026.

Of course, the new policy includes some caveats. Travelers can check wine in a shipping box that holds up to 12 bottles or fly home from their vacation with a wine suitcase that meets standard checked baggage size limits; oversized baggage is not permitted. Unless purchased at the destination, a wine suitcase would likely incur a checked bag fee on the outbound flight. The container — whether a box or a suitcase — must not exceed 50 pounds and will be inspected by airline staff. In short, there's no sneaking in other stuff. The program applies only to domestic flights, and Southwest accepts no liability for bottles damaged in transit.

This wine baggage program is tied in with Southwest Airlines' new service at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport, one of the country's top small airports. New routes include daily service from San Diego and Las Vegas, 5-day-a-week service from Burbank, and a Saturday flight from Denver.