Southwest Airlines Now Allows A Specific Type Of Free Checked Bag From Select West Coast Locations
Southwest Airlines has made several changes in 2026, including eliminating its open seating policy and introducing fees for checked bags. Shortly after those fees were introduced, the major U.S. airline raised prices. But for travelers who enjoy wine, there's a notable exception. Through its new "Sip and Ship" program, Southwest will allow passengers departing select West Coast locations to check one case of wine at no extra cost starting April 24, 2026.
Of course, the new policy includes some caveats. Travelers can check wine in a shipping box that holds up to 12 bottles or fly home from their vacation with a wine suitcase that meets standard checked baggage size limits; oversized baggage is not permitted. Unless purchased at the destination, a wine suitcase would likely incur a checked bag fee on the outbound flight. The container — whether a box or a suitcase — must not exceed 50 pounds and will be inspected by airline staff. In short, there's no sneaking in other stuff. The program applies only to domestic flights, and Southwest accepts no liability for bottles damaged in transit.
This wine baggage program is tied in with Southwest Airlines' new service at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport, one of the country's top small airports. New routes include daily service from San Diego and Las Vegas, 5-day-a-week service from Burbank, and a Saturday flight from Denver.
The Southwest free wine program is starting in Santa Rosa and will include other West Coast airports
Southwest's "Sip and Ship" program will be available at "select West Coast locations," according to Southwest Airlines, though it has not yet specified which additional airports are included. It's also unclear at this time when the program will expand.
Santa Rosa is the heart of Sonoma County's wine region, with a wide range of notable restaurants, hotels, breweries, and wineries. Depending on traffic, the city is about a 1 to 2-hour drive from San Francisco International Airport, the nearest major hub. Flying directly into Santa Rosa can make your life a lot easier if your vacation is focused on sampling and taking home some of California's best wines.
Southwest isn't the only airline that lets you ship wine at no additional cost. Alaska Airlines has the "Wine Flies Free" policy for its airline loyalty program members at 32 of its West Coast airports, including Sonoma County.