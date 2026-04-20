5 US Lakes And Rivers That Are Truly Shark-Free Destinations, According To Science

The world's most beautiful shark-free lagoon may be in the Cook Islands, but plenty of travelers may wonder how to avoid sharks while vacationing in the United States. Believe it or not, staying out of the ocean doesn't necessarily guarantee you won't come across a shark. That's because some species, such as bull sharks, can actually survive in freshwater. In fact, bull sharks often swim as far as 60 miles inland in rivers like the Mississippi, according to Oceana. In 2011, a Duke University graduate student observed an 8-foot-long bull shark in North Carolina's Neuse River, along with several others, which she wrote about for Southern Fried Science. (There are also some known species of freshwater sharks, but they live on the other side of the world, in Asia and Australia.)

This may sound concerning, but in reality, it's not that likely to run into a shark in inland waterways — and it's much less probable than spotting one off the coast. We previously rounded up America's top beaches to visit with the least shark attacks — but what about lake and river swimmers in the U.S. who want to stay away from these finned predators? To determine five U.S. lakes and rivers that are truly shark-free, we reviewed scientific data from agencies like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), research from Marine and Fishery Sciences (MAFIS), and expert sources. Scroll to the end for a complete breakdown of our approach.

It turns out that travelers planning lake days, kayaking trips, or waterfront camping have plenty of U.S. destinations to visit where shark sightings are not only unlikely but essentially impossible. So read on for some of the lakes and rivers considered truly shark-free by scientists and experts.