America's 5 Top Beaches To Visit With The Least Amount Of Shark Attacks, According To Data

When "Jaws," Hollywood's first summer blockbuster, was released in 1975, the impact was immediate: People were terrified to get in the water, and one of nature's most enduring creatures discovered that not all press is, in fact, good press. After minding their business for 450 million years — roughly 200 million years longer than dinosaurs – sharks suddenly became one of nature's most feared boogeymen.

That reputation has had long-lasting effects on the conservation of this species. Although shark attacks occur, they remain rare. The Florida Museum International Shark Attack File (ISAF) tracked 94 shark bites in the U.S. in 2025. Of those, 65 were unprovoked – meaning they occurred in the shark's natural habitat, such as when a shark mistakes a surfer for prey — while 29 were provoked through human-initiated interaction. The United States leads the world in reported shark attacks, with Florida accounting for the most incidents worldwide. The irony is that humans are far more dangerous to sharks than the other way around, killing an estimated 100 million sharks each year. Over a third of sharks, rays, and chimaeras are now endangered, and the extinction of sharks would disrupt marine ecosystems worldwide.

Historian Helen Rozwadowski told UConn Today that "the ocean is an environment that human bodies can visit but not inhabit," highlighting our need to respect the habitat of these powerful creatures. Regardless, it's understandable not to want to encounter an apex predator whose prehistoric relatives include the 60-foot megalodon with 10-foot jaws and 7-inch teeth. While daredevils may want to dip a toe into the waters of America's most shark-infested beaches, others may want to play it safer. So, these are the shark-attack-free saltwater beaches in the United States, in states with the fewest unprovoked attacks (five or fewer since the 1800s), according to data from research centers and local news sources.