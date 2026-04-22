What's The Easiest National Park To Visit From Chicago?
Chicago has no shortage of iconic tourist attractions, like the walkable Millennium Park and Cultural Center; however, it doesn't have any national parks. In fact, while Illinois does have a historic national monument and national forests, you can't find a national park within its borders. Big-name parks like Yosemite and Yellowstone are over a thousand miles away, requiring hours of driving time or at least one flight. But if you look at the National Park Service map online and zoom in on Chicago, you'll see that the easiest and closest park is Indiana Dunes National Park.
It only takes about an hour to drive there, though that depends on exactly where in Chicago you're coming from and where in the park you're going. But once you get there, it couldn't feel more different than Chicago.
Indiana Dunes is an underrated destination that earned its national park status in 2019. It's about 20 miles from the Illinois state line on the southern shore of Lake Michigan. It consists of 16,000 acres and dozens of miles of trails through a variety of landscapes, including nearly 200-foot-tall sand dunes, woodlands, and prairie. Best of all, there are 15 miles of beaches.
Seasonal delights, birdwatching, and cultural history at Indiana Dunes National Park
There's something different to enjoy in every season at Indiana Dunes National Park that could make it worth the drive from Chicago. In winter, you can see the shelf ice, which can almost look like sculptures along the shore. Spring and summer bring wildflowers; Indiana Dunes has over 1,000 different flower and fern species, and it's one of the country's most biodiverse parks. And in the fall, the trees turn vivid colors. It's also one of the best birdwatching destinations in the region. The shore of Lake Michigan is a vital habitat for many migratory birds, and you can spot more than 350 species here.
Indiana Dunes National Park isn't just natural landscapes. Chellberg Farm is a historic farmstead dating back to the 1800s. You can walk through the restored brick farmhouse, wooden barn, and sugar shack — where the Chellberg family would make maple sugar. It provides a unique opportunity to learn more about the Swedish immigrants who settled in this area. With all there is to do and see, a good first stop is the visitor center, where you can get information on the park and its ecology.
The next closest national park to Chicago, according to Google Maps, is Gateway Arch National Park in St. Louis. This urban park is about a 5-hour drive from Chicago. And for something with more wilderness, Ohio's Cuyahoga Valley National Park, with its stunning waterfall views, is 5.5 hours drive away. Or with just about 6 hours or so in the car, you could be at Tennessee's Mammoth Cave National Park.