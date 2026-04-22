What's The Easiest National Park To Visit From Chicago?

Chicago has no shortage of iconic tourist attractions, like the walkable Millennium Park and Cultural Center; however, it doesn't have any national parks. In fact, while Illinois does have a historic national monument and national forests, you can't find a national park within its borders. Big-name parks like Yosemite and Yellowstone are over a thousand miles away, requiring hours of driving time or at least one flight. But if you look at the National Park Service map online and zoom in on Chicago, you'll see that the easiest and closest park is Indiana Dunes National Park.

It only takes about an hour to drive there, though that depends on exactly where in Chicago you're coming from and where in the park you're going. But once you get there, it couldn't feel more different than Chicago.

Indiana Dunes is an underrated destination that earned its national park status in 2019. It's about 20 miles from the Illinois state line on the southern shore of Lake Michigan. It consists of 16,000 acres and dozens of miles of trails through a variety of landscapes, including nearly 200-foot-tall sand dunes, woodlands, and prairie. Best of all, there are 15 miles of beaches.