Santa Cruz County's 'Only Enclosed Shopping Center' Is A Local Favorite Set For Some Major Changes
The beautiful seaside village of Capitola, a gorgeous town just 5 miles south of Santa Cruz, could easily pass for the Italian Riviera. It's also home to the Capitola Mall, which the county's website notes is "the only enclosed shopping center in picturesque Santa Cruz County." Like many malls across America, it has long been in a state of slow decline as shoppers' tastes and buying habits change. Scrappy locals have been making creative use of the outdated space while waiting for a long-term redevelopment plan to take shape. Now it looks like big new plans are finally in store for the beloved mall that make way for new development without necessarily disrupting current businesses. Zoning changes approved in 2026 have cleared the way for developers to submit new mixed-use plans that include residences, a conference center, and a new hotel.
Mall culture was never huge in hippie-chic Santa Cruz County the way it was historically in Los Angeles, but locals have always loved to shop at the Capitola Mall. Many have fond memories of hanging out at the food court in their teen "mall rat" years. Others remember the mall's grand fountain with nostalgia. "I totally remember standing around the fountain as a very small child, trying to come up with a way to get at all those glorious pennies without my mom noticing," one Redditor reminisces.
Today, the mall is still anchored by Macy's, Target, and Kohl's department stores, but the Sears closed in 2018 (the space now operates as a Spirit Halloween store a few weeks out of the year). Many of the mall's small chain retailers have shuttered over the years, like Wet Seal, Anchor Blue, and Radio Shack. This attrition led one Tripadvisor visitor to describe the mall as "experiencing a slow death."
The big changes coming to the Capitola Mall
In 2026, the Capitola City Council unanimously approved zoning changes that will make way for a radical transformation at the Capitola Mall, including 1,700 new housing units and a new 85 to 120-room hotel. What was once a beloved hangout for local teens now has the potential to become a destination-worthy tourist hotspot. New housing and new hotel rooms would be a win-win for locals and tourists alike, as pressure on housing stock has led Santa Cruz County to place limits on short-term rentals in the past. Neighboring Monterey County, home of Big Sur, placed severe restrictions on vacation rentals recently as well.
Some of the Capitola Mall's anchor retailers, including Target, Macy's, and an Olive Garden restaurant, own their parcels, so redevelopment plans will need to accommodate them. The rest of the mall, like the Kohl's store and some interior portions, is owned by Merlone Geier Partners, a retail developer, and there are currently no plans for any of the businesses now in operation to close, honoring ongoing leases. At this point, the stage is set for potential developers to submit plans to the city for redevelopment of the rest of the 46-acre property that include up to 35,000 square feet of commercial space, and buildings up to 75 feet tall, including a possible hotel. The city council added a requirement that any new commercial businesses be of interest to the public, such as restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues.
The mall's location in the heart of Capitola is ideal for transformation into a tourist destination. It's just over a mile from Capitola Beach and the walkable Capitola Village Esplanade's shops and eateries. It's about the same distance from Santa Cruz's trendy beachfront Pleasure Point district, sometimes called "The Jewel of Santa Cruz."
Reasons to visit the Capitola Mall today
While new development plans for Capitola Mall are still in the early planning stages, locals aren't waiting around. The mall shows definite signs of life, with several reasons you might want to make time for a visit when you're in town. Oregonians transformed a nearly-abandoned "ghost mall" in Portland into a hip destination, and Santa Cruz County residents have been busy doing the same at the Capitola Mall.
Some of the chain stores that shuttered at the Capitola Mall have been taken over by local businesses. Coffee Conspiracy Co., which started out as a cold brew bike-cart in 2020, took over a former Starbucks. A new dance academy opened in 2025. The former Sears store even transformed into an indoor skate park, albeit temporarily.
There's even a museum. A one-time Abercrombie & Fitch store is now the non-profit Santa Cruz Children's Museum of Discovery. If your family beach vacation is interrupted by inclement weather, this museum might just save the day. "We needed a place for our [2-year-old] grandson to stretch his legs on a rainy weekend. This place was perfect!" writes one Tripadvisor reviewer.