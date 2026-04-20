Nestled Between Phoenix And New Mexico Is Arizona's Underrated Lake Park For Kayaking And Picnicking
Arizona suffers from its reputation as a dry, arid destination. Yet in-the-know travelers who've traversed the Grand Canyon State know it's actually full of waterside fun. Gems like Forest Lakes, an off-the-grid wonderland featuring cool lakes and camping, get overshadowed by bigger draws like the breathtaking mountain range and thrilling escape of the Four Peaks Wilderness Area. But the Grand Canyon State rewards curious travelers with underrated gems like Woodland Lake Park, an ideal day trip or detour packed with kayaking and picnicking. You'll find it nestled between New Mexico and Phoenix, the latter of which is just over three hours away.
The park serves as the veritable and geographic heart of Pinetop-Lakeside, a community of 4,200 in Arizona's eastern half, with a 17-acre reservoir at its center. Locals have tried to fulfill the lake's promise, installing playgrounds, volleyball courts, ball fields, and a mix of trails, creating an all-in-one style spot for visitors to either relax or work up a sweat. Residents know what kind of gem they have on their hands.
Have a picnic or hit the water at Woodland Lake Park
Woodland Lake's natural, peaceful ambiance makes it an ideal location for tossing down a blanket, pulling out a basket of goodies, and having a full-on picnic. You can go beyond your usual collection of sandwiches and treats to cook up a real feast. The park's ramadas overlooking the lake let visitors throw down a BBQ and have a classic weekend family gathering. Visiting the park without actually getting on the water would be a shame. Thankfully, travelers have plenty of options.
The reservoir's boat ramp lets you bring your own vessel, either a canoe, kayak, or boat with an electric engine. If you don't have your own, rent one at a local outdoors shop. Just beware, droughts have often left the water levels quite low over the last year or so. Rather than risk running aground, check out a unique land-based art installation.
While there, be sure to walk the paved trail that's lined with painted stones. The queue of rocks even has a name: Sadie the Rock Snake. "The trail has cute signs with activities, and the hand-painted rocks lining the trail are such a cute touch," one visitor wrote on Google. "It feels like a community place." The rock snake was started by a group of locals in 2023, and it grew as more people added to it. The long chain of stones creates a colorful line, three-quarters of a mile long, following the lake's adjacent loop trail.
Planning a visit to Woodland Lake Park
Woodland Lake Park, though great, remains a locally favored destination best suited for short drives or quick detours during a drive through Eastern Arizona. Ideally, you'd include it during a stop by nearby destinations such as Show Low, an under-the-radar city surrounded by national forests and fishing lakes that's only 20 minutes away by car.
Being in Arizona, water is still something of an issue. Visitors have noted that things can get dry quickly, so bring your own water. Sunblock is always a must as well."The jewel of the White Mountains is looking a bit low these days after a very dry winter and minimal monsoon," local Don Grant wrote in a Google review. "But the hiking trail and park areas are still lovely and worth a visit for biking, hiking, dog walking, and picnicking. It's a wonderful spot in the middle of town to relax and enjoy nature."