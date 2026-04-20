Nestled Between Phoenix And New Mexico Is Arizona's Underrated Lake Park For Kayaking And Picnicking

Woodland Lake's natural, peaceful ambiance makes it an ideal location for tossing down a blanket, pulling out a basket of goodies, and having a full-on picnic. You can go beyond your usual collection of sandwiches and treats to cook up a real feast. The park's ramadas overlooking the lake let visitors throw down a BBQ and have a classic weekend family gathering. Visiting the park without actually getting on the water would be a shame. Thankfully, travelers have plenty of options.

The reservoir's boat ramp lets you bring your own vessel, either a canoe, kayak, or boat with an electric engine. If you don't have your own, rent one at a local outdoors shop. Just beware, droughts have often left the water levels quite low over the last year or so. Rather than risk running aground, check out a unique land-based art installation.

While there, be sure to walk the paved trail that's lined with painted stones. The queue of rocks even has a name: Sadie the Rock Snake. "The trail has cute signs with activities, and the hand-painted rocks lining the trail are such a cute touch," one visitor wrote on Google. "It feels like a community place." The rock snake was started by a group of locals in 2023, and it grew as more people added to it. The long chain of stones creates a colorful line, three-quarters of a mile long, following the lake's adjacent loop trail.