Hands-Down, The Top 5 Vegan Restaurants In Asheville, According To Reviews

"Love in every dish as we strive to be socially responsible," proclaims Rosetta's Kitchen on its website. "We pride ourselves on offering healthy, locally sourced, delicious food at affordable prices. Here, EVERYONE EATS!" Rosetta's lives up to its ethos, serving a comfort-style plant-based menu in a casual setting where dishes feel like they belong at the family table. The restaurant even offers simple plates free of charge to those who need a meal but can't afford one. For added convenience, the menu highlights items suitable for those avoiding soy, gluten, alliums, or nuts.

With a 4.6-star rating across nearly 1,750 Google reviews, Rosetta's Kitchen remains a favorite — even among first-time vegan diners. One self-described "committed carnivore" in their 60s ordered the tempeh Reuben-style sandwich with sweet potato fries and wrote that while it tasted "nothing like a traditional Reuben," it was "surprisingly delicious. Thank you for an outstanding first vegan experience!" Another reviewer called it "maybe the best vegan Reuben we have ever had," praising the restaurant's "cute atmosphere" and downtown location.

In addition to the Reuben, the menu features entrées like the "family favorite" — peanut butter-baked organic tofu served with kale and mashed potatoes doused in the restaurant's signature "Granny's Gravy," made with nutritional yeast and olive oil. Or try the coconut curry plate with beans and vegetables served over organic brown rice. Grilled portobello caps, Buddha bowls, veggie burgers, and nachos layered with beans, pico de gallo, and vegan queso are also on the menu, along with sides like chili cheese fries, "tempalo wings," and flavorful desserts. "The food makes you feel good, even the kale was cooked perfectly," one reviewer noted. "Serving sizes are perfect even for sharing to try a few things."