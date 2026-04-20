Hands-Down, The Top 5 Vegan Restaurants In Asheville, According To Reviews
Inclusivity and creativity have long been hallmarks of Asheville, North Carolina — a mountain city nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains. From the River Arts District with its lively galleries and studios to Asheville's top-rated tattoo shops that celebrate individuality and artistic flair, the city embraces a welcoming, anything-goes spirit. That same sense of creativity and openness extends to the city's food scene. Asheville boasts a range of globally diverse cuisines, specialty restaurants, and national recognition — including the James Beard Award-winning Chai Pani, one of North Carolina's most beloved Indian restaurants, and the Michelin Guide's expansion into the region in 2025 — all of which have helped elevate Asheville's culinary reputation.
Across the city's acclaimed dining scene, you'll find vegan options — after all, Asheville is ranked one of the top foodie destinations in America, and it's easy to satisfy a vegan craving here. But whether you're fully vegan or simply plant-curious, sometimes you want a completely vegan space, with a full menu of vegan-safe options and no risk of cross-contamination or lingering meaty aromas. That's where this list comes in — we've rounded up Asheville's top-ranked fully vegan restaurants based on real diner experiences. Standouts include Rosetta's Kitchen, Plant, Pulp+Sprout, Smokin' Onion, and Romeo's Vegan Burgers — all offering fully vegan kitchens with well-rounded plant-based menus.
To build our list, we focused exclusively on restaurants serving fully vegan fare. We analyzed Google ratings alongside review volume — for example, recognizing that a restaurant with a 4.7-star rating across 1,000 reviews may outweigh a 4.9-star rating with only 10. We also incorporated feedback from Tripadvisor, Yelp, and reputable local publications to create a balanced ranking of Asheville's top vegan spots.
Rosetta's Kitchen
"Love in every dish as we strive to be socially responsible," proclaims Rosetta's Kitchen on its website. "We pride ourselves on offering healthy, locally sourced, delicious food at affordable prices. Here, EVERYONE EATS!" Rosetta's lives up to its ethos, serving a comfort-style plant-based menu in a casual setting where dishes feel like they belong at the family table. The restaurant even offers simple plates free of charge to those who need a meal but can't afford one. For added convenience, the menu highlights items suitable for those avoiding soy, gluten, alliums, or nuts.
With a 4.6-star rating across nearly 1,750 Google reviews, Rosetta's Kitchen remains a favorite — even among first-time vegan diners. One self-described "committed carnivore" in their 60s ordered the tempeh Reuben-style sandwich with sweet potato fries and wrote that while it tasted "nothing like a traditional Reuben," it was "surprisingly delicious. Thank you for an outstanding first vegan experience!" Another reviewer called it "maybe the best vegan Reuben we have ever had," praising the restaurant's "cute atmosphere" and downtown location.
In addition to the Reuben, the menu features entrées like the "family favorite" — peanut butter-baked organic tofu served with kale and mashed potatoes doused in the restaurant's signature "Granny's Gravy," made with nutritional yeast and olive oil. Or try the coconut curry plate with beans and vegetables served over organic brown rice. Grilled portobello caps, Buddha bowls, veggie burgers, and nachos layered with beans, pico de gallo, and vegan queso are also on the menu, along with sides like chili cheese fries, "tempalo wings," and flavorful desserts. "The food makes you feel good, even the kale was cooked perfectly," one reviewer noted. "Serving sizes are perfect even for sharing to try a few things."
plant
With a 4.7-star rating across nearly 1,430 reviews, plant (stylized with a lowercase "p"), has a following in Asheville's fully vegan restaurant scene. Calling itself "vegan fare without borders," the chef-driven restaurant emphasizes scratch-made meals with sophisticated, globally inspired flavors and techniques. It is only open for dinners Wednesday through Sunday, and reservations are recommended. Reviewers praise the cozy atmosphere, inventive dishes, and dog-friendly seasonal patio that opens when the weather allows. "[I]t's always nice to know everything on the menu is vegan — don't have to ask about stocks and gravies," praised a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Had a fantastic meal and finished with super creamy delicious ice cream." A Google reviewer who said they drove 4 hours to try the restaurant confirmed it's worth the trip. "The rave reviews are justified," they wrote. "We are stuffed and ready to plan another trip to the area to try more of their menu."
Plant's menu rotates based on seasonal availability and local purveyors, often featuring dishes like crispy mushroom mole served on a green chile-blue corn tamale with chimichurri vinaigrette and queso fresco; scratch-made green curry; and even a raw lasagna cruda, made from heirloom tomato layered with live herbed almond cheese, pecan pesto, marinated peppers, beets, and greens. The in-house pastry chef oversees an array of fresh desserts, from matcha crème brûlée to key lime cheesecake, while the bar pours local beer, craft cocktails, and biodynamic wines. "This had to be the best food I've had in a while," wrote one Google reviewer. "The flavors were perfectly balanced, the portions were spot on, and the service was great. I'll eat here any time I'm in Asheville, hands down. And everything is vegan — a dream!"
Pulp + Sprout
Pulp + Sprout is a vegan café and juice bar, the all-day sister restaurant to plant just around the corner. While plant positions itself as a more refined evening dining destination, Pulp + Sprout offers an accessible spot for breakfast, lunch, or a quick juice break. The menu features a wide array of juices, cleanses, mylks, and broths, alongside meals ranging from soups and salads to sandwiches, desserts, and smoothie bowls — all made in-house and available for dine-in or takeout.
Its 4.6-star rating rating across nearly 500 Google reviews speaks to its popularity, with guests praising the restaurant's spacious kitchen, comfortable environment, and fresh ingredients. "Wow, the food, the vibe, the attention to detail are really special," wrote one Google reviewer. "Gluten-free black bean brownie and a $3 coffee press will set you free." Another reviewer noted that everything Pulp + Sprout serves tastes healthy and nourishing, yet is as satisfying as a treat. "The whole menu is packed with feel-good options, from vibrant açaí bowls to amazing smoothies and fresh-pressed juices," they wrote.
For solid fare, options include handhelds like the "sweetheart toast" — raisin flax bread toasted from a local bakery topped with almond butter, seasonal fruit, granola, maple syrup, and cinnamon — or the mushroom banh mi with pickled vegetables, sesame cabbage slaw, and cilantro hummus on a sourdough baguette. You can even order a full custom "cheese" cake — ideal for celebrating omnivores and plant-eaters alike. "This is our favorite vegan spot in Asheville!" wrote a reviewer. "Food is so fresh! We love the acai bowl and chickpea smash salad. And the cheesecake is to die for!" A first-time visitor agreed. "We are just so grateful that such gems exist!"
The Smokin' Onion
What started as a food truck in 2021 has since expanded into an award-winning brick-and-mortar restaurant, though the truck still makes its rounds. The Smokin' Onion, which describes itself as "punk with values," serves a hearty menu of what Go Local Asheville calls ”good food that happens to be vegan." From truck to restaurant, the space is cozy yet airy, with plenty of natural light and a vibrant onion mural. Smokin' Onion has made a name for itself in a relatively short time, boasting 4.8 stars across more than 300 Google reviews. "Coming from a chef myself, this is some of the best plant based food in the country," wrote one Google reviewer. "This place always hits!" wrote another. "They always go above & beyond with everything. I travel 40 miles to eat here every month!"
The menu spans breakfast, lunch, and dinner, featuring meat alternatives like chik'n and seitan along with fresh vegetables and house-made sauces. Standouts include the chimichanga — a flour tortilla stuffed with mojo-infused rice, black beans, jalapeños, and a sweet potato mash; a gyro with house-made pita, seasoned seitan, and vegan tzatziki; and the "Cluckin' Good" chick'n sandwich. The Sh!ng la m!gra is a "crab cake" made from lion's mane mushroom, alongside breakfast favorites like fruit-topped French toast or a herbed scallion biscuits-and-protein under oyster mushroom breakfast gravy. "I absolutely love this place. Everything here always feels thoughtful and really well done," wrote another guest. "For dessert though ... the giant and incredible chocolate chip cookie. In my humble opinion, it's the best chocolate chip cookie in Asheville."
Even non-vegans agree. "OMG — Outstanding, Marvelous, Great!" raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Plenty of delish tasting bites; I always leave fat & happy. Even my out-of-town brother and wife couldn't believe it was 'vegan'!"
Romeo's Vegan Burgers
Founded in 2020, Romeo's Vegan Burgers is a casual, dive-y burger shack with a twist: it's entirely vegan. With locations in Charlotte and Greensboro, it expanded to Asheville in 2024 and features a full menu of Impossible and Beyond meats, Rebellyous Chicken, and black-bean patties made in-house, plus veggie dogs loaded with chili and cheese, crispy golden french fries, tart lemonade, and frothy vegan-friendly milkshakes to complete the vibe.
It holds a 4.5-star rating across more than 200 Google reviews, with many praising generous toppings, soft potato buns, and, perhaps most notably, the rare ability to feel like you're having a classic burger-shack style burger, but totally plant-based. "I have been so excited about trying this place! Being vegan you rarely get the convenience of fast food," wrote one Google reviewer. "The Romeo Mac Burger was stacked high with flavor and nostalgia — crispy edges, melty "cheese," tangy sauce, and that unmistakable fast-food magic, all without the meat," praised another. One Yelp reviewer even compared the "trashy vegan"-style burger to Five Guys, praising how delicious it was — while joking that the true test would be how their digestive system handled it later. According to them, Romeo's passed!
Visitors also love chili cheese veggie dogs and buffalo chik'n sandwiches, and praise Romeo's for its ability to handle dietary restrictions with care (yes — gluten-free buns are available). "Scrumptious vegan food, my partner has severe allergies and the employee was super friendly and happy to make sure we were good with what we picked," wrote one Google reviewer. As another guest summed up simply: "The food was amazing and I'm not even vegan!"
Methodology
Asheville has no shortage of excellent vegan dining options, but when it comes to fully plant-based spots that visitors rave about — where you never have to wonder what else the kitchen might be handling — these five rise to the top. According to reviews, Rosetta's Kitchen, plant, Pulp + Sprout, The Smokin' Onion, and Romeo's Vegan Burgers are among Asheville's best, winning over not just plant-based diners but plenty of self-proclaimed carnivores and omnivores as well.
Narrowing down the list started with a simple rule: if a restaurant serves anything other than plant-based fare, it didn't make the cut. From there, we focused on Google ratings (each spot on this list boasts at least 4.5 stars), while also weighing the quantity of reviews, giving extra consideration to places with thousands of diners weighing in. We also incorporated feedback from other visitor reviews on Tripadvisor and Yelp to help round out a clear picture of every restaurant and what to expect at each one. The result is a lineup that proves you don't have to "eat like a rabbit" to enjoy vegan food — especially in Asheville.