Pennsylvania's Botanical Garden In Pittsburgh Is A Stunning Escape With Lovely Seasonal Flowers And Collections

Western Pennsylvania's "Appalachian Paris," Pittsburgh, is well-known as a sports lover's paradise. Locals and seasoned travelers may also know about the city's excellent cultural offerings, including the quirky Mexican War Streets neighborhood brimming with eclectic art and American history. But Pittsburgh offers far more than its black-and-gold sports teams and walkable, historic streets.

Ironically, one of the Steel City's most striking attractions is about as far from the smoke and metal of a steel mill as you can get. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is a peaceful escape for nature lovers, featuring diverse plant collections, gardens, and botanical displays housed in one of the world's most notable examples of greenhouse architecture. With walkable paths and well-cultivated displays, Phipps offers visitors a vibrant floral alternative to the surrounding urban landscape.

Phipps Conservatory is open Saturday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission requires a timed ticket, with adult entry priced at $22.95 as of this writing (discounts may apply). Located in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood, Phipps sits near both the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University. It is about half an hour away from Pittsburgh International Airport. It is also surrounded by the urban forest of Schenley Park, whose greenery is visible through the conservatory's glass walls. Inside, visitors will find colorful displays year-round, along with a café, gift shop, and educational programs.