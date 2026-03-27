A Local's Guide To The Best Spots In Pittsburgh For Sports Lovers
Growing up in Western Pennsylvania, I was steeped in Pittsburgh sports fandom from a young age. I watched my first live baseball game at Three Rivers Stadium and saw Mario Lemieux take the ice at the old Mellon Arena (or the Igloo, as we called it). Some things have changed since then, and the Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins all play in different venues in Pittsburgh's revitalized downtown than they did when I was a kid. But the city's love for its professional teams hasn't changed. If anything, the addition of the PPG Paints Arena, cited among the best venues in the NHL, PNC Park, ranked one of the best ballparks in the U.S., and Acrisure Stadium, known for its lively fan experience, reinforces Pittsburgh's reputation as one of the best cities for sports lovers in the U.S.
When people say that Pittsburgh bleeds black and gold, that's not just a marketing slogan. Sports fandom is woven into the city's identity and rhythms. Ask any Yinzer born before 1965 where they were for the Immaculate Reception, and they'll not only have an answer — they can probably imitate Myron Cope's call of it. And Pittsburgh's sports history spans well beyond Franco Harris and the Steel Curtain. From the days when Honus Wagner led the Pirates to their first World Series victory at Forbes Field, Pittsburgh has earned its moniker as the City of Champions, and you can see that venerable sports history across go-to neighborhoods for visitors like the North Side, Strip District, Oakland, and the South Side. Here are my top suggestions for sports lovers in the 'Burgh as a born-and-bred local who lives in the city.
Take Visit Pittsburgh's North Shore Walking Tour
Located across the Allegheny River from Downtown's Cultural District, the North Side is home to popular attractions like the Andy Warhol Museum, the National Aviary, and the colorful, quirky open-air museum Randyland. For sports fans, the North Shore area along the river is a must-visit, and not just because it's where you'll find PNC Park and Acrisure Stadium. This area also has several landmarks honoring Pittsburgh's sports stars and history, which you can see by taking Visit Pittsburgh's Monuments, Memorials & Sculptures: North Shore Walking Tour, one of the best free things to do in Pittsburgh.
To start your tour from downtown, walk across the historic Roberto Clemente Bridge, the westernmost of the iconic yellow Three Sisters bridges. At the bridge's North Shore end, outside of PNC Park, are bronze statues of the famous Pirates players Honus Wagner, Roberto Clemente, Willie Stargell, and Bill Mazeroski. Two of these statues predate the stadium. Wagner's statue was dedicated in 1955 outside Forbes Field, then moved to Three Rivers Stadium in the '70s, while the Clemente statue debuted at Three Rivers in 1994. The statue of long-time Steelers owner Art Rooney outside of Acrisure Stadium was also originally dedicated at Three Rivers in the '90s. The Immaculate Reception Monument is on the tour, too, along with the Riverwalk, which is lined with baseballs honoring players from the Pirates as well as Pittsburgh's Negro League teams, the Pittsburgh Crawfords and the Homestead Grays.
For a deeper dive into Steelers history, visit the Hall of Honors Museum inside Acrisure Stadium. Tours of the stadium and museum are offered year-round for $10 to $25 per person, or you can combine them with the two-hour guided On-the-Clock tour (the only tour option during March and April of 2026, leading up to the NFL draft).
Visit the Clemente Museum and Heinz History Center
If you like sports and museums, there are two more sports-centric exhibits in Pittsburgh. Baseball fans especially should visit the Clemente Museum. Roberto Clemente is well-known in Pittsburgh (as you might guess from the bridge named after him), but for those unfamiliar with his story, the Pirates drafted Clemente in 1954, and he played with them for 18 seasons. During that time, he racked up 3,000 hits and a slew of awards before he died in a plane crash delivering supplies after the 1972 earthquake in Nicaragua. The Clemente Museum has artifacts, photos, and other memorabilia related to his career and his life off the field, including his humanitarian work. It's located in the hip and quirky Lawrenceville neighborhood, about a 10-minute drive from downtown (or a similarly quick ride on the 91 bus). The museum has Open Houses during the Pirates season and offers guided tours year-round. You can see the upcoming schedule and buy tickets on the official website.
Between downtown and Lawrenceville is the Strip District, home to the Heinz History Center, the top-ranked history museum in the U.S. in 2025. Inside it is the Franco Harris Sports Museum, where you can see exhibits on Pittsburgh's pro teams and local stars from sports like golf, boxing, and auto racing. It's a true edutainment destination, with dozens of interactive activities to engage with, in addition to the artifacts on display. The Heinz History Center is open daily, and the $20 admission includes the Sports Museum. Check out the outside of the museum while you're there, too. Near the intersection of 12th and Smallman streets, you can see the 35-foot-tall ketchup bottle that adorned Acrisure Stadium back when it was Heinz Field, and the goal post from the old Three Rivers Stadium is just down the block.
Pay respects to Josh Gibson, the Babe Ruth of the Negro Leagues
In 2024, Major League Baseball amended its historical record to include Negro League statistics. In the process, Homestead Grays superstar Josh Gibson took his rightful place atop the sport's leaderboards, surpassing Ty Cobb's all-time batting average and Babe Ruth's records for OPS (on-base plus slugging) and slugging percentage. Though born in Georgia, Gibson's story is pure Pittsburgh. He moved here as a kid when his dad got a job as a steelworker, and briefly worked in the mills himself before he was scouted for the Pittsburgh Crawfords at age 17. He played for both the Homestead Grays and the Pittsburgh Crawfords during his pro career, and led the Negro Leagues in home runs for a decade to earn the nickname "the Black Babe Ruth."
Josh Gibson is buried in section 50 of Allegheny Cemetery, which is about a mile down Butler Street from the Clemente Museum in Lawrenceville. His grave was unmarked until 1975, when a group of fans (including Pirates star Willie Stargell) raised money to install the simple marker that's there today. Closer to downtown, fans can visit the Josh Gibson Heritage Park in Station Square, which showcases bronze murals of Gibson as well as other Negro League stars like his teammate Satchel Paige. Station Square is also where you can catch the Inclines, a unique public transportation system that offers stunning views of downtown and the North Shore. To cap off your Pittsburgh Negro League history tour, head to Oakland, Pittsburgh's "second downtown" and one-time location of Forbes Field, where the Grays, Pirates, and Steelers played in the early 20th century. Forbes Field was demolished in 1972, but a portion of the outfield wall is still standing off Roberto Clemente Drive by Schenley Plaza.
Hit the Strip for gear and game day energy
I mentioned the Strip District earlier as the location of the Heinz History Center, and this vibrant neighborhood of converted warehouses has plenty more to offer sports lovers. For starters, it's the best place to stock up on Pittsburgh sports gear, which you can get from half a dozen different shops along Penn Avenue. Stores like Black and Gold Forever, PGH Sports, and Yinzers in the Burgh sell official team jerseys (including legacy jerseys for well-loved players from the past), Terrible Towels to wave at games, and everything from shirts to playing cards emblazoned with Pittsburgh sports logos.
Between the stores along Penn Avenue, you'll find a range of independent restaurants, including some that are tailor-made for sports fans. Peppi's Old Tyme Sandwich Shoppe is known for its specialty sandwiches named for local sports, like the #7 Roethlis-burger or the Joey Porter"bella." The Strip is also home to the original Primanti Bros., Pittsburgh's most famous sandwich restaurant, which is a favorite of players as well as fans, with new Steelers players stopping in occasionally for a meal. Primanti's also often adds limited-time sandwiches to celebrate local players, like the DangeRuss they added to their menu in 2024 in homage to new quarterback Russell Wilson.
The shops and restaurants of the Strip District are open year-round, but the neighborhood is especially vibrant on Steelers game days and during weekend Pirates home games. This is when the stores along Penn Avenue set up their outdoor tables for the black-and-gold clad crowds. While you're wandering around the Strip, make sure to walk down Smallman Street from 18th to 19th streets to see Roberto Clemente's star on the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame, Pennsylvania's answer to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Best places to watch a game with the locals
For Steelers and Pirates games, you'll find the biggest and most boisterous crowds near the stadiums in the North Shore. Tom's Watch Bar is a popular choice, with more than 80 screens and audio controls at each table so you can still follow the action even when it's crowded. McFadden's and Mike's Beer Bar are other spots where you can count on finding fellow fans. If those are too full, walk a few blocks north to Lefty's on Western Avenue, which has maintained its reputation as "PA's #1 Dive Bar" since relocating from the Strip District to the North Side in early 2025. For Penguins games, The Souper Bowl and Shale's Cafe are go-to places for fans to stop on their way to PPG Paints Arena (or watch the game if they don't have tickets). For a more family-friendly atmosphere, the Primanti Bros. locations in the Strip District or Downtown's Market Square are ideal for fans of all ages.
If you want high energy but don't want to deal with game day traffic, take the T to Station Square in the South Side, a nightlife hub with more than 80 bars and restaurants, including sports bars like Birmingham Bridge Tavern, Fat Head's Saloon, and Mario's South Side Saloon, a neighborhood staple since 1982. For a more relaxed atmosphere, head to the East End (the area between the rivers east of Downtown). Nico's Recovery Room in Bloomfield is my personal favorite, and since it's a restaurant, it's another all-ages option. Stinky's Bar & Grill is the best spot to watch games in Lawrenceville (and also gets my vote for the best wings in the city), while Squirrel Hill Sports Bar is a beloved dive in the walkable and eclectic neighborhood of Squirrel Hill.