A Local's Guide To The Best Spots In Pittsburgh For Sports Lovers

Growing up in Western Pennsylvania, I was steeped in Pittsburgh sports fandom from a young age. I watched my first live baseball game at Three Rivers Stadium and saw Mario Lemieux take the ice at the old Mellon Arena (or the Igloo, as we called it). Some things have changed since then, and the Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins all play in different venues in Pittsburgh's revitalized downtown than they did when I was a kid. But the city's love for its professional teams hasn't changed. If anything, the addition of the PPG Paints Arena, cited among the best venues in the NHL, PNC Park, ranked one of the best ballparks in the U.S., and Acrisure Stadium, known for its lively fan experience, reinforces Pittsburgh's reputation as one of the best cities for sports lovers in the U.S.

When people say that Pittsburgh bleeds black and gold, that's not just a marketing slogan. Sports fandom is woven into the city's identity and rhythms. Ask any Yinzer born before 1965 where they were for the Immaculate Reception, and they'll not only have an answer — they can probably imitate Myron Cope's call of it. And Pittsburgh's sports history spans well beyond Franco Harris and the Steel Curtain. From the days when Honus Wagner led the Pirates to their first World Series victory at Forbes Field, Pittsburgh has earned its moniker as the City of Champions, and you can see that venerable sports history across go-to neighborhoods for visitors like the North Side, Strip District, Oakland, and the South Side. Here are my top suggestions for sports lovers in the 'Burgh as a born-and-bred local who lives in the city.