The 5 Best Beach Resorts In All Of Texas, According To Reviews
While many tourists flock to other popular coasts like California or Florida, the Texas Gulf is a unique draw for visitors who want a great beach vacation. For one thing, Texas has over 350 miles of coastline along the Gulf, so beaches won't be as crowded. Lovers of the great outdoors will adore the palm trees and the soft sands. But where should you stay? There are so many amazing places along the water, from quiet beachside campgrounds in Quintana to luxury beach resorts.
However, our list includes the top five best beach resorts in all of Texas. We based our ranking on a few different criteria. First, each beach resort must have direct beach access. After all, no one wants to drive an hour in the car in a wet bathing suit. Next, we looked at resort quality and aesthetics. Does this place look like a dream vacation and have all the amenities you would expect from a beachside getaway? Most importantly, we also consulted reviews across Google and Tripadvisor to decipher which Texas beach resorts were truly the best.
San Luis Resort, Galveston
The San Luis Resort is an upscale beachfront resort in Galveston, Texas, that has a gorgeous spa for ultimate relaxation, as well as a conference center. This property has held the AAA Four Diamond Award continuously since 1999, earning its spot as one of the most luxurious beach hotels along the Gulf. Many of its rooms have direct water views for maximum sunshine, and other facilities like a fitness room, event space, and on-site dining options like Blake's Bistro.
Ultimately, this hotel suits those who are looking for a full-service resort that is close to the historic downtown area and surrounding attractions. Families will love the Cove Pool, which offers loungers, daybeds, fire pits, a swim-up bar, and bookable private cabanas. The beach is just across the road, and the hotel is within walking distance of many nice restaurants in town. For those looking to get away from kids, there's also a floor for adults only, with an adults-only pool.
Many reviewers highlighted how friendly and helpful the hotel staff were. One guest on Google mentioned that they switched over to the San Luis Resort after experiencing a disappointing stay at another hotel, saying, "From the moment we arrived, the staff went above and beyond to make us feel welcome. Everyone was polite, attentive, and genuinely helpful, especially given our situation. They quickly assisted us with everything we needed and made sure we were comfortable right away."
Grand Galvez, Galveston
For the most luxurious stay on the Texas Gulf, you can't go wrong with the Grand Galvez. This hotel is affiliated with Marriott's Autograph Collection of hotels and is known as the "Queen of the Gulf." Built in 1911, this hotel has been in business for over 100 years and maintains much of its historic integrity. Amenities include a spa and a saline pool surrounded by private cabanas with a special poolside menu, including service at a swim-up bar. When you get hungry, the Grand Galvez has several restaurants, including their signature Monarch Restaurant, which is an Art Deco masterpiece, featuring the best of sea and land, like freshly shucked oysters and steaks. If you just want a quick bite, you can also visit the 1911 Espresso Bar for a pick-me-up, High Tea in the afternoon, or a relaxing drink at the Founders Bar. The best part, of course, is that this resort is right across the street from the beach.
"This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said one Google reviewer. "Our room was wonderful, although just a little small, which was to be expected, but we had a gorgeous view of the ocean. We picked up coffee every morning from the lobby and had excellent customer service there, too. Parking was a little tight if you do not choose valet parking." The reviews are full of guests praising the historical charm of the hotel, from the gorgeous chandeliers and holiday decorations to the freshly redecorated rooms. In fact, many guests said that visiting the Grand Galvez was like going back in time.
Courtyard by Marriott, South Padre Island
Those looking for a modern stay with spacious rooms in a clean environment should consider the Courtyard by Marriott in South Padre Island. Complete with direct beach access, this resort has one of the most impressive pools on this list, which includes an island and bridges, several waterfalls, and plenty of seating. Compared to hotels like the Grand Galvez, this option might seem a bit simple and even sterile in its architecture and style. However, if you are the type to prefer this kind of comfortable, modern stay, there are a few areas in which the Courtyard exceeds expectations.
Based on reviews, one of the biggest highlights of this resort is the cleanliness. It can be challenging to keep a hotel sand-free with the beach right outside the door, but guests praise the staff at Courtyard South Padre for making sure the rooms and living spaces are cleaned thoroughly. "The pool area is a dream! Spacious, clean, and just steps from the beach," said one Google reviewer. Another Google guest said, "This place is exceptional! Rooms are spacious and the morning breakfast buffet has amazing made to order omelets and delightful little mimosas. The pool area is very family friendly with the beach only steps away. Housekeeping cleans everything and the hotel smell was refreshing! Definitely adding to our list of frequent places to visit!"
La Copa Inn Beach Hotel
If you want to stay on a Texas Island with tropical charm, stunning wildlife, and miles of beaches, look no further than South Padre. La Copa Inn offers a more well-rounded stay, with lower prices and spacious rooms, some with balconies that overlook the beach or the pool, and other perks like a kids' play area, game area, pool, fitness center, and a business center. Since it's pet-friendly, your fur baby can also join in on the family vacation. This location is pretty convenient since it's walkable to some nearby activities, like the Beach Waterpark and Gravity Park, while still being along the coast for those direct-beach-access days. Overall, the La Copa Inn Beach Hotel is a great option for those looking for a budget-friendly option that checks most of the boxes.
Reviewers often praise this hotel for its great location, friendly staff, and cleanliness, with guests most often enjoying amenities like the heated pool and the jacuzzi tubs in some of the rooms. If you're staying for a longer period of time or if you're packing light, you can also make good use of the laundry room. Coffee lovers will also enjoy the Starbucks, which is situated right inside the hotel. The breakfast buffet serves standard options like omelets, waffles, eggs, and cereal.
"For the past five years, I've made it a tradition to escape to stay at La Copa, especially after Labor Day," wrote one Google reviewer. "This place is perfect.... But what truly keeps me coming back is the fantastic service... I definitely recommend La Copa to anyone looking for a peaceful and enjoyable getaway." The only downside seems to be that it is an older hotel. A reviewer on Tripadvisor lamented, "If you or anyone in your party is bougie, pick another hotel. If you can handle an older hotel with age flaws, we would highly recommend the La Copa!"
Lively Beach Resort, Corpus Christi
At any of the previously listed hotels, crowds might be a problem during certain times of the year. Many of them are well-known for being top resorts along the Gulf, so if you're trying to avoid the crowds, it's best to visit a hidden gem like Lively Beach Resort in Corpus Christi. This resort offers modern and stylish rooms and condominiums perfect for a longer stay along the beach. Without a doubt, one of the best parts of this hotel is the resort pool, which is spacious and has plenty of cabanas to bask on. But for those wishing for the sandy shoreline, the beach is accessible via a scenic dune boardwalk. Other perks include free wifi, free parking, fire pits, and rooftop terraces.
Reviews on Google often highlight how comfortable the rooms are, with some pointing out options with modern kitchenettes and outdoor grills for meal prep. "The rooms are clean, new looking, bright, good-sized, comfortable bed, kitchenette with plates, pans, silverware, large wall-mounted TV, bathrooms are bright and clean, modern," said one reviewer on Google.
While this resort does shine in its beach access and relaxing accommodations, options might be limited for those with mobility concerns. "There's no elevator," warned one guest from Google back in Fall 2025. "So if you're on the 2nd or 3rd floor, you'll be using stairs a lot... They do have some wheelchair-accessible rooms and parking, but if you need something fully accessible, I'd call ahead." The hotel replied to the reviewer that it is "looking for ways to improve accessibility for all of our visitors," so this may change in the future, but overall, the Lively Beach Resort is a great option to get away from the crowds.
Methodology
To decide this ranking, we consulted reviews on Tripadvisor and Google to find some of the best beach resort stays in Texas. Our final selections were based on a set list of criteria, including direct beach access, resort quality, and aesthetics, as well as its ability to satisfy a certain type of guest.
Those looking for a fantastic all-around getaway with great access to nearby downtowns will enjoy the AAA Four Diamond Award-winning San Luis Resort. On the other hand, those seeking a historic luxury or romantic vacation are better off choosing the historical Gatsby-inspired Grand Galvez. Those who enjoy clean, modern architecture will thrive at the Courtyard by Marriott in South Padre, and those who want the most bang for their buck should consider La Copa Inn Beach Hotel. Lastly, visitors who want to escape the crowds will love the modern amenities of the Lively Beach Resort. For more ideas on where to stay on your next beach vacation, check out some of the Lone Star State's most breathtaking beaches.