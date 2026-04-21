The 5 Best Beach Resorts In All Of Texas, According To Reviews

If you want to stay on a Texas Island with tropical charm, stunning wildlife, and miles of beaches, look no further than South Padre. La Copa Inn offers a more well-rounded stay, with lower prices and spacious rooms, some with balconies that overlook the beach or the pool, and other perks like a kids' play area, game area, pool, fitness center, and a business center. Since it's pet-friendly, your fur baby can also join in on the family vacation. This location is pretty convenient since it's walkable to some nearby activities, like the Beach Waterpark and Gravity Park, while still being along the coast for those direct-beach-access days. Overall, the La Copa Inn Beach Hotel is a great option for those looking for a budget-friendly option that checks most of the boxes.

Reviewers often praise this hotel for its great location, friendly staff, and cleanliness, with guests most often enjoying amenities like the heated pool and the jacuzzi tubs in some of the rooms. If you're staying for a longer period of time or if you're packing light, you can also make good use of the laundry room. Coffee lovers will also enjoy the Starbucks, which is situated right inside the hotel. The breakfast buffet serves standard options like omelets, waffles, eggs, and cereal.

"For the past five years, I've made it a tradition to escape to stay at La Copa, especially after Labor Day," wrote one Google reviewer. "This place is perfect.... But what truly keeps me coming back is the fantastic service... I definitely recommend La Copa to anyone looking for a peaceful and enjoyable getaway." The only downside seems to be that it is an older hotel. A reviewer on Tripadvisor lamented, "If you or anyone in your party is bougie, pick another hotel. If you can handle an older hotel with age flaws, we would highly recommend the La Copa!"