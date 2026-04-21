Oregon's Scenic Lake Less Than An Hour Outside Portland Offers Excellent Fishing Spots And Hiking Trails
When you think of Oregon, you picture lush green forests, pristine coastline, and an abundance of waterways prime for outdoor exploration. The Beaver State is home to more than 100,000 miles of rivers and streams, and 1,400 named lakes. These include five of the cleanest lakes with pristine waters, and Wallowa Lake, one of America's most peaceful places to swim, boat, and fish. While many of these waterfront gems are remote and somewhat hidden, the scenic Henry Hagg Lake, ripe for fishing and hiking trails, doesn't require straying too far from the Portland area.
Located within the 2,500-acre Scoggins Valley Park in the picturesque Tualatin Valley west of Portland, Henry Hagg Lake is just 35 miles from the city center, near the small city of Forest Grove. The 1,113-acre man-made reservoir, which can hold over 53,000 acre-feet of water, was created in 1975 as part of the building of the Scoggins Dam along the Tualatin River. It took its name from a former dairy farmer and Washington County public official, Henry Hagg, who passed away in 1971.
In addition to its role as a water source for the region, the lake is a popular recreation destination for day-trippers from Portland. While it's open year-round, some access is limited, and the ideal visit season runs from Spring through Fall. There's a $7 day-use fee for each car within the park, which is reduced for veterans and seniors, along with season passes. Visitors to Hagg Lake enjoy on-water activities, a full fishery, a chance for wildlife sightings, bird watching, and strolling along multi-use trails.
Casting a line and exploring the waterways of Henry Hagg Lake
The warm waters of Hagg Lake are home to several fish species, including large and smallmouth bass, rainbow trout, yellow perch, and crappie. The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife is responsible for stocking the lake seasonally from late April to late October, and a schedule is available on its website. There are multiple locations for fishing on the water and from its shores. On the west side, you can cast a line from the boat ramp or an accessible fishing pier and tower, and the Scoggins Dam Area. Additionally, the Sain Creek Recreational Area and the Elks Creek Recreation Area offer good options during fishing season. A downloadable map is available on the Washington County website, and the Oregon Fishing Forum offers a map with detailed angling spots.
You can also enjoy water recreation, including motorized boats, smaller watercraft such as kayaks and paddleboards, and swimming in designated beach areas. Rentals for kayaks and paddleboards are available from Memorial Day to Labor Day on a first-come, first-served basis. There are 15 life jacket loaner stations at multiple locations around the lake, as indicated on the Park website and map, near popular swimming spots.
You'll want to ensure you have the proper water access permits for motorized watercraft, with information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board. While motorized boating is permitted at Hagg Lake, there are some no-wake sections where speeds of no more than 5 mph are allowed.
Hit the trail at Oregon's Henry Hagg Lake
You can also explore the scenic surroundings of Hagg Lake on nearly 14 miles of networked trails for hikers and mountain bikers. The primary Hagg Lake Loop Hike circles the entire lake, running for 13.5 miles, and is considered moderate because of the changing and uneven terrain. You'll want hiking boots during any wet period, since the route is prone to mud. There's a full trail map brochure available online at the Washington County website, and your leashed pets are welcome to join your trek. There are paved areas allowing for ADA access, and restrooms are available.
For a shorter route, the Scoggins Valley TRACK Trail is an out-and-back option for a total of just under 2 miles in length. Start the hike at the Cedar Grove trailhead, where you meander through green forested trees along the headwater of Nelson Creek, where it ends at the Orchard Ridge trailhead. This route is also part of a kid-focused TRACK Trails program with seasonal StoryWalks available, which feature a short hike with a picture book. Hagg Lake also offers a series of public art installations, including murals and 18 "Wonder Windows" highlighting the ecosystem at the lake and viewable from the trail, per Washington County Parks.
For more water fun, venture 50 miles away to Blue Lake Regional Park, a family-friendly lake with a sandy swim beach and scenic backdrop, also accessible within the greater Portland area.