Oregon's Scenic Lake Less Than An Hour Outside Portland Offers Excellent Fishing Spots And Hiking Trails

When you think of Oregon, you picture lush green forests, pristine coastline, and an abundance of waterways prime for outdoor exploration. The Beaver State is home to more than 100,000 miles of rivers and streams, and 1,400 named lakes. These include five of the cleanest lakes with pristine waters, and Wallowa Lake, one of America's most peaceful places to swim, boat, and fish. While many of these waterfront gems are remote and somewhat hidden, the scenic Henry Hagg Lake, ripe for fishing and hiking trails, doesn't require straying too far from the Portland area.

Located within the 2,500-acre Scoggins Valley Park in the picturesque Tualatin Valley west of Portland, Henry Hagg Lake is just 35 miles from the city center, near the small city of Forest Grove. The 1,113-acre man-made reservoir, which can hold over 53,000 acre-feet of water, was created in 1975 as part of the building of the Scoggins Dam along the Tualatin River. It took its name from a former dairy farmer and Washington County public official, Henry Hagg, who passed away in 1971.

In addition to its role as a water source for the region, the lake is a popular recreation destination for day-trippers from Portland. While it's open year-round, some access is limited, and the ideal visit season runs from Spring through Fall. There's a $7 day-use fee for each car within the park, which is reduced for veterans and seniors, along with season passes. Visitors to Hagg Lake enjoy on-water activities, a full fishery, a chance for wildlife sightings, bird watching, and strolling along multi-use trails.