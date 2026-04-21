Between Providence And Boston Is A Vibrant Massachusetts Town Bursting With Diverse Entertainment

For some, New England might conjure images of skating rinks, Colonial architecture, and quaint villages. Others might picture waterfront cities like Boston or Providence, rich in history and — in the case of Boston, especially — towering skyscrapers. As you drive between these two capitals along Interstate 95 — a trip that should take about an hour — you'll pass by towns like Foxborough. For the last few decades, this little community has developed a reputation as a hub of diverse entertainment, making it a worthwhile pit-stop as you journey along the East Coast.

If you've ever watched the Patriots kick off from Gillette Stadium on TV, then you're already familiar with this Massachusetts town. The stadium, considered one of the 10 best in the U.S. for fun activities and events, was completed in 2002, but Foxborough itself has served as the home base for the Patriots since the 1970s. In the decades since, the team has attracted millions of visitors.

Foxborough — also spelled "Foxboro" — is normally home to about 6,500 year-rounders, but it floods with thousands more people on game or concert days. In total, the stadium can accommodate over 65,000 fans. When you're not at Gillette Stadium, which is less than 4 miles from the heart of downtown, you'll find plenty of other things to do. There's live theater, outdoor recreational opportunities, and an eclectic mix of dining options, each deserving some exploration.