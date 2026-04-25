Between Concord And Portsmouth Is A New Hampshire State Park With Mountains, Beaches, And Incredible Views

Water lovers who already know that New England's most underrated, charming little coastline belongs to New Hampshire will be happy to learn that Pawtuckaway State Park offers its own version of a waterfront haven. Pawtuckaway Lake is a space where you can boat, kayak, and even sunbathe, thanks to its nearby family-friendly beach. The beach can get a bit busy, but it's sandy, surrounded by trees, and equipped with a swimming spot. Floating accessories can be used, too, and there's usually no lifeguard. Another important warning to keep in mind is that Pawtuckaway is one of the multiple New Hampshire lakes teeming with snakes, so it's worth reading through this guide on what you should know before going swimming.

Kayaking, in particular, is a popular activity around here. You've got plenty of rental options nearby, but be prepared for some water traffic. Still, visitors say that it's easy to make your way through the waters, and the prices are reasonable, not to mention that the overall atmosphere remains safe and relaxing. It's one of the best ways to explore all the little islands scattered around the lake.

"Laid-back" is a term sometimes used to describe the whole park, and even if you don't feel up for a kayaking session, you can always make the most out of the area's lake access by fishing instead. Some common species you might come across include largemouth and smallmouth bass, crappie, and perch. Just keep in mind that the use of lead-weighted hooks has been banned here since 2016. Moreover, anyone 16 years old or older needs to have a valid license, which you can obtain here.