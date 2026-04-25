Between Concord And Portsmouth Is A New Hampshire State Park With Mountains, Beaches, And Incredible Views
For many travelers, the goal of a trip is to enjoy a relaxing, peaceful experience. While getting out in nature can help with that, you also want to consider the safety of the place you're going. When it comes to safety, New Hampshire is one of your best bets. The pretty East Coast state is known as the safest in America — perfect for a stress-free vacation. There's one state park, in particular, that promises a great mix of mountains, lake access, and beautiful scenery, all within a short drive of some attraction-filled cities. Pawtuckaway State Park spans over 5,500 acres and features a 700-foot beach, a fire tower, lots of wildlife sightings, and an array of trails. It also has a highly reviewed camping area, plus plenty of winter recreation opportunities. The adult day-use fee is around $5 at the time of writing, and you won't have to go too far off the beaten path to experience everything the area has to offer.
Pawtuckaway State Park is located almost perfectly between Concord and Portsmouth. Thanks to the park's relatively easy access to State Route 101, both cities can be reached in under 40 minutes with normal traffic conditions. For travelers located too far away to consider a road trip, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is one of the most convenient entryways, at half an hour southwest. If you can't find any good flight options here, try Boston Logan International Airport. It's over double the distance, but you'll be far more likely to book a direct line. Either way, public transportation options are virtually non-existent, so a rental is your best bet.
Pawtuckaway State Park's mountain trails and fantastic scenery
One of the most notable aspects of the park is its access to the Pawtuckaway Mountains, a rocky range estimated to date back over 100 million years. Hiking and biking trails are scattered all over, many of which reward you with beautiful vistas at the top. The pathway through South Mountain and up to the fire tower is one of the most popular picks. You can also climb the tower for the unobstructed, 360-degree view of your surroundings. Just keep an eye out for wasps. The trail itself stretches over 5 miles, and hiking it can take up to three hours. Try to keep this map handy, as it makes it easy to find the paths, boundaries, gates, facilities, and more. Visitors describe the atmosphere as peaceful and colorful, and the trails as well-kept, well-marked, and easy enough to navigate, though they come in an array of difficulty levels.
If you can't decide on which one to tackle first, see if you can spend a night at the park's campground and space out your excursions. All sites are equipped with a picnic table, a fireplace, and a parking spot, not to mention you get access to running water, coin-operated showers, a vessel launch, and even a small shop. You can bring a pet along, but be warned that there aren't any RV hookups and you'll have to reserve your space beforehand. Campers often compliment the spaces' size and lakefront scenery, and they also mention a generally private feel. Looking for a more well-rounded day trip option? Concord is an ideal spot. The picturesque New Hampshire city offers the ultimate blend of historic charm and nature.
Beaches, kayaking, and laid-back lake days in Pawtuckaway State Park
Water lovers who already know that New England's most underrated, charming little coastline belongs to New Hampshire will be happy to learn that Pawtuckaway State Park offers its own version of a waterfront haven. Pawtuckaway Lake is a space where you can boat, kayak, and even sunbathe, thanks to its nearby family-friendly beach. The beach can get a bit busy, but it's sandy, surrounded by trees, and equipped with a swimming spot. Floating accessories can be used, too, and there's usually no lifeguard. Another important warning to keep in mind is that Pawtuckaway is one of the multiple New Hampshire lakes teeming with snakes, so it's worth reading through this guide on what you should know before going swimming.
Kayaking, in particular, is a popular activity around here. You've got plenty of rental options nearby, but be prepared for some water traffic. Still, visitors say that it's easy to make your way through the waters, and the prices are reasonable, not to mention that the overall atmosphere remains safe and relaxing. It's one of the best ways to explore all the little islands scattered around the lake.
"Laid-back" is a term sometimes used to describe the whole park, and even if you don't feel up for a kayaking session, you can always make the most out of the area's lake access by fishing instead. Some common species you might come across include largemouth and smallmouth bass, crappie, and perch. Just keep in mind that the use of lead-weighted hooks has been banned here since 2016. Moreover, anyone 16 years old or older needs to have a valid license, which you can obtain here.