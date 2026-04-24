Just Outside San Francisco Is An Underrated Campground With Oceanfront Sites And Spectacular Sunsets

Although San Francisco, California, may be known for its clunky cable cars, Michelin-recommended dining, and the most iconic views in the world from the Golden Gate Bridge, it's not exactly a camping destination. However, coastal camping is closer than you might think.

Situated on a bluff overlooking 4 miles of sandy shores and the Pacific Ocean's powerful waves, Francis Beach Campground is just a 50-minute drive from San Francisco in Half Moon Bay State Beach. As a Bay Area local, I've been coming to this campground for years, but I rarely meet out-of-state visitors who know about Francis Beach. It's close enough to San Francisco to be accessible and far enough to feel like a real escape.

Unlike some of the best West Coast beach camping destinations, Francis Beach doesn't force visitors to rough it. Over half of the 52 sites have electricity (no sewer or water), and campers enjoy access to hot showers and flush toilets in the bathrooms. While the campground itself overlooks the ocean, not every campsite has a sea view — but most do. During the day, campers can discover Half Moon Bay's farm-to-table dining and quiet beaches or explore the Coastside Trail. This 3-mile paved path for walkers, joggers, and cyclists connects Half Moon Bay's four main beaches: Roosevelt, Venice, Dunes, and Francis. However, it's the sunsets that make this campground extraordinary. With few trees blocking the view, the entire sky lights up with reds, golds, and pinks, while the damp sand and ocean reflect the same colors.