Just Outside San Francisco Is An Underrated Campground With Oceanfront Sites And Spectacular Sunsets
Although San Francisco, California, may be known for its clunky cable cars, Michelin-recommended dining, and the most iconic views in the world from the Golden Gate Bridge, it's not exactly a camping destination. However, coastal camping is closer than you might think.
Situated on a bluff overlooking 4 miles of sandy shores and the Pacific Ocean's powerful waves, Francis Beach Campground is just a 50-minute drive from San Francisco in Half Moon Bay State Beach. As a Bay Area local, I've been coming to this campground for years, but I rarely meet out-of-state visitors who know about Francis Beach. It's close enough to San Francisco to be accessible and far enough to feel like a real escape.
Unlike some of the best West Coast beach camping destinations, Francis Beach doesn't force visitors to rough it. Over half of the 52 sites have electricity (no sewer or water), and campers enjoy access to hot showers and flush toilets in the bathrooms. While the campground itself overlooks the ocean, not every campsite has a sea view — but most do. During the day, campers can discover Half Moon Bay's farm-to-table dining and quiet beaches or explore the Coastside Trail. This 3-mile paved path for walkers, joggers, and cyclists connects Half Moon Bay's four main beaches: Roosevelt, Venice, Dunes, and Francis. However, it's the sunsets that make this campground extraordinary. With few trees blocking the view, the entire sky lights up with reds, golds, and pinks, while the damp sand and ocean reflect the same colors.
Choosing your campsite at Francis Beach Campground
Regardless of which campsite you choose, you'll wake up to the sounds of waves crashing and the cries of western gulls cruising the coastline. However, only the sites in the first row have direct ocean views. Featuring grassy patches, sites 36, 36A (ADA accessible), 37, and 38 form a tent-only cluster at the very edge of the bluffs. Devoid of generator hums, these sites are next to a beach access trail, so getting to the sand takes about 30 seconds.
Those traveling with RVs and camper vans should book premium sites 16, 17, 19, 22, 26, 28, 30, 32, or 34. These sites offer unobstructed ocean views from the front row. Tent campers are also allowed in these sites. My favorite site in the park is 16. Tucked between coastal shrubs at the far end of the first row, it's one of the few sites with a wind break and a sense of privacy. There are several sandy patches where you can unfold your beach chairs or pitch your tent for an edge-of-the-world feel.
Although shrubs shield some sites, most are completely exposed. The open nature of the campground allows for panoramic sunset views, but also means nothing stops the wind. To get a little shade and protection, reserve site 8. Set in the far back of the campground, this spot doesn't have electricity or the best ocean views, but a mature cypress tree will shield you from the worst of the wind.
Things to know before visiting Francis Beach Campground
Francis Beach Campground is incredibly popular during the summer. Many RVers book the maximum stay: seven days between May and October or 15 days during non-peak months. Spots open six months in advance via ReserveCalifornia, and this is when I reserve my campsite. However, I've snagged several sites due to cancellations, so I recommend checking the reservation portal several times.
The campground itself is always tidy. You won't see a piece of trash and even the dumpsters look orderly. However, the bathrooms are open to anyone on the beach and become dirty and wet quickly during weekends, holidays, or sunny summer days. I recommend bringing your own toilet paper, hand soap, and designated shoes just for the bathrooms. The showers only take quarters, and $0.50 equals two minutes. Sometimes the rangers at the entrance gate have quarters, but I wouldn't count on it.
It's worth noting that all sites are quite close together. You will smell what your neighbors cook, but the location makes up for the close quarters. In case you forget anything, there's a Safeway a few minutes away, and many restaurants, cafes, and taquerias can be found just off Highway 1. With sites ranging from $35 to $65 and able to sleep up to eight overnight guests, a stay at Francis Beach Campground is one of the most affordable ways to stay beachfront near San Francisco.