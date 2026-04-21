This Trendy Nashville Bakery Might Have The Best Pie In Tennessee
Nashville is known for its food scene. Whether you're looking for the best restaurants to find hot chicken or a classic meat and three, you'll find it in Music City. And when you're craving dessert, you can head to a trendy bakery that might have the best pie in the whole state: Baked on 8th.
Among its many honors, Baked on 8th was named the best place for pie in the state of Tennessee by Chowhound, which singled out its pumpkin crumble pie as the one to order. This variety adds a pecan streusel topping to the Thanksgiving favorite. Baked on 8th was also voted Best Cake Baker in the Nashville Scene's annual poll in 2025, and City Cast Nashville named it one of the "Best All-Around Fave" bakery's in the city in 2026, writing, "Baked on 8th is pretty much everyone's favorite destination for whatever sweets suit the occasion."
Located in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood (on 8th Street, if you haven't guessed from the name), Baked on 8th is less than a 10-minute drive from tourist hotspots like the Country Music Hall of Fame and Nashville's beloved celebrity-owned bars on Lower Broadway, aka "Honky Tonk Highway." If you want to spend some time exploring the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, you'll find many of the city's trendiest bars and restaurants, as well as some of its most memorable murals.
What to expect at Baked on 8th
Along with pies, Baked on 8th offers cakes, cookies, brownies, and homemade pop-tarts, as well as a rotating selection of other sweet treats. Their neighboring sister store, Electric Mixer, carries balloons, flowers, party supplies, and small gifts, which is useful if you're shopping for a celebration rather than just dessert. Located in an unassuming white brick building with a colorful mural on one side reading "Life can be sweet," Baked on 8th is known for its giant pastry case displaying the day's goodies. While there is limited seating available inside, many prefer to take their orders to-go.
Like the other menu items, the pie flavors can vary based on seasonality. While you can walk in, you can also call ahead to check in on specific flavors of the day and place an order. The pumpkin crumble pie that Chowhound singled out for praise is a fall flavor, while pink peppermint pretzel pie is a winter favorite. Year-round flavors include Southern staples like pecan pie, peanut butter pie, and chocolate bourbon pecan pie.
Along with its local awards, Baked on 8th has earned stellar reviews from visitors. The bakery has a 4.6 average rating on Google, a 4.5 on Yelp, and a 4.4 on Tripadvisor. "Nashville suffers from a severe lack of pie options, and Baked has everything. Pumpkin bread, pumpkin streusel pie, chess bars, chocolate cake, and cookies galore!" reads one five-star Yelp review. "We will be back!" Looking for more food recs in Nashville? This top diner is a nostalgic soda shop with shakes, juke joint vibes, and classic bites.