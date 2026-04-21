This Trendy Nashville Bakery Might Have The Best Pie In Tennessee

Nashville is known for its food scene. Whether you're looking for the best restaurants to find hot chicken or a classic meat and three, you'll find it in Music City. And when you're craving dessert, you can head to a trendy bakery that might have the best pie in the whole state: Baked on 8th.

Among its many honors, Baked on 8th was named the best place for pie in the state of Tennessee by Chowhound, which singled out its pumpkin crumble pie as the one to order. This variety adds a pecan streusel topping to the Thanksgiving favorite. Baked on 8th was also voted Best Cake Baker in the Nashville Scene's annual poll in 2025, and City Cast Nashville named it one of the "Best All-Around Fave" bakery's in the city in 2026, writing, "Baked on 8th is pretty much everyone's favorite destination for whatever sweets suit the occasion."

Located in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood (on 8th Street, if you haven't guessed from the name), Baked on 8th is less than a 10-minute drive from tourist hotspots like the Country Music Hall of Fame and Nashville's beloved celebrity-owned bars on Lower Broadway, aka "Honky Tonk Highway." If you want to spend some time exploring the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, you'll find many of the city's trendiest bars and restaurants, as well as some of its most memorable murals.