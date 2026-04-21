Between Greensboro And The Virginia Border Is North Carolina's Underrated State Park For Fishing And Paddling
When you think of North Carolina's state parks, beautiful Blue Ridge Mountain views and oceanfront havens for paddling and bird watching might spring to mind. However, the massive, ecologically diverse state boasts more than 40 state parks spanning forests, swamps, ridges, and seashores. While heavy-hitters like Jordan Lake State Recreation Area near Raleigh or Jockey's Ridge State Park in the Outer Banks boast attendance in the millions, there are also dozens of hidden gems where you can enjoy all the same recreation opportunities in tranquil solitude.
Located roughly 40 miles north of Greensboro and 10 miles south of the Virginia-North Carolina border, Mayo River State Park is located in Rockingham County, North Carolina, along the park's namesake river. While the park is often overshadowed by Hanging Rock State Park, famously known for its waterfalls and sandy beach, and located just 25 miles west, it's that oft-overlooked nature that makes Mayo River worth visiting. About six miles south of the park is Madison, a small North Carolina town known for its boozy moonshiner past and secluded river trails, where visitors will find motels and vacation rentals. The park has a primitive group campsite available for a nightly rate of $37 and is situated roughly 30 miles north of the Piedmont Triad International Airport. With more than 2,000 acres to explore, there's good reason to turn any visit to the park into an overnight stay.
Fish for largemouth bass in the Mayo River
The highlight of this state park is right in the name — the Mayo River boasts Class II and Class III rapids alongside long stretches of calm waters, making it a great spot for both amateur and expert paddlers to test their skills. Along the forest's edge, rocky shores jut out into the fast-moving waters, providing a perfect spot for a dip or to cast a rod. Among the fish flowing through the clear, cold river, you're likely to see largemouth bass, bluegills and catfish, with multiple points for river access and a nearby fish cleaning station. At one bend in the river, the water trickles down over a smooth rock face, creating scenic falls with a 25-foot drop.
The path to the waterfall — named Fall Creek Falls, or Deshazo Mill Falls — is the park's most popular trail, comprising a 3.8-mile out-and-back loop. The hike there winds through dense forest, but it's considered a relatively easy trail that's well-suited for families. There are picnic tables at the trailhead, but it's not uncommon to see people lounging by the falls in hammocks or wading in the water. Or, you can enter the park at the Anglin Mills access, where there's beach access along the Mayo River. Spend a quiet moment on the riverbanks, and you might just spot a great blue heron hunting in the shallows, or turtles and frogs swimming in the little pools along the shore.
Paddle across the Virginia-North Carolina border
All things considered, Mayo River State Park is still relatively young; it opened in April 2010, with a number of planned expansions slated for later down the line. That newly minted, under-the-radar vibe is exactly what many visitors love most about the park, though it's not guaranteed to last long if the park receives additional improvements to its river access. But there are some other improvements in the works, too, which aren't actually coming to the North Carolina state park — they might just take the form of a twin Mayo River State Park on the Virginia side of the state line.
While the full Virginia Mayo River State Park is still in development, you can already visit its 3.7 miles of trails from dawn til dusk, with occasional ranger-led walks open to the public. The Virginia park, which is intended to complement the North Carolina park, would connect both sides of the state border in a bi-state recreational area, allowing visitors to paddle across state lines. While that's already technically an option — if you visit Mayo River State Park in North Carolina today, there's nothing stopping you from following the river upstream to its Virginia portion — the future park will add amenities based on input from the community.