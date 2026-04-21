Between Greensboro And The Virginia Border Is North Carolina's Underrated State Park For Fishing And Paddling

When you think of North Carolina's state parks, beautiful Blue Ridge Mountain views and oceanfront havens for paddling and bird watching might spring to mind. However, the massive, ecologically diverse state boasts more than 40 state parks spanning forests, swamps, ridges, and seashores. While heavy-hitters like Jordan Lake State Recreation Area near Raleigh or Jockey's Ridge State Park in the Outer Banks boast attendance in the millions, there are also dozens of hidden gems where you can enjoy all the same recreation opportunities in tranquil solitude.

Located roughly 40 miles north of Greensboro and 10 miles south of the Virginia-North Carolina border, Mayo River State Park is located in Rockingham County, North Carolina, along the park's namesake river. While the park is often overshadowed by Hanging Rock State Park, famously known for its waterfalls and sandy beach, and located just 25 miles west, it's that oft-overlooked nature that makes Mayo River worth visiting. About six miles south of the park is Madison, a small North Carolina town known for its boozy moonshiner past and secluded river trails, where visitors will find motels and vacation rentals. The park has a primitive group campsite available for a nightly rate of $37 and is situated roughly 30 miles north of the Piedmont Triad International Airport. With more than 2,000 acres to explore, there's good reason to turn any visit to the park into an overnight stay.