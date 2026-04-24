Florida's Laid-Back Lagoon Is A Family-Friendly Getaway In Fort Myers

In Fort Myers, along Florida's southern west coast, travelers can experience a beach, pool, and water park all in one place. While Gulf Coast Florida's white sandy shores and crystal-clear blues are a marvel for travelers, Brightwater Lagoon provides a well-rounded experience for the entire family. Located just over an hour's drive west of Boca Grande — an island escape known to be popular among the wealthy — the aqua entertainment center brings resort-style leisure to everyday travelers.

Brightwater Lagoon is one of four under the MetroLagoon company, which created America's first artificial lagoon in Wesley Chapel and the country's largest man-made version in San Antonio, Florida (the fourth is in Wimauma). The Fort Myers destination includes a swim zone, a large inflatable obstacle course, water slides, and even kayaks. The location also has "shorelines" and an island covered in soft, white sand. Tiki huts and palm trees are sprinkled throughout, giving tropical vibes similar to its nearby beaches. Lounge chairs line the area where the sand meets the sea, and inflatable private cabanas float in the water.

Those who want to stay completely dry can compete in a friendly game of mini golf or volleyball on the green space near the bar area on land; there's also a swim-up bar. Admission varies depending on your package and the day of attendance, but the ticket that includes access to everything, as well as all-day entry, ranges between $35 to $60. Brightwater Lagoon is an adventure for all ages, allowing the kiddos to expend their energy in the water and the adults to relax on the shore.