Illinois' Charming Village Outside Chicago Was A Once-Thriving Resort Town That's Now A Laid-Back Nature Getaway

Under an hour from Chicago lies a charming village wrapped around its namesake, Third Lake. With a population of just over a thousand people, it's an incredibly friendly, laid-back locale in Lake County, northeast Illinois. Just 49 miles from the restaurants and shops of Chicago's best neighborhoods, the village of Third Lake sits in a prime location to offer both rural waterside serenity and nearby city amenities. As one resident put it, it's a "quiet small suburb... close to everything you need."

The village sits near Route 45, or you can take the Metra from Chicago all the way to Grayslake. From there, it's just 5.5 miles to Third Lake. Chicago O'Hare International Airport is the closest major airport at 36 miles, so travelers can reach this waterside paradise in around 40 minutes.

Although the village was not incorporated until 1959, Third Lake was a busy resort from the early 1800s. The Chittendon family owned land near Chittendon Lake in the 1840s, later renamed Third Lake in 1954. Railroad expansion in the 1800s meant Chicagoans could access resorts, campgrounds, and activities in Lake County, so tourism flourished. While the water was once extremely clean, 1952 saw a sewage treatment plant begin directing overflow towards Third Lake, so recreational use slowed in the years following. Thankfully, the Village of Third Lake began rehabilitating the area in 1997, creating the healthy waters residents enjoy today. Although it's primarily a residential area with private lake access, vacationers can experience its blissful ambiance and neighboring nature preserve for the perfect relaxing getaway.