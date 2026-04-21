Illinois' Charming Village Outside Chicago Was A Once-Thriving Resort Town That's Now A Laid-Back Nature Getaway
Under an hour from Chicago lies a charming village wrapped around its namesake, Third Lake. With a population of just over a thousand people, it's an incredibly friendly, laid-back locale in Lake County, northeast Illinois. Just 49 miles from the restaurants and shops of Chicago's best neighborhoods, the village of Third Lake sits in a prime location to offer both rural waterside serenity and nearby city amenities. As one resident put it, it's a "quiet small suburb... close to everything you need."
The village sits near Route 45, or you can take the Metra from Chicago all the way to Grayslake. From there, it's just 5.5 miles to Third Lake. Chicago O'Hare International Airport is the closest major airport at 36 miles, so travelers can reach this waterside paradise in around 40 minutes.
Although the village was not incorporated until 1959, Third Lake was a busy resort from the early 1800s. The Chittendon family owned land near Chittendon Lake in the 1840s, later renamed Third Lake in 1954. Railroad expansion in the 1800s meant Chicagoans could access resorts, campgrounds, and activities in Lake County, so tourism flourished. While the water was once extremely clean, 1952 saw a sewage treatment plant begin directing overflow towards Third Lake, so recreational use slowed in the years following. Thankfully, the Village of Third Lake began rehabilitating the area in 1997, creating the healthy waters residents enjoy today. Although it's primarily a residential area with private lake access, vacationers can experience its blissful ambiance and neighboring nature preserve for the perfect relaxing getaway.
Embrace the outdoors at Third Lake, Illinois
The Village of Third Lake is wedged between two bodies of water: Third Lake and the slightly smaller Druce Lake. Historically, both were used for activities like swimming and boating, and guidebooks from 1896 confirmed that fishing was plentiful. While non-residents cannot access the lake, it's a stunning area to wander, picnic at Crescent Park, or watch wildlife on the glittering water surface — visitors between 2023 and 2024 might have noticed the resident beaver who cheekily attempted to rebuild a dam the village previously removed!
A real highlight of this area is the 1,253-acre Rollins Savanna Forest Preserve, just 3 miles away. Unlike the lake, this site is open to the public and offers convenient restrooms, drinking water, and parking. The 5.6-mile Rollins Savanna Loop Trail is an easy trek taking visitors around the preserve in up to two hours, allowing them to explore wetlands via boardwalk to spot wildlife. A visit between May and September is best to soak up the sunshine and average highs of over 72 degrees Fahrenheit.
As of this writing, the preserve is open from 6.30 a.m. until sunset daily for activities like hiking, cycling, and cross-country skiing. There's also a native seed nursery and a bird observation area for anyone curious about the local flora and fauna. One previous visitor said, "What an absolutely wonderful place. There was an abundance of native wildflowers, grasses, insects, and birds. [It's] a great place to exercise and get in touch with native wildlife."
Explore more of Illinois' best attractions from Third Lake
If you're looking for even more outdoor adventure, Third Lake is only a 30-minute drive from the beachy, bustling Illinois Beach State Park. This destination offers 6.5 miles of shoreline for swimming in Lake Michigan, as well as boating, hiking, or camping overnight in this spectacular setting. After extensive restoration work to return the area to its former sandy glory, the mayor of the village of Beach Park, John Hucker, told WTTW, "I think we've got a treasure here that will continue to be a treasure."
For those who need more action on their vacation, Third Lake is perfectly placed to discover some of Illinois' most loved activities. It's under 5 miles from almost 200 stores at Gurnee Mills Mall, 3 miles from the 9-hole, newbie-friendly Grayslake Golf Course, and 5.5 miles from one of the state's best attractions for families: Six Flags Great America. Known as the "Thrill Capital of the Midwest," this amusement park has 17 rollercoasters and exciting themed areas for younger children to delight in.
Third Lake only has residential properties, but local hotels offer lodging close to restaurants and entertainment. Hotel Gurnee is 4 miles east, and an affordable option near Six Flags Great America, or budget-friendly Comfort Suites Grayslake is rated 2.5-stars, but has reached 4.3 stars on Google thanks to happy guests. For something more family-friendly, Great Wolf Lodge is 5.3 miles away and promises 80,000 square feet of indoor water park fun. Though you'll likely need to book accommodation further out, you'll still be within reach of a tranquil lake with lush trees and trails to help restore your calm. To experience a charming Illinois village with serene vibes, make Third Lake your next destination.