Nestled Between Abilene And San Angelo Is Texas' Family-Friendly City With A Scenic Lake And A Peaceful Community

If you want an eloquent summary of why people love living in or visiting Texas, you need only turn to one of America's greatest writers. "For all its enormous range of space, climate, and physical appearance, and for all the internal squabbles, contentions, and strivings, Texas has a tight cohesiveness perhaps stronger than any other section of America," wrote author John Steinbeck. While that tight-knit nature may be harder to find in its bigger cities these days, Texas still has a lot of small cities with more communal and family-friendly values. The city of Winters is a great example of this.

Winters has a little over 2,200 residents who have created a peaceful rural community about 40 miles south of Abilene or 50 miles north of San Angelo, a city with Wild West charm. The town was named after a local rancher, John Winters, when it was founded in 1880. Since that time, and despite the changes it has undergone in becoming a city, Winters still retains the local pride and connection that birthed its name. It has developed a reputation for being a welcoming place where travelers of various ages can enjoy a rural escape with a slow pace, outdoor activities, and charming restaurants. On the neighborhood ranking platform Niche, locals describe Winters as "a small town" that's "family oriented" where "everyone knows everyone."

If you want to escape the big city, Winters is a great choice. This is where you go for a breather, spending your days outdoors or exploring its ranching heritage. History is ever-present here, especially at the Rock Hotel Heritage Center. This former railroad traveler's hotel is over a century old and now has farming and baseball exhibits from the early-1900s. It's almost as famous as Winters' arguably biggest attraction: the Winters-Elm Creek Reservoir.